Product lifecycle management (PLM) for quality management is a systematic approach that integrates quality assurance processes throughout the entire lifecycle of a product, from inception to retirement. It helps businesses manage and prevent quality issues, ensuring the highest standards of their products and services. By centralizing product data, a PLM system can facilitate collaboration among different departments and stakeholders, which is crucial for maintaining product quality. Using a PLM system enables organizations to track the revision history of product designs and document the decision-making process, which can be important for resolving quality issues and identifying areas for improvement.