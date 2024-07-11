-
Engineering Change Management (ECM) is a systematic and controlled approach that manages alterations or modifications in a product’s design, process, or related documentation throughout its lifecycle. It ensures that any changes made are documented, reviewed, and approved before implementation, maintaining consistency and traceability. ECM includes processes such as Engineering Change Orders (ECOs) or Engineering Change Notices (ECNs). These changes can result from various factors, including design enhancements, manufacturing improvements, regulatory requirements, or customer feedback. ECM plays a crucial role in preserving product integrity, reducing errors, and enhancing overall product quality.