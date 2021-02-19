Terms of Service

Autodesk Group Network

The Autodesk Group Network Program (“Program”) coheres and connects the global network of groups focused on Autodesk tools (e.g. user groups, online groups), (“Group” or “Groups”). When a Group joins the Program, it creates a connection through which Autodesk can support and amplify their efforts to help people be successful with Autodesk software. Groups shall be represented and managed by an individual or individuals, identified as an administrator (“Group Administrator(s)”). The governing language of the terms of the Program is English.

Group Administrators

As a Group Administrator or body of Group Administrators, your use of the Program and participation in the Autodesk Group Network, indicates you accept these terms as presented to you, without changes. At any time, Autodesk may change, add, or remove any part of these Terms of Service or any part of the materials or features provided by the Program. Autodesk will update the Terms of Service here and may post such changes elsewhere in the Program. If you do not accept these terms, you can elect to not participate in the Program. You must be 13 years of age or older to access the Program.

You acknowledge that it is your responsibility, as Group Administrator, to communicate the Program and its terms to other individuals participating (“Members”) in your Group.

Communication And Consent

By creating an account and providing us with your email address and information about your Group, or by your continued access or use of the Program, you agree, as Group Administrator, to receive Autodesk Group Network-related notices, including any notices required by law. You agree to receive this communication electronically, in lieu of communication by postal mail. We may also use your email address to send you and your Group other messages, such as changes to features of the Program. You agree to manage the sharing of such notices with your Group Members.

You acknowledge that information you provide regarding your Group Members in conjunction with your participation in the Program is accessible to Autodesk (and other Group Members) and may be used to contact your Members and for administration of the Program and that you have received the required consent from your Members for such use.

Participation Obligations

You represent and warrant that any information you provide in connection with your use of the Program is and shall remain true, accurate, and complete, and that you will maintain and update such information as needed and as requested. You agree that if any information that you provide is or becomes false, inaccurate, obsolete or incomplete, Autodesk may terminate your activities and membership in the Program.

Your, and your Group’s and its Members’, participation in the Program, and use of materials provided by Autodesk is subject to your compliance with these Terms and is subject to Autodesk’s website terms and conditions and privacy policies found at: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/website-terms-of-use; and https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/privacy-statement.  You acknowledge, as Group Administrator, to convey to and require express acknowledgement of these obligations by your Group Members. Nothing provided in the Program or related communications from Autodesk should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel or otherwise, any license or right to use any of Autodesk’s or its affiliates’ or suppliers’ trade names, trademarks or service marks without Autodesk’s express prior written consent. Except for the rights and license granted in these Terms, Autodesk reserves all other rights and grants no other rights or licenses, implied or otherwise.

If you have access to the Autodesk DAM your access is contingent upon adherence to the Guidelines. Autodesk, at its sole discretion, may require you to cease and desist from the use of any and all images upon immediate notice. Failure to abide by the Guidelines or any cease and desist order will result in a loss of access to the Autodesk DAM and any other legal remedies available to Autodesk.

Storing Group Data

You agree that Autodesk can store and access the data associated with your Group as necessary to operate the program. This practice includes storing personally identifiable data of group leaders and metadata about the relationship between the group and Autodesk, in accordance with the Autodesk privacy statement. Autodesk will return or destroy data, upon receipt of written request, but may retain a copy of the data in back-up/archival storage in accordance with its policies. The privacy obligations will continue to apply to such data.

Autodesk Materials

The information and materials made available by Autodesk for the Program are and shall remain the property of Autodesk, its subsidiaries, affiliates, licensors and/or suppliers, and are protected by copyright, trademark, patent, and/or other proprietary rights and laws and may be subject to additional licensing terms. While using the Program you will comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Autodesk makes no guaranty of the accuracy, confidentiality or privacy of any communication or information transmitted on the site, or any web-site linked to the site, or otherwise in connection with the services, and Autodesk will not be liable for the privacy of e-mail addresses, registration and identification information, confidential or trade-secret information or errors in content. If you provide any ideas, suggestions, or recommendations on this site regarding Autodesk’s products, technologies or services (“Feedback”), Autodesk may use such Feedback and incorporate it in Autodesk’s products, technologies, and services without paying royalties and without any other obligations or restrictions.

Monitoring Program

You acknowledge and agree that Autodesk reserves the right (but has no obligation) to do one or more of the following in Autodesk’s sole discretion, without notice or attribution to you:

(i)    monitor participation in the Program and your access to the Program;

(ii)   alter, remove, or refuse to post or allow to be posted any content; and/or

(iii)  disclose any information about the Group and any member Group and the nature of its participation, to any third-party in order to:

       (a) operate the Program;

       (b) to protect Autodesk, Autodesk Affiliates, and the Program’s users and visitors;

       (c) to comply with legal obligations or governmental requests; to enforce these Terms;

       (d) for any other reason or purpose;

(iv) to require any Group to discontinue its Program activities and/or the activities of any of its Members.

Autodesk disclaims any responsibility for content submitted by users on or through the Program.

Disclaimer Of Warranties

The Program is provided on an "as is" basis without warranty of any kind, express or implied. You expressly agree that the use of the Program and content is at your sole risk. Autodesk does not warrant that the Program will be uninterrupted or error free, nor does Autodesk make any warranty as to any results that may be obtained by use of the Program. Autodesk makes no other warranties, expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, in relation to the Program.

Limitation Of Liability

Under no circumstances shall Autodesk be liable to you or any other person for any damages, including without limitation, direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising out of or relating to this Agreement, your participation in the Program. Your sole and exclusive remedy hereunder shall be for you to discontinue your activities in the Program.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, hold harmless and defend Autodesk, its shareholders, directors, officers, employees and agents from and against any action, cause, claim, damage, debt, demand or liability, including reasonable costs and attorney's fees, asserted by any person, arising out of or relating to: (a) this Agreement; (b) your use of the Program, including any data or content transmitted or received by you; and/or (c) any libelous, slanderous, indecent or other statement concerning any person made or republished by you, your Group, or your Members.

Third-Party Sites

The Program may contain, or you may be provided with links to third-party websites and service providers, or special offers and tools that are not owned or controlled by Autodesk. We do not endorse or assume any responsibility for any such third-party sites, information, materials, tools or services. If you access a third-party website or use a third-party tool or service, you do so at your own risk, and you understand that these Terms and the Privacy Statement do not apply to your use of such sites, tools or services. You agree to adhere to the terms and conditions of access and use provided by third parties websites and providers and will require your Members to expressly acknowledge their obligations to conform with any such terms. You expressly relieve Autodesk from any and all liability arising from your use of any third-party website, tools, service, or content.

Termination

You agree that Autodesk may, in its sole discretion, at any time for any reason or no reason, terminate your access to the Program and require your Group to cease all access and activities related to the Program for any reason. You agree that any termination may be affected without prior notice. You agree that Autodesk and Autodesk Affiliates shall not be liable to you or any third-party for any termination of your access or participation.

Copyright Infringement

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 (the “DMCA”) provides recourse for copyright owners who believe that material appearing on the internet infringes their rights under U.S. copyright law. If you believe in good faith that materials made available by or through Autodesk on an Autodesk controlled domain infringe your copyright, you (or your agent) may send Autodesk a notice requesting that Autodesk remove the material or block access to it. If you believe in good faith that someone has wrongly filed a notice of copyright infringement against you, the DMCA permits you to send Autodesk a counter-notice. Notices and counter-notices must meet the then current statutory requirements imposed by the DMCA. See http://www.copyright.gov/ for details. Notices and counter-notices should be sent to:

Copyright Agent                                                                                                      Tel: +1 (415) 507.5000
 Autodesk, Inc.                                                                                                        Fax: + 1 (415) 507.6128
 111 McInnis Parkway
 San Rafael, CA 94903 USA
 E-mail: copyright.agent@Autodesk.com

Autodesk suggests that You consult Your legal advisor before filing a notice or counter-notice.

Governing Law And Venue

These Terms of Service constitutes a binding agreement. Failure to comply with these Terms of Service may result in account revocation and other legal action. These Terms of Service, the Autodesk Community Guidelines and related documents set forth herein constitute the entire agreement between you and Autodesk and governs your use of the Program superseding any prior agreements between you and Autodesk. The laws of the State of California, U.S.A., shall govern the Terms of Service and the relationship between you and Autodesk, without regard to conflict of law provisions. You and Autodesk agree to submit to the personal and exclusive jurisdiction of California federal and state courts, Marin County, for resolution of any dispute related to these Terms of Service. If (i) you are not a U.S. citizen; (ii) you do not reside in the United States; (iii) you are not accessing the Program from the United States; (iv) the dispute between you and us is unrelated to your access to or use of the U.S. version of the Program and (v) you are the citizen of a European Union country who is using the Program for purposes other than for your trade, business or profession, you hereby agree that any disputes arising under or in connection with these Terms (including any of our policies referred to herein) and/or Program shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales, without regarding to applicable conflict of law provisions. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute consent by Autodesk to the jurisdiction of any court or other forum of any country for the purpose of resolving any dispute hereunder.

Reporting Violations

If you recognize any violation of these Terms, please notify us by using the "Report Inappropriate Content" feature in the Options menu of the message, or by contacting us directly at: groupnetwork@autodesk.com. If your user identification or password(s) is compromised, or if you become aware of any unauthorized use of your account or other breach of security, you are responsible for promptly notifying us. You can notify us by sending an email to groupnetwork@autodesk.com.