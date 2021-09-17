Inventing a bicycle

“Millions of vehicles carry millions of liters of gas ‘just in case.’ Electric transport is more like ‘a battery unto itself’ – the movement of electrons drives the movement of the engine,” says Sergey Goncharov. “Routes and speeds are easily programmed and can be 100% controlled by any digital network. The controller software is the most complicated part of the manufacturing process for an electric bike. It determines how ‘smart’ this ‘smartphone on wheels’ will really be”.

To create the prototype, Delfast established its own design team and recruited the best electrical engineers. At first they worked in SolidWorks but very quickly transitioned to Autodesk Fusion 360. This is because it was necessary to simultaneously work on multiple tasks in a single virtual environment. One set of specialists would create wiring diagrams, another set handled controllers, the third set worked on the electric motor, while a fourth set calculated how the electric components would affect the suspension, and so on. “SolidWorks has features that can solve these problems,” says Sergey Goncharov. “But its toolbox is excessive, more suitable for mass production and large design teams. Autodesk Fusion 360 is just right for us. It’s easy to get grips with, allowing us to concentrate almost all model creation circles in one window.”

Since 2019, Delfast has embedded its R&D process in Autodesk Fusion 360, developing six iterations of electric bicycles through the end of 2020.