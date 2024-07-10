Emails. Spreadsheets. File sharing links. For most companies, these are the tools of choice for supply chain management. But there’s a better way. One that connects design, engineering, procurement, and operations to provide complete supply chain transparency and traceability: Autodesk cloud-based PLM. With automated supply chain workflows, PLM can accelerate product development, reduce defects and non-conformities, improve agility, and reduce waste.

See why manufacturers rely on cloud PLM for successful supply chain collaboration.