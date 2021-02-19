LEGAL

Subscription & Other Offerings

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms

1. General

The following terms and conditions shall be applicable to all online purchases directly from Autodesk (i.e. where Autodesk is the Seller of Record), unless specified otherwise below in Section 2 (Excepted Specific Sites):

A. Purchases from Autodesk in the US and Canada

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE U.S.

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN CANADA

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN CANADA (French)

B. Purchases from Autodesk in the European Economic Area, Switzerland and United Kingdom

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (French)

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (German)

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (Italian)

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (Spanish)

C. Purchases from Australia and Pacific Islands

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND PACIFIC ISLANDS

D. Purchases from Japan

Autodesk Online Purchase Terms FOR PURCHASES IN JAPAN (Japanese)

 

2. Excepted Specific Sites

For Online Purchases through any of the following Sites where the seller (including Autodesk as Seller of Record) references the Terms of Sale below:

http://www.123dapp.com/;https://123d.circuits.io/;https://www.sketchbook.com/;https://pixlr.com/;
electronicslab.circuits.io; schematic.circuits.io; pcb.circuts.io; eagle.circuits.io; https://spark.autodesk.com/ember;https://spark.autodesk.com/;

Terms of Sale (Excepted Specific Sites)

Autodesk® Ember 3D Printer Limited Hardware Warranty (US and Canada Purchases Only)

• For online purchases of Eagle: Online Purchase Terms and Support Terms

3. For online purchases as part of the ReCap Pro and BLK360 voucher promotion (blk360.autodesk.com): Reservation Agreement