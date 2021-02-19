You represent and warrant that any information you provide in connection with your use of the Program is and shall remain true, accurate, and complete, and that you will maintain and update such information as needed and as requested. You agree that if any information that you provide is or becomes false, inaccurate, obsolete or incomplete, Autodesk may terminate your activities and membership in the Program.

Your, and your Group’s and its Members’, participation in the Program, and use of materials provided by Autodesk is subject to your compliance with these Terms and is subject to Autodesk’s website terms and conditions and privacy policies found at: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/website-terms-of-use; and https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/privacy-statement. You acknowledge, as Group Administrator, to convey to and require express acknowledgement of these obligations by your Group Members. Nothing provided in the Program or related communications from Autodesk should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel or otherwise, any license or right to use any of Autodesk’s or its affiliates’ or suppliers’ trade names, trademarks or service marks without Autodesk’s express prior written consent. Except for the rights and license granted in these Terms, Autodesk reserves all other rights and grants no other rights or licenses, implied or otherwise.

If you have access to the Autodesk DAM your access is contingent upon adherence to the Guidelines. Autodesk, at its sole discretion, may require you to cease and desist from the use of any and all images upon immediate notice. Failure to abide by the Guidelines or any cease and desist order will result in a loss of access to the Autodesk DAM and any other legal remedies available to Autodesk.