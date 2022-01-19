Maya vs 3ds Max

Polygon modeling in Maya allows you to create 3D models using geometry based on vertices, edges, and faces, while NURBS modeling enables you to construct characters from geometric primitives and drawn curves. Maya’s sculpting toolset provides an intuitive clay-like workflow for shaping and molding characters with full artistic control.

Interactive groom tools in Maya allow you to create realistic hair and fur for your beloved characters and creatures. Explore a full range of tools, including sculpting brushes, modifiers, and sculpting layers, dedicated to creating all styles of hair and fur.