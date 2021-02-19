“Education Providers” means educational institutions and teachers, administrators, school district representatives and other individuals acting on behalf of the educational institution or the school district, who provide Students with access to Products and/or work with Students in connection with Products.

“Products” means Autodesk software or Autodesk web or cloud based services made available by Autodesk pursuant to the terms of the applicable software license agreement, terms of use or terms of service.

“Student” means an individual person enrolled as a student at an Education Provider.

“Student Data” means information maintained by Autodesk or any third party on Autodesk’s behalf relating to a Student, including any education records (as defined under FERPA) that are disclosed by Education Providers to Autodesk, except that Student Data does not include a record that has had personal data removed such that the Student’s identity is not uniquely identifiable from the record and there is no reasonable basis to believe that the remaining information can be used to identify an individual.