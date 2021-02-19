The following terms and conditions shall be applicable to all online purchases directly from Autodesk (i.e. where Autodesk is the Seller of Record), unless specified otherwise below in Section 2 (Excepted Specific Sites):
A. Purchases from Autodesk in the US and Canada
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE U.S.
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN CANADA
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN CANADA (French)
B. Purchases from Autodesk in the European Economic Area, Switzerland and United Kingdom
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (French)
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (German)
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (Italian)
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (Spanish)
C. Purchases from Australia and Pacific Islands
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND PACIFIC ISLANDS
D. Purchases from Japan
Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN JAPAN (Japanese)