Autodesk® software is not sold. Rather, we license it to the end user under the terms of a software license agreement. The terms of Autodesk's software license agreements may vary depending upon the specific software product and version that you licensed from Autodesk as well as the specific geographical region in which you obtained your software license.

We generally provide our software license agreements electronically within each software product as a “click through” license. Please refer to the particular software product for the software license agreement applicable to that software. Unless you have another agreement directly with Autodesk that controls and alters your use of Autodesk software products, the terms and conditions of the software license agreement that accompanies the software product apply to you.

For your convenience, we have posted below the software license agreements for some of our software products and versions. These agreements are provided here for reference purposes only. Remember that you are bound by the specific software license agreement that applies to each software product you have licensed and installed.

If you are not able to locate below the software product and version that you have licensed and installed, please contact License.

2022 License Agreements

The 2022 Standard License and Services Agreement applies to (1) Autodesk software and other materials obtained under an Autodesk Maintenance Plan, (2) Autodesk Android Mobile Apps and (3) any other Autodesk materials or related services bearing a 2022 release date that Autodesk indicates are licensed under the Autodesk License and Services Agreement

2021 License Agreements

The 2021 Standard License and Services Agreement applies to (1) Autodesk software and other materials obtained under an Autodesk Maintenance Plan, (2) Autodesk Android Mobile Apps and (3) any other Autodesk materials or related services bearing a 2021 release date that Autodesk indicates are licensed under the Autodesk License and Services Agreement

2020 License Agreements

2020 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2020 Standard LSA)

  • Arnold
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2020
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® ECS
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Interactive 2.1
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® I/O® 2020
    Autodesk® Advance Steel 2020
    Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2020
    Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2020
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2020
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2020
    Autodesk® Alias® SpeedForm 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT® Suite 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® with CAL Tools 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2020
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2020
    Autodesk® Backburner™ 2020
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite 2020
    Autodesk® Burn® 2020
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2020
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2020
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2020
    Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2020
    Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2020
    Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2020
    Autodesk® Flame® 2020
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2020
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2020
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2020
    Autodesk® Helius PFA 2020
    Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Premium 2020
    Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Ultimate 2020
    Autodesk® HSMXpress™ 2020
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM Express™ 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Premium 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Ultimate 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2020
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2020
    Autodesk® Maya ®
    Autodesk® Maya ® with Softimage
    Autodesk® Maya® ECS
    Autodesk® Maya LT™
    Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2020
    Audodesk® Moldflow® Adviser 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Premium 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Standard 2020

  • Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate TFLEX 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2020
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy TFLEX 2020
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder ®
    Autodesk® Mudbox®
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Freedom 2020
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2020
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2020
    Autodesk® Nesting Utility 2020
    Autodesk® Netfabb® Local Simulation 2020
    Autodesk® Netfabb Premium 2020
    Autodesk® Netfabb Standard 2020
    Autodesk® Netfabb Ultimate 2020
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite
    Autodesk® Point Layout 2020
    Autodesk® PowerCAM® 2020
    Autodesk® PowerInspect® 2020
    ECS Ultimate
    Autodesk® PowerMill® 2020
    Autodesk® PowerShape® 2020
    Autodesk® Revit®
    Autodesk® Revit LT™
    Autodesk® TruComp 2020
    Autodesk® TruFiber 2020
    Autodesk® TruLaser 2020
    Autodesk® TruNest Composites 2020
    Autodesk® TruNest Contour 2020
    Autodesk® TruNest Multi-Tool 2020
    Autodesk® TruPlan 2020
    Autodesk® Vault Basic 2020
    Autodesk® Vault Office 2020
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2020
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2020
    Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2020
    Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2020
    Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2020
    Autodesk® VRED™ Render Node 2020
    Autodesk® VRED™ Server 2020

2019 License Agreements

2019 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2019 Standard LSA)

  • Arnold 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2019
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® ECS 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Interactive 2.1
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® I/O® 2019
    Autodesk® Advance Steel 2019
    Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2019
    Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2019
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2019
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2019
    Autodesk® Alias® SpeedForm 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT® Suite 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® with CAL Tools 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2019
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2019
    Autodesk® Backburner™ 2019
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite 2019
    Autodesk® Burn® 2019
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2019
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2019
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2019
    Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2019
    Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2019
    Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2019
    Autodesk® Flame® 2019
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2019
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2019
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2019
    Autodesk® Helius PFA 2019
    Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Premium 2019
    Autodesk® HSMWorks™ Ultimate 2019
    Autodesk® HSMXpress™ 2019
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM Express™ 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Premium 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Ultimate 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2019
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2019
    Autodesk® Maya ® 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® Maya ® 2019 with Softimage January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® Maya® ECS 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® Maya LT™ 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2019
    Audodesk® Moldflow® Adviser 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Premium 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Standard 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate TFLEX 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2019
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy TFLEX 2019
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder ® 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® Mudbox® 2019 January 15, 2019
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Freedom 2019
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2019
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2019
    Autodesk® Nesting Utility 2019
    Autodesk® Netfabb® Local Simulation 2019
    Autodesk® Netfabb Premium 2019
    Autodesk® Netfabb Standard 2019
    Autodesk® Netfabb Ultimate 2019
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite
    Autodesk® Point Layout 2019
    Autodesk® PowerCAM® 2019
    Autodesk® PowerInspect® 2019
    ECS Ultimate 2019 January 15, 2019

  • Autodesk® PowerMill® 2019
    Autodesk® PowerShape® 2019
    Autodesk® Revit®
    Autodesk® Revit LT™
    Autodesk® TruComp 2019
    Autodesk® TruFiber 2019
    Autodesk® TruLaser 2019
    Autodesk® TruNest Composites 2019
    Autodesk® TruNest Contour 2019
    Autodesk® TruNest Multi-Tool 2019
    Autodesk® TruPlan 2019
    Autodesk® Vault Basic 2019
    Autodesk® Vault Office 2019
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2019
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2019
    Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2019
    Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2019
    Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2019
    Autodesk® VRED™ Render Node 2019
    Autodesk® VRED™ Server 2019

2018 License Agreements

2018 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2018 Standard LSA)

  • Arnold
    Arnold for 3ds Max® (MAXtoA)
    Arnold for Cinema 4D (C4DtoA)
    Arnold for Houdini (HtoA)
    Arnold for Katana (KtoA)
    Arnold for Maya® (MtoA)
    Arnold for Softimage (SItoA)
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2018
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Asset Library
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Advance Steel 2018
    Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2018
    Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2018
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2018
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2018
    Autodesk® ArtCAM® Free 2018
    Autodesk® ArtCAM® Premium 2018
    Autodesk® ArtCAM® Standard 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® with CAL Tools
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2018
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Backburner™ 2018
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Burn® 2018
    Autodesk® desktop app
    Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2018
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2018
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2018
    Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2018
    Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2018
    Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2018
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Factory Design Utilities 2018
    Autodesk® FeatureCAM® Premium 2018
    Autodesk® FeatureCAM® Standard 2018
    Autodesk® FeatureCAM® Ultimate 2018
    Autodesk® Flame® 2018
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2018
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2018
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2018
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Map Server 2018
    Autodesk® InfraWorks® 2018
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2018
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
    Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2018
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2018
    Autodesk® Manufacturing Data Exchange Utility Premium 2018

  • Autodesk® Manufacturing Data Exchange Utility Standard 2018
    Autodesk® Manufacturing PostProcessor Utility Standard 2018
    Autodesk® Maya LTTM 2018
    Autodesk® Maya® 2018
    Autodesk® Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite 2018
    Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2018
    Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Moldflow® CADdoctor 2018
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Communicator 2018
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Design 2018
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Design Link 2018
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Flex 2018
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2018
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2018
    Autodesk® Mudbox® 2018
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Freedom 2018
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2018
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2018
    Autodesk® Netfabb Premium 2018
    Autodesk® Netfabb Standard 2018
    Autodesk® Netfabb Ultimate 2018
    Autodesk® PartMaker® 2018
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite 2018
    Autodesk® Point Layout 2018
    Autodesk® PowerInspect® Premium 2018
    Autodesk® PowerInspect® Standard 2018
    Autodesk® PowerInspect® Ultimate 2018
    Autodesk® PowerMill® Premium 2018
    Autodesk® PowerMill® Standard 2018
    Autodesk® PowerMill® Ultimate 2018
    Autodesk® PowerShape® Premium 2018
    Autodesk® PowerShape® Standard 2018
    Autodesk® PowerShape® Ultimate 2018
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite 2018
    Autodesk® ReCap 2018
    Autodesk® ReCap Pro 2018
    Autodesk® Revit® 2018
    Autodesk® Revit® LIVE
    Autodesk® Revit® LT 2018
    Autodesk® Sketchbook®
    Autodesk® Smoke® 2018
    Autodesk® Stingray 2018
    Autodesk® Structural Fabrication Suite 2018
    Autodesk® TruLaser 2018
    Autodesk® TruNest Composites 2018
    Autodesk® TruNest Contour 2018
    Autodesk® TruNest Multi-Tool 2018
    Autodesk® Vault Basic 2018
    Autodesk® Vault Office 2018
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2018
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2018
    Autodesk® VRED 2018
    Autodesk® VRED Design 2018
    Autodesk® VRED Presenter 2018
    Autodesk® VRED Professional 2018
    Autodesk® VRED Render Node 2018
    Autodesk® Within Medical 2018
    Eagle™(all versions)
    RealDWG 2018

2017 License Agreements

2017 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2017 Standard LSA)

  • Autodesk® 123D® 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Catch 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Circuits 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Creature 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Design 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Make 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Premium 2017
    Autodesk® 123D® Sculpt 2017
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2017
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite 2017
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® with Softimage® 2017
    Autodesk® Advance Steel 2017
    Autodesk® Advance Concrete 2017
    Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2017
    Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2017
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2017
    Autodesk® Alias® SpeedForm 2017
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2017
    Autodesk® Animation Academy 2017
    Autodesk® ArtCAM 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® Civil Suite 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD LT® for Mac® 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 360 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite – Premium 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite – Standard 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite - Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® for Mac® 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit® Architecture Suite 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit® MEP Suite 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit® Structure Suite 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® with Advance Steel 2017
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2017
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Standard 2017
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite for Education 2017
    Autodesk® Burn® 2017
    Autodesk® CAM 360™ Express 2017
    Autodesk® CFD 2017
    Autodesk® CFD Advanced 2017
    Autodesk® CFD Design Study Environment 2017
    Autodesk® CFD Motion 2017
    Autodesk® Design Academy 2017
    Autodesk® Design Review 2017 Autodesk® Design Suite for Education 2017
    Autodesk® Digital STEAM Workshop 2017
    Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep™ 2017
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ 2017
    Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™ 2017
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite – Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite – Standard 2017
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite for Education 2017
    Autodesk® FeatureCAM2017
    Autodesk® Flame® 2017
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2017
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Flare® 2017
    Autodesk® Flow Design 2017
    Autodesk® Fluid FX 2017
    Autodesk® ForceEffect™ 2017
    Autodesk® ForceEffect™ Motion 2017
    Autodesk® Graphic 2017
    Autodesk® Helius PFA 2017
    Autodesk® Helius Composite 2017
    Autodesk® Homestyler® 2017
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Standard 2017
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite for Education 2017
    Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 2017
    Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 LT 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Express 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ Pro 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor® OEM 2017
    Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2017
    Autodesk® Lineworks 2017
    Autodesk® Live
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2017
    Autodesk® Maya®
    Autodesk® Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite 2017

  • Autodesk® Maya LT™
    Autodesk® Maya® with Softimage®
    Autodesk® MEP Fabrication Suite 2017
    Autodesk® Meshmixer 2017
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser 2017
    Autodesk® Moldflow® CADdoctor 2017
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Communicator 2017
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Design 2017
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight 2017
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2017
    Autodesk® Motion FX 2017
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder®
    Autodesk® Mudbox®
    Autodesk® Nastran® 2017
    Autodesk® Nastran® In-CAD 2017
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2017
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2017
    Autodesk® Netfabb® 2017
    Autodesk® Netfabb® Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Netfabb® Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Netfabb® Local Simulation 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr® 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr® Editor 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr® Express 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr® Grabber 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr® imm.io 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr® Pro 2017 Autodesk® Pixlr® Touch Up 2017
    Autodesk® Pixlr-o-matic® 2017
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Standard 2017
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Point Layout 2017
    Autodesk® PowerInspect 2017
    Autodesk® PowerMill 2017
    Autodesk® PowerShape 2017
    Autodesk® Print Studio 2017
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Premium 2017
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Standard 2017
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Ultimate 2017
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education 2017
    Autodesk® React Fluids 2017
    Autodesk® React Structures 2017
    Autodesk® ReCap 360™ Pro 2017
    Autodesk® ReCap 360™ 2017
    Autodesk® Remote™ 2017
    Autodesk® Revit® Collaboration Suite 2017
    Autodesk® Revit LT™ 2017
    Autodesk® Revit® 2017
    Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2017
    Autodesk® Screencast 2017
    Autodesk® Showcase 360™ 2017
    Autodesk® Showcase®2017
    Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2017
    Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2017
    Autodesk® Sketchbook® 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD® 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Express 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Ink 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Mobile 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Mobile Express 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Pro 2017
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Pro for iPad® 2017
    Autodesk® Smoke®
    Autodesk® Spark 2017
    Autodesk® Stingray
    Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2017
    Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design 2017
    Autodesk® Structural Fabrication Suite 2017
    Autodesk® Studio Wall 2017
    Autodesk® Time FX 2017
    Autodesk® TinkerBox™ 2017
    Autodesk® Tinkercad™ 2017
    Autodesk® Tinkerplay™ 2017
    Autodesk® TruCOMP 2017
    Autodesk® TruLASER 2017
    Autodesk® TruNEST Composites 2017
    Autodesk® TruNEST Contour 2017
    Autodesk® TruNEST Multi-Tool 2017
    Autodesk® Vault Basic 2017
    Autodesk® Vault Office 2017
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2017
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2017
    Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking 2017
    Autodesk® VRED™ 2017
    Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2017
    Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2017
    Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2017
    Autodesk® VRED™ Server 2017
    Autodesk® Wiretap® 2017
    Autodesk® Within
    DWG TrueView™ 2017
    Eagle™(all versions)
    HSMWorks Premium 2017
    HSMWorks Professional 2017
    HSMXpress 2017
    Instructables® 2017
    mental ray® Standalone 2017
    Optimization for Autodesk® Inventor® 2017
    Rendering 2017

2016 License Agreements

2016 Standard License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (2016 Standard LSA)

  • Autodesk® 123D
    Autodesk® 123D Circuits
    Autodesk® 123D Sculpt
    Autodesk® 123D Catch (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 123D Design Outline (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 3D Print Utility 2016
    Autodesk® 360 2016
    Autodesk® 3DS Max® 2016
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® with Softimage® 2016
    Autodesk® Advance Concrete 2016
    Autodesk® Advance Steel 2016
    Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2016
    Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2016
    Autodesk® Alias® Concept 2016
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2016
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® 360 Pro 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite Premium 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Design Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT Civil Suite 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT French Edition 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® OEM 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Raster Design 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2016
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® with Advance Steel 2016
    Autodesk® Backburner™ 2016
    Autodesk® Bridge Design for Infraworks 360 2016
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Burn® 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Flex 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Advanced 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Connection for NX 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Connection for Parasolid 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Connection for Pro/ENGINEER 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Design Study Environment 2016
    Autodesk® CFD Motion 2016
    Autodesk® Configurator 360 2016
    Autodesk® Design Academy 2016
    Autodesk® Drainage Design for InfraWorks 360 2016
    Autodesk® Education Master Suite 2016
    Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep 2016
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct 2016
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct Components 2016
    Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep 2016
    Autodesk® Fabrication RemoteEntry 2016
    Autodesk® Factory Design 2016
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Factory Design Utilities 2016
    Autodesk® Field Assets for InfraWorks 360 2016
    Autodesk® Flame® 2016
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2016
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Flame® 2016 Training Edition
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2016 Training Edition
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2016
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2016 Training Edition
    Autodesk® Flow Design 2016
    Autodesk® FMDesktop 2016
    Autodesk® ForceEffect™ 2016
    Autodesk® ForceEffect Flow™ 2016
    Autodesk® Fusion 360™ 2016
    Autodesk® Fusion 360 Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Fusion 360 Ultimate 2016 – Early adopter
    Autodesk® Graphic
    Autodesk® Helius Composite 2016
    Autodesk® Helius PFA 2016
    Autodesk® Homestyler® (web, iOS and Android)
    Autodesk® HSMXpress 2016
    Autodesk® HSMWorks Premium 2016
    Autodesk® HSMWorks Professional 2016
    Autodesk® Impression 2016
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 2016
    Autodesk® InfraWorks® 360 LT 2016
    Autodesk® Instructables Direct
    Autodesk® Instructables (Android and Windows)
    Autodesk® Intent 2016 Autodesk® Inventor® 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer-to-Order Series 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer-to-Order Series Distribution Fee 2016

  • Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer-to-Order Server 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016 – Developer
    Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016  – Distribution
    Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016  – Distribution
    Autodesk® Inventor® Engineer To Order 2016  – Server
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM™ 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM Express™ 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor HSM Pro™
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor® OEM 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor® PLE 2016
    Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2016
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2016
    Autodesk® Maya® 2016
    Autodesk® Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Maya® LT™ 2016
    Autodesk® Maya® with Softimage® 2016
    Autodesk® Meshmixer 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Communicator 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Design 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Flex 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2016
    Autodesk® Mudbox® 2016
    Autodesk® Nastran® 2016
    Autodesk® Nastran® In-CAD 2016
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2016
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2016
    Autodesk® Opticore Arena 2016
    Autodesk® Pixlr® Pro
    Autodesk® Pixlr®  2016
    Autodesk® Pixlro-matic® 2016
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® PLM 360 Enterprise 2016
    Autodesk® PLM 360 Participant 2016
    Autodesk® PLM 360 Pro 2016
    Autodesk® Point Layout 2016
    Autodesk® Print Studio 2016
    Autodesk® Process Analysis 360 2016
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite Premium 2016
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Realtime Renderer Plug-in for Rhino 2016
    Autodesk® ReCap™ 2016
    Autodesk® ReCap 360™ 2016
    Autodesk® ReCap 360™ Ultimate 2016
    Autodesk® Revit® 2016
    Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2016
    Autodesk® Revit® Engineer to Order 2016- Developer
    Autodesk® Revit® Engineer To Order 2016 – Distribution
    Autodesk® Revit® LT 2016
    Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2016
    Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2016
    Autodesk® River and Flood Analysis Module 2016
    Autodesk® Roadway Design for InfraWorks 360 2016
    Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2016
    Autodesk® Shape Modeling Plug-in for Rhino 2016
    Autodesk® Showcase 2016
    Autodesk® Showcase 360 2016
    Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical Flex 2016
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Pro 2016
    Autodesk® SketchBook® 2016
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Ink 2016
    Autodesk® Smoke® 2016
    Autodesk® Socialcam™ 2016
    Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2016
    Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2016
    Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design 2016
    Autodesk® Studio Wall 2016
    Autodesk® Tinkercad
    Autodesk® Tinkerplay 2016
    Autodesk® TruCOMP 2016
    Autodesk® TruLASER 2016
    Autodesk® TruNEST Composites 2016
    Autodesk® TruNEST Contour 2016
    Autodesk® TruNEST Multi-Tool 2016
    Autodesk® Urban Canvas
    Autodesk® Vault Basic 2016
    Autodesk® Vault Office 2016
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2016
    Autodesk® VRED™ 2016
    Autodesk® VRED™ Design 2016
    Autodesk® VRED™ Presenter 2016
    Autodesk® VRED™ Professional 2016
    Autodesk® VRED™ Render Node 2016
    AutoSketch®
    CADdoctor for Autodesk® Simulation
    CFD Multi-Physics
    Landmanagement
    LocationLogic
    Magestic Fabrication
    mental ray® Standalone 2016
    RealDWG

If your 2016 Platform and Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.

Other License Agreements

2015 License Agreements

2015 Platform & Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Platform and Design Suites LSA)

2015 Creative Finishing Products that use the 2015 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)

Autodesk® Infrastructure Map Server 2015

2015 OTHER License and Services Agreements (LSA)

Educational Licensees - Additional Terms

2014 License Agreements

2014 Platform & Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Platform and Design Suites LSA)

2014 OTHER License and Services Agreements (LSA)

2014 Design Review License and Services Agreement (Design Review LSA)

2013 License Agreements

2013 Platform License and Services Agreement (Platform LSA)

2013 Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Design Suites LSA)

2013 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)

2013 Design Review License and Services Agreement (Design Review LSA)

2012 License Agreements

2012 Platform License and Services Agreement (Platform LSA)

2012 Platform License and Services Agreement for Products Available on Mac App Store (Mac App Store LSA)

2012 Design Suites License and Services Agreement (Design Suites LSA)

2012 M&E License and Services Agreement (M&E LSA)

2012 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)

2011 License Agreements

2011 AutoCAD Software and Products on the AutoCAD 2011 Platform

2015 Platform & Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Platform and Design Suites LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • AutoCAD® 2015
    AutoCAD LT® 2015
    AutoCAD® 2015 for Mac®
    AutoCAD® Architecture 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT™ Civil Suite 2015
    AutoCAD® Electrical 2015
    AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2015
    AutoCAD® Mechanical 2015
    AutoCAD® MEP 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2015
    AutoCAD® Raster Design 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2015
    Autodesk® 3ds Max 2015
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Design 2015
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Advance Concrete 2015
    Autodesk® Advance Steel 2015
    Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2015
    Autodesk® Alias® AutoStudio 2015
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2015
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2015
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium 2015 
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® Design Academy 2015
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium 2015
    Autodesk® Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep™ 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™ 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication Review 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ Components 2015
    Autodesk® Fabrication Remote Entry 2015
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium 2015
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® InfraWorks™ 2015
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2015
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® Android Mobile Apps
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2015
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2015
    Autodesk® Inventor®  Professional 2015
    Autodesk® Inventor®  Publisher 2015
    Autodesk® Maya 2015

  • Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2015
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2015
    Autodesk® Mudbox 2015
    Autodesk® Nastran® 2015 
    Autodesk® Nastran® In-CAD™ 2015
    Autodesk® Navisworks®  Manage 2015
    Autodesk® Navisworks®  Simulate 2015
    Autodesk® Pixlr®
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Premium 2015
    Autodesk® Plant Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® Point Layout 2015
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education 2015
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Standard 2015
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Premium 2015
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Ultimate 2015
    Autodesk® ReCap™ Pro 2015
    Autodesk® Revit® 2015
    Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2015
    Autodesk® Revit LT™ 2015
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2015
    Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2015
    Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2015
    Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2015
    Autodesk® Showcase®  2015
    Autodesk® Showcase®  Professional 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Connection 2015*
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Viewer 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Composite Analysis 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Composite Design 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Design Link 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Insight 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Synergy 2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Adviser  2015
    Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2015
    Autodesk® SketchBook®
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2015
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD 2015
    Autodesk® Smoke® 2015
    Autodesk® Softimage® 2015
    Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite Standard (sold only in Japan) 2015
    Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2015
    Autodesk® Tinkerplay
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2015
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2015
    Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking 2015
    mental ray® Standalone 2015**
    Autodesk® 123D Catch (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 123D Design Online (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® Meshmixer
    Autodesk® 3D Print Utility
    Instructables (Android and Windows)
    Tinkercad (web)
    Homestyler (web, iOS and Android)
    Print Studio

If your 2015 Platform and Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.

2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – English
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Brazilian Portuguese
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Czech 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Dutch 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – European Portuguese
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – French 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – German 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Hungarian 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Italian 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Japanese 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Korean 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Polish
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Russian
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Simplified Chinese 
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Spanish
2015 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Traditional Chinese

2015 Creative Finishing Products that use the 2015 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2015
    Autodesk® Flame® 2015
    Autodesk® Flame® Assist 2015

  • Autodesk® Flare® 2015 
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2015
    Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2015

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-English (pdf - 2183Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Brazilian Portuguese (pdf - 2372Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Chinese Simplified (pdf - 1362Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Chinese Traditional (pdf - 1419Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Czech (pdf - 2388Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Dutch (pdf - 2671Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-French (pdf - 2405Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-German (pdf - 2648Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Hungarian (pdf - 2676Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Italian (pdf - 2539Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Japanese (pdf - 1721Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Korean (pdf - 1550Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Polish (pdf - 2718Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Russian (pdf - 2760Kb)

 2015 Creative Finishing LSA-Spanish (pdf - 2634Kb)

Autodesk® Infrastructure Map Server 2015

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - English (pdf - 239Kb)

Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Czech (pdf - 1531Kb)

Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - French (pdf - 1631Kb)

Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - German (pdf - 1805Kb)

Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 1831Kb)

Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Italian (pdf - 1632Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Japanese (pdf - 1545Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2015 LSA - Spanish (pdf - 1691Kb)

2015 OTHER License and Services Agreements (LSA)

 Autodesk® Crosswalk End User License Agreement 2015 - English (pdf - 275Kb)

 Autodesk® Crosswalk End User License Agreement 2015 - Japanese (pdf - 271Kb)

 2015 Autodesk® FBX Extension License (pdf - 1910Kb)

 2015 Autodesk® FBX Python SDK License (pdf - 1891Kb)

 2015 Autodesk® FBX SDK License (pdf - 1890Kb)

 2015 Autodesk® Substation Design License (pdf - 115Kb)

2014 Platform & Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Platform and Design Suites LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • AutoCAD® 2014
    AutoCAD LT® 2014
    AutoCAD® 2014 for Mac®
    AutoCAD® Architecture 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT™ Civil Suite 2014
    AutoCAD® ecscad 2014
    AutoCAD® Electrical 2014
    AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D 2014
    AutoCAD® Mechanical 2014
    AutoCAD® MEP 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® P&ID 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2014
    AutoCAD® Raster Design 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2014
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Utility Design 2014
    Autodesk® 3ds Max 2014
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Design 2014
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Standard 2014
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Premium 2014
    Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2014
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2014
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2014
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard 2014
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium 2014 
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
    Autodesk® Design Academy 2014
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard 2014
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium 2014
    Autodesk® Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
    Autodesk Ecotect Analysis 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication CADmep™ 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication FABmep™ 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ 2014
    Autodesk Fabrication Review 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication Tracker 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™ Components 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication Remote Entry 2014
    Autodesk® Fabrication Profilemaster 2014
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard 2014
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium 2014
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2014
    Autodesk® InfraWorks 2014
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2014
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2014
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
    Autodesk® Android Mobile Apps
    Autodesk® 123D Catch Online

  • Autodesk® Inventor® 2014
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2014
    Autodesk® Inventor®  Professional 2014
    Autodesk® Inventor®  Publisher 2014
    Autodesk® Maya 2014
    Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2014
    Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Premium 2014
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2014
    Autodesk® Mudbox 2014
    Autodesk® Navisworks®  Manage 2014
    Autodesk® Navisworks®  Simulate 2014
    Autodesk® Pixlr®
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education 2014
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Standard 2014
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Premium 2014
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite – Ultimate 2014
    Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2014
    Autodesk® Revit LT™ 2014 
    Autodesk® AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite 2014
    Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2014
    Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2014
    Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional 2014
    Autodesk® Showcase®  2014
    Autodesk® Showcase®  Professional 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Connection 2014*
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Viewer 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Composite Analysis 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Composite Design 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Design Link 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Insight 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Synergy 2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldfow Advisor®  2014
    Autodesk® Simulation Multiphysics 2014
    Autodesk® SketchBook®
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2014
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD 2014
    Autodesk® Smoke 2014
    Autodesk® Softimage® 2014
    Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite Standard (sold only in Japan) 2014
    Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2014
    Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design 2014
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2014
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2014
    mental ray® Standalone 2014**
    Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 123D Design Online (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® Meshmixer
    Autodesk® 3D Print Utility

If your 2014 Platform and Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.

2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – English
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Czech 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – German 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Spanish 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – French 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Hungarian 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Italian 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Japanese 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Korean 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Dutch 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Polish 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Portuguese 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Russian 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Simplified Chinese 
2014 Platform and Design Suites LSA – Traditional Chinese

2014 OTHER License and Services Agreements (LSA)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Czech (pdf - 293Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 237Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - French (pdf - 252Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - German (pdf - 233Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 377Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Italian (pdf - 261Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Japanese (pdf - 429Kb)

 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server 2014 LSA - Spanish (pdf - 326Kb)

 Autodesk FBX Converter 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 167Kb)

 Autodesk® FBX® Extension 2014 - English (pdf - 279Kb)

 Autodesk FBX SDK 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 167Kb)

 Autodesk FBX Python SDK 2014 LSA - English (pdf - 167Kb)

2014 Design Review License and Services Agreement (Design Review LSA)

2014 Design Review LSA – English
2014 Design Review LSA – Czech 
2014 Design Review LSA – German  
2014 Design Review LSA – French 
2014 Design Review LSA – Hungarian 
2014 Design Review LSA – Italian 
2014 Design Review LSA – Japanese 
2014 Design Review LSA – Korean 
2014 Design Review LSA – Dutch 
2014 Design Review LSA – Polish 
2014 Design Review LSA – Portuguese 
2014 Design Review LSA – Russian 
2014 Design Review LSA – Simplified Chinese 
2014 Design Review LSA – Spanish
2014 Design Review LSA – Traditional Chinese

2013 Platform License and Services Agreement (Platform LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • AutoCAD® 2013
    AutoCAD® 2013 for Mac®
    AutoCAD® Architecture 2013
    AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2013
    AutoCAD® ecscad 2013
    AutoCAD® Electrical 2013
    AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2013
    AutoCAD LT® 2013
    AutoCAD® Map 3D 2013
    AutoCAD® Mechanical 2013
    AutoCAD® MEP 2013
    AutoCAD® P&ID 2013
    AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2013
    AutoCAD® Raster Design 2013
    AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2013
    AutoCAD® Utility Design 2013
    Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2013
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2013
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2013
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Modeler 2013
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2013
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2013
    Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2013
    Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2013
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage 2013
    Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate 2013
    Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2013
    Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2013
    Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2013
    Autodesk® Showcase®
    Autodesk® Showcase® Professional 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2013

  • Autodesk® Simulation CFD Connection 2013*
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Viewer 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Adviser 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® CAD Doctor 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Communicator 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Design Link 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Insight 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Moldflow® Synergy 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2013
    Autodesk® Simulation Multiphysics 2013
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer 2013
    Autodesk® SketchBook® Designer for AutoCAD® 2013
    Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis 2013
    Autodesk® Vault 2013
    Autodesk® Vault Collaboration 2013
    Autodesk® Vault Collaboration AEC 2013
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2013
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2013

If your 2013 Platform software product is not listed here, please contact License.

 2013 Platform LSA-English (pdf - 100Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Simplified (pdf - 198Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Traditional (pdf - 348Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Czech (pdf - 220Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Dutch (pdf - 134Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-French (pdf - 141Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-German (pdf - 133Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Hungarian (pdf - 215Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Italian (pdf - 131Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Japanese (pdf - 340Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Korean (pdf - 268Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Polish (pdf - 222Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Portuguese (pdf - 126Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Russian (pdf - 219Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Spanish (pdf - 117Kb)

2013 Design Suites License and Services Agreement (including Autodesk Android Mobile Apps) (Design Suites LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • Autodesk® Android Mobile Apps
    Autodesk® 123D Catch Online
    Autodesk® 123D Make (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 123D Design Online (Online and Desktop)
    Autodesk® 3ds Max
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Design
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Standard 2013
    Autodesk® 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suites Premium 2013
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Design Academy
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate

  • Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Maya
    Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard
    Autodesk® Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Premium
    Autodesk® MotionBuilder
    Autodesk® Mudbox
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite for Education
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Smoke
    Autodesk® Softimage 
    mental ray®
    Autodesk® Softimage Entertainment Creation Suite (sold only in Japan)

If your 2013 Platform software product is not listed here, please contact License.

2013 Design Suites LSA – English
2013 Design Suites LSA – Czech 
2013 Design Suites LSA – German 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Spanish 
2013 Design Suites LSA – French 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Hungarian 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Italian 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Japanese 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Korean 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Dutch 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Polish 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Portuguese 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Russian 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Simplified Chinese 
2013 Design Suites LSA – Traditional Chinese

2013 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2013
    Autodesk® Flame® 2013
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2013
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2013
    Autodesk® Flint® 2013

  • Autodesk® Inferno® 2013
    Autodesk® Lustre® 2013
    Autodesk® Smoke® Advanced 2013 (also known as Smoke for Linux)

If your 2013 Platform software product is not listed here, please contact License.

 2013 Platform LSA-English (pdf - 100Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Simplified (pdf - 198Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Chinese Traditional (pdf - 348Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Czech (pdf - 220Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Dutch (pdf - 134Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-French (pdf - 141Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-German (pdf - 133Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Hungarian (pdf - 215Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Italian (pdf - 131Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Japanese (pdf - 340Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Korean (pdf - 268Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Polish (pdf - 222Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Portuguese (pdf - 126Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Russian (pdf - 219Kb)

 2013 Platform LSA-Spanish (pdf - 117Kb)

2013 Design Review License and Services Agreement (Design Review LSA)

2013 Design Review LSA – English
2013 Design Review LSA – Czech 
2013 Design Review LSA – German  
2013 Design Review LSA – French 
2013 Design Review LSA – Hungarian 
2013 Design Review LSA – Italian 
2013 Design Review LSA – Japanese 
2013 Design Review LSA – Korean 
2013 Design Review LSA – Dutch 
2013 Design Review LSA – Polish 
2013 Design Review LSA – Portuguese 
2013 Design Review LSA – Russian 
2013 Design Review LSA – Simplified Chinese 
2013 Design Review LSA – Spanish
2013 Design Review LSA – Traditional Chinese

2012 Platform License and Services Agreement (Platform LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • AutoCAD® 2012
    AutoCAD® 2012 for Mac®
    AutoCAD® Architecture 2012
    AutoCAD® Civil 3D® 2012
    AutoCAD® ecscad 2012
    AutoCAD® Electrical 2012
    AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite 2012
    AutoCAD LT® 2012
    AutoCAD® Map 3D 2012
    AutoCAD® Mechanical 2012
    AutoCAD® MEP 2012
    AutoCAD® P&ID 2012
    AutoCAD® Plant 3D 2012
    AutoCAD® Raster Design 2012
    AutoCAD® Revit® Architecture Suite 2012*
    AutoCAD® Revit® MEP Suite 2012*
    AutoCAD® Revit® Structure Suite 2012*
    AutoCAD® Structural Detailing 2012
    Autodesk® Alias® Automotive 2012
    Autodesk® Alias® Design 2012
    Autodesk® Alias® Surface 2012
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2012
    Autodesk® Inventor LT™ 2012
    Autodesk® Inventor®Professional 2012
    Autodesk® Inventor® Publisher 2012
    Autodesk® Moldflow®Adviser 2012
    Autodesk® Moldflow® CAD Doctor 2012
    Autodesk®Moldflow® Communicator 2012
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Design Link 2012
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Insight 2012
    Autodesk® Moldflow® Synergy 2012

  • Autodesk® Navisworks®Manage 2012
    Autodesk® Navisworks®Simulate 2012
    Autodesk® Revit® Architecture 2012
    Autodesk® Revit® MEP 2012
    Autodesk® Revit® Structure 2012
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD 2012
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Advanced 2012
    Autodesk®Simulation CFD Connection 2012**
    Autodesk®Simulation CFD Design Study Environment 2012
    Autodesk® Simulation CFD Motion 2012
    Autodesk®Simulation CFD Viewer 2012
    Autodesk® Simulation Mechanical 2012
    Autodesk® Simulation Multiphysics 2012
    Autodesk® SketchBook®Designer 2012
    Autodesk® SketchBook®Designer for AutoCAD® 2012
    Autodesk® Storm and Sanitary Analysis
    Autodesk® Vault 2012
    Autodesk® Vault Collaboration 2012
    Autodesk® Vault Collaboration AEC 2012
    Autodesk® Vault Professional 2012
    Autodesk® Vault Workgroup 2012

If your 2012 Platform software product is not listed here, please contact License.

 2012 Platform LSA - English - US or Canada (pdf - 97Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - English - All Countries but US-Canada (pdf - 97Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 216Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 337Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Czech (pdf - 190Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Dutch (pdf - 129Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - French (pdf - 121Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - German (pdf - 112Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 209Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Italian (pdf - 126Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Japanese (pdf - 310Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Korean (pdf - 264Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Polish (pdf - 215Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 105Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Russian (pdf - 255Kb)

 2012 Platform LSA - Spanish (pdf - 128Kb)

2012 Design Suites License and Services Agreement (Design Suites LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Building Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Factory Design Suite - Ultimate

  • Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Standard
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Premium
    Autodesk® Product Design Suite - Ultimate

If your 2012 Design Suites software product is not listed here, please contact License.

 2012 Design Suites LSA - English - US or Canada (pdf - 124Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - English - All Countries but US-Canada (pdf - 124Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 233Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 356Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Czech (pdf - 210Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Dutch (pdf - 144Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - French (pdf - 133Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - German (pdf - 125Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 231Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Italian (pdf - 139Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Japanese (pdf - 352Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Korean (pdf - 312Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Polish (pdf - 236Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 118Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Russian (pdf - 403Kb)

 2012 Design Suites LSA - Spanish (pdf - 128Kb)

2012 M&E License and Services Agreement (M&E LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2012
    Autodesk® 3ds Max® Design 2012
    Autodesk® 3ds Max®Entertainment Creation Suite-Standard 2012
    Autodesk® 3ds Max®Entertainment Creation Suite-Premium 2012
    Autodesk® Maya® 2012
    Autodesk® Maya®Entertainment Creation Suite-Standard 2012
    Autodesk® Maya®Entertainment Creation Suite-Premium 2012

  • Autodesk® MotionBuilder® 2012
    Autodesk® Mudbox™ 2012
    Autodesk® Showcase® 2012
    Autodesk® Showcase®Professional 2012
    Autodesk® Smoke for Mac®2012
    Autodesk® Softimage® 2012
    Autodesk® Softimage®Entertainment Creation Suite -Standard 2012
    mental ray® Standalone

If your 2012 M&E software product is not listed here, please contact License.

 2012 M&E LSA - English - US or Canada (pdf - 155Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - English - All Countries but US-Canada (pdf - 155Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Chinese - Simplified (pdf - 207Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 352Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Czech (pdf - 205Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Dutch (pdf - 141Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - French (pdf - 130Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - German (pdf - 124Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 226Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Italian (pdf - 137Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Japanese (pdf - 349Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Korean (pdf - 309Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Polish (pdf - 232Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 115Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Russian (pdf - 274Kb)

 2012 M&E LSA - Spanish (pdf - 123Kb)

2012 Creative Finishing License and Services Agreement (Creative Finishing LSA)

Applies to the following products:

  • Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2012
    Autodesk® Flame® 2012
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2012
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2012
    Autodesk® Flint® 2012

  • Autodesk® Backdraft® Conform 2012
    Autodesk® Flame® 2012
    Autodesk® Flame® Premium 2012
    Autodesk® Flare™ 2012
    Autodesk® Flint® 2012

If your 2012 Creative Finishing software product is not listed here, please contact License.

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - English - All Countries (pdf - 3036Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Chinese - Simplified  (pdf - 2025Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Chinese - Traditional (pdf - 2120Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Czech (pdf - 3276Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Dutch (pdf - 3762Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - French (pdf - 3467Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - German (pdf - 3664Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Hungarian (pdf - 3805Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Italian (pdf - 3596Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Japanese (pdf - 2655Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Korean (pdf - 2288Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Polish (pdf - 3758Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Portuguese (pdf - 3350Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Russian (pdf - 3850Kb)

 2012 Creative Finishing LSA - Spanish (pdf - 3722Kb)

2011 AutoCAD Software and Products on the AutoCAD 2011 Platform

Applies to the following products:

  • AutoCAD® 2011
    AutoCAD® 2011-based products and Suites
    AutoCAD® Freestyle
    AutoCAD LT® 2011
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2011 and AutoCAD® Inventor® 2011 Suites
    Autodesk® Navisworks® 2011-based products and Suites
    Autodesk® Revit® 2011 products and AutoCAD® Revit® 2011 Suites

 Software License Agreement - US or Canada (pdf - 883Kb)
     Applies to the software licenses purchased in either the US or Canada.

 Software License Agreement - Worldwide English (pdf - 873Kb)
     Worldwide English language version, applies to the software licenses purchased in all other countries.

If your 2011 software product is not listed here, please contact License.