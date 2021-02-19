Last Updated: July 21, 2016

Your access to and use of this Service is governed by these Special Service Terms and the Terms of Service (“Terms of Service”), which Terms of Service incorporate these Special Service Terms by this reference (collectively, “these Terms” herein).

Autodesk LIVE may include certain features that are labeled as “beta”, “pre-release” or similar (“Pre-Release Features”). These features may be made available to You as part of the Service or as part of Software programs that are provided for use in connection with the Service.

You may use Pre-Release Features for Your own internal business purposes including commercial, professional, and for profit purposes. However, use is explicitly at your own risk. You acknowledge that Pre-Release Features are not production ready and may not be supported by Autodesk. Autodesk also will not be responsible for Your Content used in connection with Pre-Release Features, including but not limited to making Your Content available to You for retrieval when You stop using the Service.

We encourage you to provide suggestions, comments, ideas, and other feedback (“Feedback”) on your use of Autodesk LIVE Pre-Release Features. If you choose to provide Feedback – which you can do at www.autodesk.com/live-user-forums -- you grant Autodesk a perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, worldwide, sublicensable right to use Your Feedback for the purpose of improving and creating Autodesk products and services, without obligation of confidentiality.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY WARRANTY APPLICABLE TO THE SOFTWARE IN THE LICENSE AGREEMENT, ALL PRE-RELEASE FEATURES ARE EXPLICITLY PROVIDED "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE." YOU EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT PRE-RELEASE FEATURES HAVE NOT BEEN FULLY TESTED AND MAY CONTAIN DEFECTS OR DEFICIENCIES WHICH MAY NOT OR WILL NOT BE CORRECTED BY AUTODESK, THAT PRE-RELEASE FEATURES MAY UNDERGO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES PRIOR TO RELEASE OF THE CORRESPONDING GENERALLY AVAILABLE FINAL VERSION AND THAT THE GENERALLY AVAILABLE FINAL VERSION MAY NOT CONTAIN CERTAIN FEATURES OR FUNCTIONALITY THAT ARE CONTAINED IN THE VERSION OF THE PRE-RELEASE FEATURES MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU. NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, AUTODESK SHALL HAVE NO OBLIGATION TO RELEASE ANY PRODUCT OR MAKE AVAILABLE ANY SERVICE BASED ON THE PRE-RELEASE FEATURES OR CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREUNDER.

These Terms will be enforceable to the maximum extent allowed by applicable law. No information or advice (whether written, oral or otherwise) provided by Autodesk Parties or their representatives will create any warranty or in any way affect the disclaimers of warranty or limitations of liability expressly provided in these Terms.