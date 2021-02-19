Your entitlements to use Autodesk services are determined by the Autodesk product or service or type or level of Subscription or rental you acquire. Your own entitlements may display as part of your account management center. The following describes the general entitlements for A360 web services. Use of Autodesk web services is pursuant to the applicable Terms of Service.

Cloud Credits: For more information regarding Cloud Credits Entitlements, including usage rates, click here.

Named Users: All use of Autodesk web services is on a Named User basis. Named Users must be identified by a unique user id, must be individuals, not groups or generic logins, and may not be shared between more than one individual. Named User privileges may be reassigned from one individual to another pursuant to Autodesk’s policy and process for reassignment, and shall be subject to Autodesk timescales for processing such reassignments.

Entitlement Types: If your rights to use a service have identified your entitlements using one of the descriptions below, the following entitlement parameters apply to you:

Startup: Please see the Fusion 360 for Startups page for more information on our Startup entitlement. https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360/startups



The term for your Startup use is one (1) year from the date You are granted access. Autodesk reserves the right at any time during the Startup term to revoke access of the Startup entitlement by providing notice to You.

Education: Your rights under your “Education” entitlements will depend on whether you are a Student, Faculty, or Qualified Educational Institution (as each is defined below). The term of your entitlement will be three (3) years (unless the service is no longer offered by Autodesk) or as otherwise authorized in writing by Autodesk. Autodesk, in its sole discretion, retains the right to determine the eligibility of any individual or entity.

“Student” means an individual person, 13 years or older, enrolled as a student at a Qualified Educational Institution. If you are a Student, You may use the service solely for purposes related to learning, training, research and development, excluding any use for commercial, professional or other for-profit purposes.

“Faculty” means an individual person who is an employee or independent contractor working for a Qualified Educational Institution. If you are Faculty, You may use the service solely for purposes directly related to learning, teaching, training, research and development that are part of the instructional functions performed by a Qualified Education Institution, excluding any use for commercial, professional or other for-profit purposes.

“Qualified Educational Institution” means an educational institution which has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency within its applicable local, state, provincial, federal or national government and has the primary purpose of teaching its enrolled students. If you are a Qualified Educational Institution, You may (i) use the service solely for purposes directly related to learning, teaching, training, research and development that are part of Your instructional functions, excluding any use for commercial, professional or other for-profit purposes; and (ii) install Client Software solely on Computers owned or controlled by You, provided that all access to such Client Software and use of the service shall be by either (a) You and/or (b) Students or Faculty using their own individual Autodesk account.

Trial: If your entitlements have been designated as a “demonstration”, “evaluation”, “trial,” “not for resale” or “NFR” version (each, a “Trial”) You may use the service solely for purposes of evaluation and demonstration of the capabilities of the service but not for purposes of competitive analysis or any commercial, professional, or other for-profit purposes. The term of Your entitlement will be thirty (30) days or as otherwise authorized in writing by Autodesk.



If your Fusion 360 subscription entitlement has been identified as a “Trial” and it has also been designated as a “commercial trial” or a “free commercial subscription”, you will be able to use the service without the Trial restrictions described in the preceding paragraph (in other words, You will be able to use the service for commercial, professional, and for-profit purposes). The term of Your entitlement will be as identified in the materials authorizing your trial. In order to exercise the benefits of this special entitlement, you are responsible for retaining records that your entitlement was designated as a “commercial trial” or a “free commercial subscription”, and records of the length of the eligible term of your trial notwithstanding its “Trial” identification.

Worldwide and Territory Access: Your rights to access a web service are determined by where the service was purchased. For all web services legally purchased and acquired in your Home Country (including all web services that are entitlements to Autodesk products or services legally purchased and acquired in your Home Country), You may access or permit Authorized Users to access the services during the Term on a worldwide basis (except where prohibited by law or regulation). “Home Country” means the country or jurisdiction which (i) if you are an individual, is your principal place of residence or, (ii) if you are a company or other entity, is the country of incorporation for your entity. If your Home Country is a member country of the European Union or the European Free Trade Association, then all/any of the countries of the European Union and the European Free Trade Association will be considered your Home Country. Worldwide access rights are not available if you purchased the web service (or the related licenses, subscriptions or rental plans) in an Excluded Country (even if You purchased in your Home Country). If You purchased the web service (or the related Autodesk products or services) in an Excluded Country or outside Your Home Country, Your access rights (and those of Your Authorized Users) are limited to the country in which You purchase the service. If You purchase the web services in a member country of the European Union or the European Free Trade Association, You and Your Authorized Users may access the web service in all the countries of the European Union and the European Free Trade Association. All use must comply with all U.S. or other applicable export control laws. If You purchased the service prior to November 15, 2013, You will have worldwide access (except where prohibited by law or regulation) during the remainder of the current Term of Your services. Excluded Countries are identified here: Excluded Countries