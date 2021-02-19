The Autodesk Group Network Program (“Program”) coheres and connects the global network of groups focused on Autodesk tools (e.g. user groups, online groups), (“Group” or “Groups”). When a Group joins the Program, it creates a connection through which Autodesk can support and amplify their efforts to help people be successful with Autodesk software. Groups shall be represented and managed by an individual or individuals, identified as an administrator (“Group Administrator(s)”). The governing language of the terms of the Program is English.