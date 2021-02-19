1. General

The following terms and conditions shall be applicable to all online purchases directly from Autodesk (i.e. where Autodesk is the Seller of Record), unless specified otherwise below in Section 2 (Excepted Specific Sites):

A. Purchases from Autodesk in the US and Canada

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE U.S.

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN CANADA

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN CANADA (French)

B. Purchases from Autodesk in the European Economic Area and Switzerland

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (French)

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (German)

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (Italian)

Autodesk Auto-Renewal Terms FOR PURCHASES IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND (Spanish)

2. Excepted Specific Sites

For Online Purchases through any of the following Sites where the seller (including Autodesk as Seller of Record) references the Terms of Sale below:

http://www.123dapp.com/; https://123d.circuits.io/; https://www.sketchbook.com/; https://pixlr.com/;

electronicslab.circuits.io; schematic.circuits.io; pcb.circuts.io; eagle.circuits.io; https://spark.autodesk.com/ember; https://spark.autodesk.com/;

The following terms and conditions shall be applicable:

• Terms of Sale (Excepted Specific Sites)

• Autodesk® Ember 3D Printer Limited Hardware Warranty (US and Canada Purchases Only)

• For online purchases of Eagle: Online Purchase Terms and Support Terms

3. For online purchases as part of the ReCap Pro and BLK360 voucher promotion (blk360.autodesk.com): Reservation Agreement