14.1 “Acceptable Use Policy” means the Acceptable Use Policy located on the Site, as it may be modified from time to time in Autodesk’s sole discretion.

14.2 “Additional Terms” means all guidelines, rules, policies, and terms and conditions applicable to the Services, or a particular API within the Services, that may be posted by or on behalf of Autodesk on the Site, in the Documentation, on the Service offering or otherwise communicated by or on behalf of Autodesk to You from time to time, including the Acceptable Use Policy, any Special Terms, any applicable third-party terms and the Pricing Schedule. All Additional Terms, including those referenced through a hyperlink in these Terms, as they may be amended from time to time by Autodesk, are incorporated into these Terms by reference.

14.3 “API” means an application programming interface for an Autodesk service or software program (e.g., the requirements for accessing or directing the functions of the service or software program), including a software development kit or SDK.

14.4 “API Information” means the API information provided by Autodesk to You or other users of the Services that specifies the requirements for interfacing to (e.g., accessing or directing the functions of) the Services or software included in or used to provide the Services.

14.5 “API Sample Code” means code that demonstrates how to use the API and is expressly designated by Autodesk as eligible to be used for the purposes of developing an Application.

14.6 “Application” means Your software application or website that uses the Services to complement, extend or integrate with the Autodesk platform, services or products. To constitute an Application, Your software application or website must add significant functionality to the Services and not merely serve as a basis for using the functionality of the Services.

14.7 “Authorized Users” means Your individual employees, consultants, contractors and agents who access and use the Services on Your behalf.

14.8 “Autodesk” means the Autodesk entity set forth in Section 13.2 (Autodesk Party, Governing Law, Jurisdiction and Dispute Resolution), together with its subsidiaries and other affiliates.



14.9 “Autodesk Content” means API Sample Code, API Information, Documentation, interfaces, tools, libraries, scripts, source code (e.g., JavaScript code) and other Content that Autodesk may make available as part of the Services.

14.10 “Autodesk Material” means the Services, Autodesk Content, Site, Autodesk Trademarks, APIs, Metrics and any other content, data or material provided or used in connection with, or generated by, the Services, together with any related intellectual property rights.

14.11 “Autodesk Party” or “Autodesk Parties” means Autodesk, each of its licensors and suppliers, and the respective officers, directors, employees and other agents of Autodesk and such licensors and suppliers.

14.12 “Autodesk Trademark(s)” means the trade names, trademarks, service marks (including logos), domain names, product names and other distinctive brand features of Autodesk that may be made available to You by Autodesk in connection with the Services.

14.13 “Claim” means any legal claim, suit or proceeding.

14.14 "Consumption Credit" means a credit issued by or on behalf of Autodesk to pay for use of the Services on a consumption basis (e.g., cloud credit, flex token, or token flex) which is valid for the period set forth in the applicable Pricing Schedule.

14.15 “Content” means any files, designs, models, data sets, project information, material, documents, computer programs (including any modules, components, functions and features of a computer program), media, audio, videos, comments, notes, links and other project-related content, data and information.

14.16 “Content Retrieval Period” has the meaning set forth in Section 10.6 (Effect of Termination on Your Content).

14.17 “Documentation” means any technical or security requirements and developer documentation for the Services made available to You by or on behalf of Autodesk in any form or medium. Documentation includes developer guides, ReadMe files and in-code documentation.

14.18 “End User” means Your customers and/or other users who will be using Your Application.

14.19 “Effective Date” means the date You first agree to these Terms by selecting the box or other action indicating that You have read and agree to these Terms, or if earlier, the date You first access or use the Service.

14.20 “Export Control Laws” means United States and other applicable countries’ export control and trade sanctions Laws, including the regulations promulgated by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

14.21 “Feedback” means any suggestions, proposals, ideas, contributions or other information provided to Autodesk by You (including by Your Authorized Users) regarding the Services, Autodesk Content, or other Autodesk Material or products or services (whether existing, planned or otherwise).

14.22 "Free Services" means Services that Autodesk may make available at no charge that may be labelled “free” or similar designation.

14.23 "Hazardous Activities" means, individually or collectively, activities considered of high risk or hazardous, including in the fields of medicine, security, emergencies, life support, dangerous materials, unmanned machines or vehicles, other strict liability or hazardous activities, or activities with a risk of leading to death, personal injury, or server physical or environmental damage.

14.24 “Law” means any declaration, decree, directive, legislative enactment, order, ordinance, regulation, rule, law or other requirement of or by any governmental authority.

14.25 “Metrics” means data and other information about You and Your access to and use of the Services, which includes information regarding usage of features, functions, storage, metadata, indexes and similar information regarding usage, access, volume, type, storage and processing of Your Content (but not Your Content itself).

14.26 “Personal Data” has the meaning set forth in the Privacy Statement.

14.27 “Pricing Schedule” means the then-current, applicable general published pricing schedule for the Service, and/or as otherwise agreed upon between You and Autodesk in an order form or other ordering document (which may be an online process) or other agreement.

14.28 “Privacy Statement” means Autodesk’s Privacy Statement, as currently located at https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/privacy-statement, or any successor or supplemental web page of Autodesk, as they may be modified from time to time in Autodesk’s sole discretion.

14.29 "Security Incident" means any security deficiencies (including any actual or suspected theft, loss, disclosure or misuse of data, or actual or suspected vulnerabilities that may result in a theft, loss, disclosure or misuse of data).

14.30 “Sensitive Personal Data” means Personal Data identifying racial or ethnic origin; religious or philosophical beliefs; political opinions; membership of parties, trade-unions, associations or organizations of a religious, philosophical, political or trade-union character; records of criminal offenses; financial information; government issued identifiers (such as tax ID number); health conditions and sexual behaviors; and genetic data or biometric data for the purpose of uniquely identifying an individual, or as defined by applicable data protection Laws.

14.31 “Services” means individually and collectively certain web services APIs, software as a service (SaaS) APIs and Autodesk Content.

14.32 “Service Term” has the meaning set forth in Section 10.1 (Term).

14.33 “Site” means the Autodesk developer portal which provides access to the Services and related information, and alternative and successive websites that Autodesk may designate from time to time.

14.34 “Special Terms” means particular entitlements to or restrictions on the Services. Special Terms may apply to any aspect of the Service, including any particular API, or to a particular category of user or entitlement.

14.35 “Terms” means these Autodesk Platform Services Terms of Service, together with the Additional Terms.

14.36 “Third-Party Material” means third-party technology, designs, libraries, links, data, applications, software, services or other third-party material.

14.37 “Trial Account” means an account through which Autodesk makes Services available to You (which may include generally available Services) during the applicable Trial Period solely for non-production and non-commercial use and only for testing and evaluation purposes in accordance with Section 3.3 (Trial Versions Not for Production Use).

14.38 "Trial Versions" means Services (or any features of a Service) that Autodesk may make available that are labelled or offered as “pre-release,” “tech preview,” “beta,” “trial,” “evaluation” or similar designation and include all Services made available to You through a Trial Account.

14.39 "You" and "Your" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 (Acceptance).

14.40 “Your Content” means any Content that You provide to Autodesk for processing, storage or hosting by the Services whether created by You, End Users or other third parties, except that Your Content does not include Autodesk Content, Autodesk Material or any account information, billing or usage data.