Canam's streamlined processes slashes site issues

Imagine if you and your entire project team of architects, engineers, fabricators and contractors could work together to optimize your design, avoid site issues and develop more sustainable buildings.

Then, imagine you could achieve this simply by bringing engineering design and fabrication detailing together into one unified model. It’s something that Canam, North America’s largest fabricator of structural steel components, no longer need to imagine. They’ve already made it a reality.

By introducing integrated BIM engineering workflows, Canam has transformed its entire project process in just a few years.