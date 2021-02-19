A360 services and other web services from Autodesk (whether accessed through a computer, mobile device or other mechanism) are offered under a terms of service (or terms of use or services) agreement. The terms applicable to a particular service may vary. Please refer to the particular terms accompanying each service for the terms applicable to that service. For all web services provided by Autodesk not specifically identified below or that do not have accompanying terms of service, the A360 Terms of Service apply. These terms are in addition to any terms applicable to your use of the Autodesk software that may be associated with a service and are in addition to the terms for Autodesk Subscription and the Autodesk.com (and other websites) Terms of Use.

If you are not able to locate the Autodesk service you are looking for, please contact License.