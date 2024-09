With BIM, structural engineering and design shifts from a siloed environment to a unified design environment. This connects multidisciplinary teams securely, providing a single source of truth. Engineers can move upstream and begin working with architects on projects at the earliest stages without sacrificing the specialized tools they need.

Create multi-material structural models

Use parametric design to explore and propose design options

Automate tasks to save time on repetitive modeling

Use a unified design environment for data integrity and error reduction