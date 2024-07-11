Yes, a PLM system like Autodesk Fusion Manage offers the capability to customize the change management workflow according to your specific business needs. You can define the steps involved in the change process, from the creation of Engineering Change Requests (ECRs) to the approval and implementation of Engineering Change Orders (ECOs). The system allows you to set rules for routing approvals, notifications, and tasks to appropriate stakeholders based on your organizational structure and procedures. This flexibility ensures that your change management process aligns with your unique operational requirements, enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and improving overall product quality.