Autodesk® software is not sold. Rather, we license it to the end user under the terms of a software license agreement. The terms of Autodesk's software license agreements may vary depending upon the specific software product and version that you licensed from Autodesk as well as the specific geographical region in which you obtained your software license.
We generally provide our software license agreements electronically within each software product as a “click through” license. Please refer to the particular software product for the software license agreement applicable to that software. Unless you have another agreement directly with Autodesk that controls and alters your use of Autodesk software products, the terms and conditions of the software license agreement that accompanies the software product apply to you.
For your convenience, we have posted below the software license agreements for some of our software products and versions. These agreements are provided here for reference purposes only. Remember that you are bound by the specific software license agreement that applies to each software product you have licensed and installed.
If you are not able to locate below the software product and version that you have licensed and installed, please contact License.
The 2022 Standard License and Services Agreement applies to (1) Autodesk software and other materials obtained under an Autodesk Maintenance Plan, (2) Autodesk Android Mobile Apps and (3) any other Autodesk materials or related services bearing a 2022 release date that Autodesk indicates are licensed under the Autodesk License and Services Agreement
The 2021 Standard License and Services Agreement applies to (1) Autodesk software and other materials obtained under an Autodesk Maintenance Plan, (2) Autodesk Android Mobile Apps and (3) any other Autodesk materials or related services bearing a 2021 release date that Autodesk indicates are licensed under the Autodesk License and Services Agreement
2020 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2020 Standard LSA)
Arnold
Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2020
Autodesk® 3ds Max® ECS
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Interactive 2.1
Autodesk® 3ds Max® I/O® 2020
Autodesk® Advance Steel 2020
Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2020
Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2020
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2020
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2020
Autodesk® Alias® SpeedForm 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT® Suite 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® with CAL Tools 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2020
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2020
Autodesk® Backburner™ 2020
Autodesk® Building Design Suite 2020
Autodesk® Burn® 2020
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2020
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2020
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2020
Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2020
Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2020
Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2020
Autodesk® Flame® 2020
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2020
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2020
Autodesk® Flare™ 2020
Autodesk® Helius PFA 2020
Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Premium 2020
Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Ultimate 2020
Autodesk® HSMXpress™ 2020
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor HSM Express™ 2020
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Premium 2020
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Ultimate 2020
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2020
Autodesk® Lustre® 2020
Autodesk® Maya ®
Autodesk® Maya ® with Softimage
Autodesk® Maya® ECS
Autodesk® Maya LT™
Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2020
Audodesk® Moldflow® Adviser 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Premium 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Standard 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate TFLEX 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2020
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy TFLEX 2020
Autodesk® MotionBuilder ®
Autodesk® Mudbox®
Autodesk® Navisworks® Freedom 2020
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2020
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2020
Autodesk® Nesting Utility 2020
Autodesk® Netfabb® Local Simulation 2020
Autodesk® Netfabb Premium 2020
Autodesk® Netfabb Standard 2020
Autodesk® Netfabb Ultimate 2020
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite
Autodesk® Point Layout 2020
Autodesk® PowerCAM® 2020
Autodesk® PowerInspect® 2020
ECS Ultimate
Autodesk® PowerMill® 2020
Autodesk® PowerShape® 2020
Autodesk® Revit®
Autodesk® Revit LT™
Autodesk® TruComp 2020
Autodesk® TruFiber 2020
Autodesk® TruLaser 2020
Autodesk® TruNest Composites 2020
Autodesk® TruNest Contour 2020
Autodesk® TruNest Multi-Tool 2020
Autodesk® TruPlan 2020
Autodesk® Vault Basic 2020
Autodesk® Vault Office 2020
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2020
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2020
Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2020
Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2020
Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2020
Autodesk® VRED™ Render Node 2020
Autodesk® VRED™ Server 2020
2019 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2019 Standard LSA)
Arnold 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2019
Autodesk® 3ds Max® ECS 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Interactive 2.1
Autodesk® 3ds Max® I/O® 2019
Autodesk® Advance Steel 2019
Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2019
Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2019
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2019
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2019
Autodesk® Alias® SpeedForm 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT® Suite 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® with CAL Tools 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2019
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2019
Autodesk® Backburner™ 2019
Autodesk® Building Design Suite 2019
Autodesk® Burn® 2019
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2019
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2019
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2019
Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2019
Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2019
Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2019
Autodesk® Flame® 2019
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2019
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2019
Autodesk® Flare™ 2019
Autodesk® Helius PFA 2019
Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Premium 2019
Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Ultimate 2019
Autodesk® HSMXpress™ 2019
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite 2019
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Inventor HSM Express™ 2019
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Premium 2019
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Ultimate 2019
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2019
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2019
Autodesk® Lustre® 2019
Autodesk® Maya ® 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® Maya ® 2019 with Softimage January 15, 2019
Autodesk® Maya® ECS 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® Maya LT™ 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2019
Audodesk® Moldflow® Adviser 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Premium 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Standard 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate TFLEX 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2019
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy TFLEX 2019
Autodesk® MotionBuilder ® 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® Mudbox® 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® Navisworks® Freedom 2019
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2019
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2019
Autodesk® Nesting Utility 2019
Autodesk® Netfabb® Local Simulation 2019
Autodesk® Netfabb Premium 2019
Autodesk® Netfabb Standard 2019
Autodesk® Netfabb Ultimate 2019
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite
Autodesk® Point Layout 2019
Autodesk® PowerCAM® 2019
Autodesk® PowerInspect® 2019
ECS Ultimate 2019 January 15, 2019
Autodesk® PowerMill® 2019
Autodesk® PowerShape® 2019
Autodesk® Revit®
Autodesk® Revit LT™
Autodesk® TruComp 2019
Autodesk® TruFiber 2019
Autodesk® TruLaser 2019
Autodesk® TruNest Composites 2019
Autodesk® TruNest Contour 2019
Autodesk® TruNest Multi-Tool 2019
Autodesk® TruPlan 2019
Autodesk® Vault Basic 2019
Autodesk® Vault Office 2019
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2019
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2019
Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2019
Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2019
Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2019
Autodesk® VRED™ Render Node 2019
Autodesk® VRED™ Server 2019
2018 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2018 Standard LSA)
Arnold
Arnold for 3ds Max® (MAXtoA)
Arnold for Cinema 4D (C4DtoA)
Arnold for Houdini (HtoA)
Arnold for Katana (KtoA)
Arnold for Maya® (MtoA)
Arnold for Softimage (SItoA)
Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2018
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Asset Library
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite 2018
Autodesk® Advance Steel 2018
Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2018
Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2018
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2018
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2018
Autodesk® ArtCAM® Free 2018
Autodesk® ArtCAM® Premium 2018
Autodesk® ArtCAM® Standard 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® with CAL Tools
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2018
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2018
Autodesk® Backburner™ 2018
Autodesk® Building Design Suite 2018
Autodesk® Burn® 2018
Autodesk® desktop app
Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite 2018
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2018
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2018
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2018
Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2018
Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2018
Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2018
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite 2018
Autodesk® Factory Design Utilities 2018
Autodesk® FeatureCAM® Premium 2018
Autodesk® FeatureCAM® Standard 2018
Autodesk® FeatureCAM® Ultimate 2018
Autodesk® Flame® 2018
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2018
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2018
Autodesk® Flare™ 2018
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite 2018
Autodesk® Infrastructure Map Server 2018
Autodesk® InfraWorks® 2018
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2018
Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2018
Autodesk® Lustre® 2018
Autodesk® Manufacturing Data Exchange Utility Premium 2018
Autodesk® Manufacturing Data Exchange Utility Standard 2018
Autodesk® Manufacturing PostProcessor Utility Standard 2018
Autodesk® Maya LTTM 2018
Autodesk® Maya® 2018
Autodesk® Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite 2018
Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2018
Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2018
Autodesk® Moldflow® CADdoctor 2018
Autodesk® Moldflow® Communicator 2018
Autodesk® Moldflow® Design 2018
Autodesk® Moldflow® Design Link 2018
Autodesk® Moldflow® Flex 2018
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2018
Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2018
Autodesk® Mudbox® 2018
Autodesk® Navisworks® Freedom 2018
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2018
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2018
Autodesk® Netfabb Premium 2018
Autodesk® Netfabb Standard 2018
Autodesk® Netfabb Ultimate 2018
Autodesk® PartMaker® 2018
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite 2018
Autodesk® Point Layout 2018
Autodesk® PowerInspect® Premium 2018
Autodesk® PowerInspect® Standard 2018
Autodesk® PowerInspect® Ultimate 2018
Autodesk® PowerMill® Premium 2018
Autodesk® PowerMill® Standard 2018
Autodesk® PowerMill® Ultimate 2018
Autodesk® PowerShape® Premium 2018
Autodesk® PowerShape® Standard 2018
Autodesk® PowerShape® Ultimate 2018
Autodesk® Product Design Suite 2018
Autodesk® ReCap 2018
Autodesk® ReCap Pro 2018
Autodesk® Revit® 2018
Autodesk® Revit® LIVE
Autodesk® Revit® LT 2018
Autodesk® Sketchbook®
Autodesk® Smoke® 2018
Autodesk® Stingray 2018
Autodesk® Structural Fabrication Suite 2018
Autodesk® TruLaser 2018
Autodesk® TruNest Composites 2018
Autodesk® TruNest Contour 2018
Autodesk® TruNest Multi-Tool 2018
Autodesk® Vault Basic 2018
Autodesk® Vault Office 2018
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2018
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2018
Autodesk® VRED 2018
Autodesk® VRED Design 2018
Autodesk® VRED Presenter 2018
Autodesk® VRED Professional 2018
Autodesk® VRED Render Node 2018
Autodesk® Within Medical 2018
Eagle™(all versions)
RealDWG 2018
2017 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2017 Standard LSA)
Autodesk® 123D® 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Catch 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Circuits 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Creature 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Design 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Make 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Premium 2017
Autodesk® 123D® Sculpt 2017
Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2017
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite 2017
Autodesk® 3ds Max® with Softimage® 2017
Autodesk® Advance Steel 2017
Autodesk® Advance Concrete 2017
Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2017
Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2017
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2017
Autodesk® Alias® SpeedForm 2017
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2017
Autodesk® Animation Academy 2017
Autodesk® ArtCAM 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® Civil Suite 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® for Mac® 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 360 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite – Premium 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite – Standard 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite - Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® for Mac® 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit® Architecture Suite 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit® MEP Suite 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit® Structure Suite 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® with Advance Steel 2017
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2017
Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Premium 2017
Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Standard 2017
Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Building Design Suite for Education 2017
Autodesk® Burn® 2017
Autodesk® CAM 360™ Express 2017
Autodesk® CFD 2017
Autodesk® CFD Advanced 2017
Autodesk® CFD Design Study Environment 2017
Autodesk® CFD Motion 2017
Autodesk® Design Academy 2017
Autodesk® Design Review 2017 Autodesk® Design Suite for Education 2017
Autodesk® Digital STEAM Workshop 2017
Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep™ 2017
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ 2017
Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™ 2017
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite – Premium 2017
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite – Standard 2017
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite for Education 2017
Autodesk® FeatureCAM2017
Autodesk® Flame® 2017
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2017
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2017
Autodesk® Flare® 2017
Autodesk® Flow Design 2017
Autodesk® Fluid FX 2017
Autodesk® ForceEffect™ 2017
Autodesk® ForceEffect™ Motion 2017
Autodesk® Graphic 2017
Autodesk® Helius PFA 2017
Autodesk® Helius Composite 2017
Autodesk® Homestyler® 2017
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Premium 2017
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Standard 2017
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite for Education 2017
Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 2017
Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 LT 2017
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ 2017
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Express 2017
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Pro 2017
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2017
Autodesk® Inventor® 2017
Autodesk® Inventor® OEM 2017
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2017
Autodesk® Lineworks 2017
Autodesk® Live
Autodesk® Lustre® 2017
Autodesk® Maya®
Autodesk® Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite 2017
Autodesk® Maya LT™
Autodesk® Maya® with Softimage®
Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2017
Autodesk® Meshmixer 2017
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser 2017
Autodesk® Moldflow® CADdoctor 2017
Autodesk® Moldflow® Communicator 2017
Autodesk® Moldflow® Design 2017
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight 2017
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2017
Autodesk® Motion FX 2017
Autodesk® MotionBuilder®
Autodesk® Mudbox®
Autodesk® Nastran® 2017
Autodesk® Nastran® In-CAD 2017
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2017
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2017
Autodesk® Netfabb® 2017
Autodesk® Netfabb® Premium 2017
Autodesk® Netfabb® Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Netfabb® Local Simulation 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr® 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr® Editor 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr® Express 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr® Grabber 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr® imm.io 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr® Pro 2017 Autodesk® Pixlr® Touch Up 2017
Autodesk® Pixlr-o-matic® 2017
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Premium 2017
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Standard 2017
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Point Layout 2017
Autodesk® PowerInspect 2017
Autodesk® PowerMill 2017
Autodesk® PowerShape 2017
Autodesk® Print Studio 2017
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Premium 2017
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Standard 2017
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education 2017
Autodesk® React Fluids 2017
Autodesk® React Structures 2017
Autodesk® ReCap 360™ Pro 2017
Autodesk® ReCap 360™ 2017
Autodesk® Remote™ 2017
Autodesk® Revit® Collaboration Suite 2017
Autodesk® Revit LT™ 2017
Autodesk® Revit® 2017
Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2017
Autodesk® Screencast 2017
Autodesk® Showcase 360™ 2017
Autodesk® Showcase®2017
Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2017
Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2017
Autodesk® Sketchbook® 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD® 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Express 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Ink 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Mobile 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Mobile Express 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Pro 2017
Autodesk® SketchBook® Pro for iPad® 2017
Autodesk® Smoke®
Autodesk® Spark 2017
Autodesk® Stingray
Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2017
Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design 2017
Autodesk® Structural Fabrication Suite 2017
Autodesk® Studio Wall 2017
Autodesk® Time FX 2017
Autodesk® TinkerBox™ 2017
Autodesk® Tinkercad™ 2017
Autodesk® Tinkerplay™ 2017
Autodesk® TruCOMP 2017
Autodesk® TruLASER 2017
Autodesk® TruNEST Composites 2017
Autodesk® TruNEST Contour 2017
Autodesk® TruNEST Multi-Tool 2017
Autodesk® Vault Basic 2017
Autodesk® Vault Office 2017
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2017
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2017
Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking 2017
Autodesk® VRED™ 2017
Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2017
Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2017
Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2017
Autodesk® VRED™ Server 2017
Autodesk® Wiretap® 2017
Autodesk® Within
DWG TrueView™ 2017
Eagle™(all versions)
HSMWorks Premium 2017
HSMWorks Professional 2017
HSMXpress 2017
Instructables® 2017
mental ray® Standalone 2017
Optimization for Autodesk® Inventor® 2017
Rendering 2017
2016 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2016 Standard LSA)
Autodesk® 123D
Autodesk® 123D Circuits
Autodesk® 123D Sculpt
Autodesk® 123D Catch (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 123D Design Outline (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 3D Print Utility 2016
Autodesk® 360 2016
Autodesk® 3DS Max® 2016
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® 3ds Max® with Softimage® 2016
Autodesk® Advance Concrete 2016
Autodesk® Advance Steel 2016
Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2016
Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2016
Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2016
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2016
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® 360 Pro 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite Premium 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT Civil Suite 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT French Edition 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® OEM 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2016
Autodesk® AutoCAD® with Advance Steel 2016
Autodesk® Backburner™ 2016
Autodesk® Bridge Design for Infraworks 360 2016
Autodesk® Building Design Suite Premium 2016
Autodesk® Building Design Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® Building Design Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Burn® 2016
Autodesk® CFD Flex 2016
Autodesk® CFD Advanced 2016
Autodesk® CFD Connection for NX 2016
Autodesk® CFD Connection for Parasolid 2016
Autodesk® CFD Connection for Pro/ENGINEER 2016
Autodesk® CFD Design Study Environment 2016
Autodesk® CFD Motion 2016
Autodesk® Configurator 360 2016
Autodesk® Design Academy 2016
Autodesk® Drainage Design for InfraWorks 360 2016
Autodesk® Education Master Suite 2016
Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2016
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2016
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2016
Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2016
Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2016
Autodesk® Factory Design 2016
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite Premium 2016
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Factory Design Utilities 2016
Autodesk® Field Assets for InfraWorks 360 2016
Autodesk® Flame® 2016
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2016
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2016
Autodesk® Flame® 2016 Training Edition
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2016 Training Edition
Autodesk® Flare™ 2016
Autodesk® Flare™ 2016 Training Edition
Autodesk® Flow Design 2016
Autodesk® FMDesktop 2016
Autodesk® ForceEffect™ 2016
Autodesk® ForceEffect Flow™ 2016
Autodesk® Fusion 360™ 2016
Autodesk® Fusion 360 Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Fusion 360 Ultimate 2016 – Early adopter
Autodesk® Graphic
Autodesk® Helius Composite 2016
Autodesk® Helius PFA 2016
Autodesk® Homestyler® (web, iOS and Android)
Autodesk® HSMXpress 2016
Autodesk® HSMWorks Premium 2016
Autodesk® HSMWorks Professional 2016
Autodesk® Impression 2016
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite Premium 2016
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 2016
Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 LT 2016
Autodesk® Instructables Direct
Autodesk® Instructables (Android and Windows)
Autodesk® Intent 2016 Autodesk® Inventor® 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer-to-Order Series 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer-to-Order Series Distribution Fee 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer-to-Order Server 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016 – Developer
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016 – Distribution
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016 – Distribution
Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016 – Server
Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ 2016
Autodesk® Inventor HSM Express™ 2016
Autodesk® Inventor HSM Pro™
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® OEM 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® PLE 2016
Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2016
Autodesk® Lustre® 2016
Autodesk® Maya® 2016
Autodesk® Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® Maya® LT™ 2016
Autodesk® Maya® with Softimage® 2016
Autodesk® Meshmixer 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Standard 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Communicator 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Design 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Flex 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Premium 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Standard 2016
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2016
Autodesk® Mudbox® 2016
Autodesk® Nastran® 2016
Autodesk® Nastran® In-CAD 2016
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2016
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2016
Autodesk® Opticore Arena 2016
Autodesk® Pixlr® Pro
Autodesk® Pixlr® 2016
Autodesk® Pixlro-matic® 2016
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite Premium 2016
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® PLM 360 Enterprise 2016
Autodesk® PLM 360 Participant 2016
Autodesk® PLM 360 Pro 2016
Autodesk® Point Layout 2016
Autodesk® Print Studio 2016
Autodesk® Process Analysis 360 2016
Autodesk® Product Design Suite Premium 2016
Autodesk® Product Design Suite Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Realtime Renderer Plug-in for Rhino 2016
Autodesk® ReCap™ 2016
Autodesk® ReCap 360™ 2016
Autodesk® ReCap 360™ Ultimate 2016
Autodesk® Revit® 2016
Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2016
Autodesk® Revit® Engineer to Order 2016- Developer
Autodesk® Revit® Engineer To Order 2016 – Distribution
Autodesk® Revit® LT 2016
Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2016
Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2016
Autodesk® River and Flood Analysis Module 2016
Autodesk® Roadway Design for InfraWorks 360 2016
Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2016
Autodesk® Shape Modeling Plug-in for Rhino 2016
Autodesk® Showcase 2016
Autodesk® Showcase 360 2016
Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical Flex 2016
Autodesk® SketchBook® Pro 2016
Autodesk® SketchBook® 2016
Autodesk® SketchBook® Ink 2016
Autodesk® Smoke® 2016
Autodesk® Socialcam™ 2016
Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2016
Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2016
Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design 2016
Autodesk® Studio Wall 2016
Autodesk® Tinkercad
Autodesk® Tinkerplay 2016
Autodesk® TruCOMP 2016
Autodesk® TruLASER 2016
Autodesk® TruNEST Composites 2016
Autodesk® TruNEST Contour 2016
Autodesk® TruNEST Multi-Tool 2016
Autodesk® Urban Canvas
Autodesk® Vault Basic 2016
Autodesk® Vault Office 2016
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2016
Autodesk® VRED™ 2016
Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2016
Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2016
Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2016
Autodesk® VRED™ Render Node 2016
AutoSketch®
CADdoctor for Autodesk® Simulation
CFD Multi-Physics
Landmanagement
LocationLogic
Magestic Fabrication
mental ray® Standalone 2016
RealDWG
NOTE: Versions available for each of: ACIS®; Catia® V5; CoCreate®; Discrete; Autodesk® Inventor®; NX®; Parasolid®; Pro/ENGINEER®; Revit®; SolidEdge®; SolidWorks®; SpaceClaim®.
ADDITIONAL NOTE: mental ray is a registered trademark of NVIDIA ARC GmbH, licensed for use by Autodesk, Inc. ACIS, Catia CoCreate, NX, Parasolid, Pro/ENGINEER, Revit, SolidEdge, SolidWorks belong to their respective holders.
If your 2016 Platform and Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2015 Platform & Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Platform and Design Suites LSA)
2015 Creative Finishing Products that use the 2015 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)
Autodesk® Infrastructure Map Server 2015
2015 OTHER License and Services Agreements (LSA)
2013 Platform License and Services Agreement (Platform LSA)
2013 Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Design Suites LSA)
2013 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)
2013 Design Review License and Services Agreement (Design Review LSA)
2012 Platform License and Services Agreement (Platform LSA)
2012 Platform License and Services Agreement for Products Available on Mac App Store (Mac App Store LSA)
2012 Design Suites License and Services Agreement (Design Suites LSA)
2012 M&E License and Services Agreement (M&E LSA)
2012 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)
AutoCAD® 2015
AutoCAD LT® 2015
AutoCAD® 2015 for Mac®
AutoCAD® Architecture 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT™ Civil Suite 2015
AutoCAD® Electrical 2015
AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2015
AutoCAD® Mechanical 2015
AutoCAD® MEP 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2015
AutoCAD® Raster Design 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2015
Autodesk® 3ds Max 2015
Autodesk® 3ds Max Design 2015
Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Standard 2015
Autodesk® Advance Concrete 2015
Autodesk® Advance Steel 2015
Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2015
Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2015
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2015
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2015
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard 2015
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium 2015
Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® Design Academy 2015
Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard 2015
Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium 2015
Autodesk® Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep™ 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™ 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication Review 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ Components 2015
Autodesk® Fabrication Remote Entry 2015
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard 2015
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium 2015
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® InfraWorks™ 2015
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2015
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2015
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® Android Mobile Apps
Autodesk® Inventor® 2015
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2015
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2015
Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2015
Autodesk® Maya 2015
Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2015
Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2015
Autodesk® Mudbox 2015
Autodesk® Nastran® 2015
Autodesk® Nastran® In-CAD™ 2015
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2015
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2015
Autodesk® Pixlr®
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Standard 2015
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Premium 2015
Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® Point Layout 2015
Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education 2015
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Standard 2015
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Premium 2015
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
Autodesk® ReCap™ Pro 2015
Autodesk® Revit® 2015
Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2015
Autodesk® Revit LT™ 2015
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2015
Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2015
Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2015
Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2015
Autodesk® Showcase® 2015
Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2015
Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2015
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2015
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Connection 2015*
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2015
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2015
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Viewer 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Composite Analysis 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Composite Design 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Design Link 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Insight 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Synergy 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Adviser 2015
Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2015
Autodesk® SketchBook®
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2015
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD 2015
Autodesk® Smoke® 2015
Autodesk® Softimage® 2015
Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite Standard (sold only in Japan) 2015
Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2015
Autodesk® Tinkerplay
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2015
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2015
Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking 2015
mental ray® Standalone 2015**
Autodesk® 123D Catch (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 123D Design Online (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® Meshmixer
Autodesk® 3D Print Utility
Instructables (Android and Windows)
Tinkercad (web)
Homestyler (web, iOS and Android)
Print Studio
*Versions available for each of: ACIS®; Catia® V5; CoCreate®; Discrete; Autodesk® Inventor®; NX®; Parasolid®; Pro/ENGINEER®; Revit®; SolidEdge®; SolidWorks®; SpaceClaim®.
**mental ray is a registered trademark of NVIDIA ARC GmbH, licensed for use by Autodesk, Inc. ACIS, Catia CoCreate, NX, Parasolid, Pro/ENGINEER, Revit, SolidEdge, SolidWorks belong to their respective holders.
If your 2015 Platform and Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – English
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Brazilian Portuguese
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Czech
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Dutch
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – European Portuguese
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – French
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – German
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Hungarian
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Italian
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Japanese
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Korean
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Polish
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Russian
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Simplified Chinese
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Spanish
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Traditional Chinese
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2015
Autodesk® Flame® 2015
Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2015
Autodesk® Flare® 2015
Autodesk® Lustre® 2015
Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2015
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-English (pdf - 2183Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Brazilian Portuguese (pdf - 2372Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Chinese Simplified (pdf - 1362Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Chinese Traditional (pdf - 1419Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Czech (pdf - 2388Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Dutch (pdf - 2671Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-French (pdf - 2405Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-German (pdf - 2648Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Hungarian (pdf - 2676Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Italian (pdf - 2539Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Japanese (pdf - 1721Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Korean (pdf - 1550Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Polish (pdf - 2718Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Russian (pdf - 2760Kb)
2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Spanish (pdf - 2634Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - English (pdf - 239Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Czech (pdf - 1531Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - French (pdf - 1631Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - German (pdf - 1805Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 1831Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Italian (pdf - 1632Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Japanese (pdf - 1545Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Spanish (pdf - 1691Kb)
Autodesk® Crosswalk End User License Agreement 2015 - English (pdf - 275Kb)
Autodesk® Crosswalk End User License Agreement 2015 - Japanese (pdf - 271Kb)
2015 Autodesk® FBX Extension License (pdf - 1910Kb)
2015 Autodesk® FBX Python SDK License (pdf - 1891Kb)
2015 Autodesk® FBX SDK License (pdf - 1890Kb)
2015 Autodesk® Substation Design License (pdf - 115Kb)
AutoCAD® 2014
AutoCAD LT® 2014
AutoCAD® 2014 for Mac®
AutoCAD® Architecture 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT™ Civil Suite 2014
AutoCAD® ecscad 2014
AutoCAD® Electrical 2014
AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2014
AutoCAD® Mechanical 2014
AutoCAD® MEP 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2014
AutoCAD® Raster Design 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2014
Autodesk® 3ds Max 2014
Autodesk® 3ds Max Design 2014
Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Standard 2014
Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Premium 2014
Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2014
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2014
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2014
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard 2014
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium 2014
Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
Autodesk® Design Academy 2014
Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard 2014
Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium 2014
Autodesk® Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
Autodesk Ecotect Analysis 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep™ 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication FABmep™ 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ 2014
Autodesk Fabrication Review 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ Components 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication Remote Entry 2014
Autodesk® Fabrication Profilemaster 2014
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard 2014
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium 2014
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2014
Autodesk® InfraWorks 2014
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2014
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2014
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
Autodesk® Android Mobile Apps
Autodesk® 123D Catch Online
Autodesk® Inventor® 2014
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2014
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2014
Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2014
Autodesk® Maya 2014
Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2014
Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Premium 2014
Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2014
Autodesk® Mudbox 2014
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2014
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2014
Autodesk® Pixlr®
Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education 2014
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Standard 2014
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Premium 2014
Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2014
Autodesk® Revit LT™ 2014
Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2014
Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2014
Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2014
Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2014
Autodesk® Showcase® 2014
Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2014
Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2014
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2014
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Connection 2014*
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2014
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2014
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Viewer 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Composite Analysis 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Composite Design 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Design Link 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Insight 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Synergy 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Moldfow Advisor® 2014
Autodesk® Simulation Multiphysics 2014
Autodesk® SketchBook®
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2014
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD 2014
Autodesk® Smoke 2014
Autodesk® Softimage® 2014
Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite Standard (sold only in Japan) 2014
Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2014
Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design 2014
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2014
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2014
mental ray® Standalone 2014**
Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 123D Design Online (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® Meshmixer
Autodesk® 3D Print Utility
*Versions available for each of: ACIS®; Catia® V5; CoCreate®; Discrete; Autodesk® Inventor®; NX®; Parasolid®; Pro/ENGINEER®; Revit®; SolidEdge®; SolidWorks®; SpaceClaim®.
**mental ray is a registered trademark of NVIDIA ARC GmbH, licensed for use by Autodesk, Inc. ACIS, Catia CoCreate, NX, Parasolid, Pro/ENGINEER, Revit, SolidEdge, SolidWorks belong to their respective holders.
If your 2014 Platform and Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – English
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Czech
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – German
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Spanish
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – French
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Hungarian
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Italian
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Japanese
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Korean
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Dutch
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Polish
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Portuguese
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Russian
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Simplified Chinese
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Traditional Chinese
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Czech (pdf - 293Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 237Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - French (pdf - 252Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - German (pdf - 233Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 377Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Italian (pdf - 261Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Japanese (pdf - 429Kb)
Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Spanish (pdf - 326Kb)
Autodesk FBX Converter 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 167Kb)
Autodesk® FBX® Extension 2014 - English (pdf - 279Kb)
Autodesk FBX SDK 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 167Kb)
Autodesk FBX Python SDK 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 167Kb)
2014 Design Review LSA – English
2014 Design Review LSA – Czech
2014 Design Review LSA – German
2014 Design Review LSA – French
2014 Design Review LSA – Hungarian
2014 Design Review LSA – Italian
2014 Design Review LSA – Japanese
2014 Design Review LSA – Korean
2014 Design Review LSA – Dutch
2014 Design Review LSA – Polish
2014 Design Review LSA – Portuguese
2014 Design Review LSA – Russian
2014 Design Review LSA – Simplified Chinese
2014 Design Review LSA – Spanish
2014 Design Review LSA – Traditional Chinese
AutoCAD® 2013
AutoCAD® 2013 for Mac®
AutoCAD® Architecture 2013
AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2013
AutoCAD® ecscad 2013
AutoCAD® Electrical 2013
AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2013
AutoCAD LT® 2013
AutoCAD® Map 3D 2013
AutoCAD® Mechanical 2013
AutoCAD® MEP 2013
AutoCAD® P&ID 2013
AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2013
AutoCAD® Raster Design 2013
AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2013
AutoCAD® Utility Design 2013
Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2013
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2013
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2013
Autodesk® Infrastructure Modeler 2013
Autodesk® Inventor® 2013
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2013
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2013
Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2013
Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2013
Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2013
Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2013
Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2013
Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2013
Autodesk® Showcase®
Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2013
Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2013
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2013
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Connection 2013*
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2013
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2013
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Viewer 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Adviser 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® CAD Doctor 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Communicator 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Design Link 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Insight 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Synergy 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2013
Autodesk® Simulation Multiphysics 2013
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2013
Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD® 2013
Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2013
Autodesk® Vault 2013
Autodesk® Vault Collaboration 2013
Autodesk® Vault Collaboration AEC 2013
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2013
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2013
* Simulation CFD Connection 2013 for Inventor®, Revit®, ACIS®, Catia® V5, CoCreate®, Discrete, NX®, Parasolid®, Pro/ENGINEER®, SolidEdge®, SolidWorks®, and SpaceClaim®
2013 Platform LSA-English (pdf - 100Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Simplified (pdf - 198Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Traditional (pdf - 348Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Czech (pdf - 220Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Dutch (pdf - 134Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-French (pdf - 141Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-German (pdf - 133Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Hungarian (pdf - 215Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Italian (pdf - 131Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Japanese (pdf - 340Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Korean (pdf - 268Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Polish (pdf - 222Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Portuguese (pdf - 126Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Russian (pdf - 219Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Spanish (pdf - 117Kb)
Autodesk® Android Mobile Apps
Autodesk® 123D Catch Online
Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 123D Design Online (Online and Desktop)
Autodesk® 3ds Max
Autodesk® 3ds Max Design
Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Standard 2013
Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Premium 2013
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Design Academy
Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Maya
Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard
Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Premium
Autodesk® MotionBuilder
Autodesk® Mudbox
Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education
Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Smoke
Autodesk® Softimage
mental ray®
Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite (sold only in Japan)
2013 Design Suites LSA – English
2013 Design Suites LSA – Czech
2013 Design Suites LSA – German
2013 Design Suites LSA – Spanish
2013 Design Suites LSA – French
2013 Design Suites LSA – Hungarian
2013 Design Suites LSA – Italian
2013 Design Suites LSA – Japanese
2013 Design Suites LSA – Korean
2013 Design Suites LSA – Dutch
2013 Design Suites LSA – Polish
2013 Design Suites LSA – Portuguese
2013 Design Suites LSA – Russian
2013 Design Suites LSA – Simplified Chinese
2013 Design Suites LSA – Traditional Chinese
Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2013
Autodesk® Flame® 2013
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2013
Autodesk® Flare™ 2013
Autodesk® Flint® 2013
Autodesk® Inferno® 2013
Autodesk® Lustre® 2013
Autodesk® Smoke® Advanced 2013 (also known as Smoke for Linux)
2013 Platform LSA-English (pdf - 100Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Simplified (pdf - 198Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Traditional (pdf - 348Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Czech (pdf - 220Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Dutch (pdf - 134Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-French (pdf - 141Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-German (pdf - 133Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Hungarian (pdf - 215Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Italian (pdf - 131Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Japanese (pdf - 340Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Korean (pdf - 268Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Polish (pdf - 222Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Portuguese (pdf - 126Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Russian (pdf - 219Kb)
2013 Platform LSA-Spanish (pdf - 117Kb)
2013 Design Review LSA – English
2013 Design Review LSA – Czech
2013 Design Review LSA – German
2013 Design Review LSA – French
2013 Design Review LSA – Hungarian
2013 Design Review LSA – Italian
2013 Design Review LSA – Japanese
2013 Design Review LSA – Korean
2013 Design Review LSA – Dutch
2013 Design Review LSA – Polish
2013 Design Review LSA – Portuguese
2013 Design Review LSA – Russian
2013 Design Review LSA – Simplified Chinese
2013 Design Review LSA – Spanish
2013 Design Review LSA – Traditional Chinese
AutoCAD® 2012
AutoCAD® 2012 for Mac®
AutoCAD® Architecture 2012
AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2012
AutoCAD® ecscad 2012
AutoCAD® Electrical 2012
AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2012
AutoCAD LT® 2012
AutoCAD® Map 3D 2012
AutoCAD® Mechanical 2012
AutoCAD® MEP 2012
AutoCAD® P&ID 2012
AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2012
AutoCAD® Raster Design 2012
AutoCAD® Revit® Architecture Suite 2012*
AutoCAD® Revit® MEP Suite 2012*
AutoCAD® Revit® Structure Suite 2012*
AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2012
Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2012
Autodesk® Alias® Design 2012
Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2012
Autodesk® Inventor® 2012
Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2012
Autodesk® Inventor®Professional 2012
Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2012
Autodesk® Moldflow®Adviser 2012
Autodesk® Moldflow® CAD Doctor 2012
Autodesk®Moldflow® Communicator 2012
Autodesk® Moldflow® Design Link 2012
Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight 2012
Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2012
Autodesk® Navisworks®Manage 2012
Autodesk® Navisworks®Simulate 2012
Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2012
Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2012
Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2012
Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2012
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2012
Autodesk®Simulation CFD Connection 2012**
Autodesk®Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2012
Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2012
Autodesk®Simulation CFD Viewer 2012
Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2012
Autodesk® Simulation Multiphysics 2012
Autodesk® SketchBook®Designer 2012
Autodesk® SketchBook®Designer for AutoCAD® 2012
Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis
Autodesk® Vault 2012
Autodesk® Vault Collaboration 2012
Autodesk® Vault Collaboration AEC 2012
Autodesk® Vault Professional 2012
Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2012
** Simulation CFD Connection 2012 for Revit®, ACIS®, Catia®V5, CoCreate®, Discrete, NX®, Parasolid®, Pro/ENGINEER®, SolidEdge®, SolidWorks®, SpaceClaim®
*Each product in these Suites has a separate license.
If your 2012 Platform software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2012 Platform LSA - English - US or Canada (pdf - 97Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - English - All Countries but US-Canada (pdf - 97Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 216Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 337Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Czech (pdf - 190Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Dutch (pdf - 129Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - French (pdf - 121Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - German (pdf - 112Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 209Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Italian (pdf - 126Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Japanese (pdf - 310Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Korean (pdf - 264Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Polish (pdf - 215Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 105Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Russian (pdf - 255Kb)
2012 Platform LSA - Spanish (pdf - 128Kb)
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate
Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Standard
Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Premium
Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Ultimate
If your 2012 Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2012 Design Suites LSA - English - US or Canada (pdf - 124Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - English - All Countries but US-Canada (pdf - 124Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 233Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 356Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Czech (pdf - 210Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Dutch (pdf - 144Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - French (pdf - 133Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - German (pdf - 125Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 231Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Italian (pdf - 139Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Japanese (pdf - 352Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Korean (pdf - 312Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Polish (pdf - 236Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 118Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Russian (pdf - 403Kb)
2012 Design Suites LSA - Spanish (pdf - 128Kb)
Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2012
Autodesk® 3ds Max® Design 2012
Autodesk® 3ds Max®Entertainment Creation Suite-Standard 2012
Autodesk® 3ds Max®Entertainment Creation Suite-Premium 2012
Autodesk® Maya® 2012
Autodesk® Maya®Entertainment Creation Suite-Standard 2012
Autodesk® Maya®Entertainment Creation Suite-Premium 2012
Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2012
Autodesk® Mudbox™ 2012
Autodesk® Showcase® 2012
Autodesk® Showcase®Professional 2012
Autodesk® Smoke for Mac®2012
Autodesk® Softimage® 2012
Autodesk® Softimage®Entertainment Creation Suite -Standard 2012
mental ray® Standalone
If your 2012 M&E software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2012 M&E LSA - English - US or Canada (pdf - 155Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - English - All Countries but US-Canada (pdf - 155Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 207Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 352Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Czech (pdf - 205Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Dutch (pdf - 141Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - French (pdf - 130Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - German (pdf - 124Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 226Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Italian (pdf - 137Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Japanese (pdf - 349Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Korean (pdf - 309Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Polish (pdf - 232Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 115Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Russian (pdf - 274Kb)
2012 M&E LSA - Spanish (pdf - 123Kb)
Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2012
Autodesk® Flame® 2012
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2012
Autodesk® Flare™ 2012
Autodesk® Flint® 2012
Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2012
Autodesk® Flame® 2012
Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2012
Autodesk® Flare™ 2012
Autodesk® Flint® 2012
If your 2012 Creative Finishing software product is not listed here, please contact License.
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - English - All Countries (pdf - 3036Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 2025Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 2120Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Czech (pdf - 3276Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Dutch (pdf - 3762Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - French (pdf - 3467Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - German (pdf - 3664Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 3805Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Italian (pdf - 3596Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Japanese (pdf - 2655Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Korean (pdf - 2288Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Polish (pdf - 3758Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 3350Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Russian (pdf - 3850Kb)
2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Spanish (pdf - 3722Kb)
** Simulation CFD Connection 2012 for Revit®, ACIS®, Catia®V5, CoCreate®, Discrete, NX®, Parasolid®, Pro/ENGINEER®, SolidEdge®, SolidWorks®, SpaceClaim®
AutoCAD® 2011
AutoCAD® 2011-based products and Suites
AutoCAD® Freestyle
AutoCAD LT® 2011
Autodesk® Inventor® 2011 and AutoCAD® Inventor® 2011 Suites
Autodesk® Navisworks® 2011-based products and Suites
Autodesk® Revit® 2011 products and AutoCAD® Revit® 2011 Suites
Software License Agreement - US or Canada (pdf - 883Kb)
Applies to the software licenses purchased in either the US or Canada.
Software License Agreement - Worldwide English (pdf - 873Kb)
Worldwide English language version, applies to the software licenses purchased in all other countries.
If your 2011 software product is not listed here, please contact License.