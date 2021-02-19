Your entitlement to use Autodesk software is determined by the applicable Autodesk License and Services Agreement and the License Type and type of Subscription you acquire. The following describes an additional Startup License Type that supplements the License Types contained in the Autodesk License and Services Agreement.

Startup:If the License Identification identifies the License Type as "Startup", and Licensee is: (i) a company generating less than $100,000 (or equivalent in other currency) per year working on a project or product that is not yet commercially available, (ii) an individual working on a project or product that is not yet commercially available and is generating less than $100,000 (or equivalent in other currency) per year, or (iii) an individual using the service on a personal basis that is not for commercial, professional or for-profit use, then Licensee may Install a single primary copy of the specific release of the Licensed Materials designated in the applicable License Identification on one (1) Computer, on a Stand-alone Basis, and permit Access to such primary copy of the Licensed Materials solely by Licensee’s Personnel, and solely for Licensee’s Internal Business Needs. The term for Licensee’s Startup use will commence on the date of initial Access and will end on the earlier of (a) one (1) year from the date of initial Access; (b) the date where the Licensee or product or project generates more than $100,000 per year, or (c) the date of notification to Licensee from Autodesk (which may be provided (1) via email to the registered email address or (2) via any other manner deemed reasonable by Autodesk which involves specific notification to Licensee.