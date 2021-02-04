LUDUS is a company created in 2016 to develop VR simulations for industry and emergency. Today, it employs around 30 workers and leads VR projects for world-class companies such as Vodafone, Naturgy, BASF or ThyssenKrupp.

Staying true to its commitment to innovation and the incorporation of the latest immersive technologies in its simulations, LUDUS has managed to become the reference supplier for large companies in the development of VR simulations.

The more than 30 workers in the 3 offices are currently working offer the best VR experiences to their clients, creating simulations that represent with maximum fidelity the facilities, processes and machinery of their customers, so that they can train their operators in an efficient and 100% safe way.