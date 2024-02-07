How to buy
Let us show you how leveraging manufacturer-supplied data in real-time using Informed Design helps you design more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively.
Access real-time building product details during design, for immediate validation and the ability to accelerate design cycles.
Design with products that reflect the manufacturer's specifications to reduce potential errors, rework, and delays in the construction phase.
Reuse the same pre-validated products throughout your design project (or several projects) – to save time and increase capacity for your team.
See how this sustainable-housing builder uses Informed Design for Revit and Informed Design for Inventor to speed and improve projects by connecting architects and mechanical engineers around a catalog of known-manufacturable Building Kits.
Product engineers at building product manufacturers add the specs, capabilities, and constraints of their building products into Inventor.
These manufacturers’ product details are discoverable in Revit, where designers can review them, check compatibility, and add them to their Revit designs.
Because they now have all relevant component data, production engineers can automatically output key project documentation – fabrication drawings, BOMs, etc.