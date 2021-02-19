Autodesk® software is not sold. Rather, we license it to the end user under the terms of a software license agreement. The terms of Autodesk's software license agreements may vary depending upon the specific software product and version that you licensed from Autodesk as well as the specific geographical region in which you obtained your software license.

We generally provide our software license agreements electronically within each software product as a “click through” license. Please refer to the particular software product for the software license agreement applicable to that software. Unless you have another agreement directly with Autodesk that controls and alters your use of Autodesk software products, the terms and conditions of the software license agreement that accompanies the software product apply to you.

For your convenience, we have posted below the software license agreements for some of our software products and versions. These agreements are provided here for reference purposes only. Remember that you are bound by the specific software license agreement that applies to each software product you have licensed and installed.

If you are not able to locate below the software product and version that you have licensed and installed, please contact License.