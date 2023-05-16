It’s a sign of all the good things to come on the journey to Flow. For the moment, those who know and love ShotGrid and Moxion will continue to enjoy the full range of capabilities you’ve come to expect — with a few new features to look forward to. Now Flow Capture customers get to experience a new, more intuitive UI and Avid Media Composer integration. And in the near future, Flow Production Tracking customers will get new AI-assisted scheduling capabilities.

Once Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture are fully connected to the industry cloud, that’s where Flow really starts to shine. Breaking down barriers between previously siloed workflows means everyone will be able to work better together.