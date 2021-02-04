LERA is a New York-based group of consulting engineers best known for designing tall buildings: one of its first projects was the former World Trade Center towers.

Today the workflow it uses to design these tall buildings is almost unrecognizable from just five years ago. LERA’s smart use of computational design technology and more integrated engineering workflows, is allowing this mid-sized firm to optimize its design process, enable greater innovation and extend its capabilities as a firm.

Alfonso Oliva, Director of LERA+ (LERA’s Laboratory for Engineering Research and Automation), explains that it all comes down to their focus on computational and generative design, which he says serves “as an inspiration for innovation in the design process.”

The results have been impressive: “The advancements we’ve made are huge, and the benefit has been clear at every single level from the engineer, all the way up to the partnership. Making a small change has had such an impact,” says Oliva.