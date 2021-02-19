

Howdy, folks! Welcome to CreativeMarket.com, a website and online service (collectively the "Service" or “Creative Market”) of Creative Market Labs, Inc. and/or any of its affiliates ("CM," "we," "us," or “our”). This page explains the terms by which you may use our online and/or mobile services, website, and software provided on or in connection with the Service. By creating an account and checking the “I agree” box or accessing or using the Service, you agree you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Terms of Service, including the License Terms ("Terms"), which constitute a binding agreement between us, and also to the collection and use of your information as set forth in our privacy policy or privacy statement, as the case may be (the “Privacy Statement”), whether or not you are a registered user of the Service. These Terms apply to all visitors, users, buyers, sellers and others who access the Service (“User(s),” or “you,” or “your”). If you open a Creative Market account on behalf of an organization or other entity, then (i) “you” includes you and that entity, and (ii) you represent and warrant that you are an authorized representative of the entity with the authority to bind the entity to these Terms, and that you agree to these Terms on the entity’s behalf. PLEASE READ THIS AGREEMENT CAREFULLY AND BE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND IT FULLY, BECAUSE IT EXPLAINS AND CONTROLS YOUR LEGAL RELATIONSHIP WITH US AND YOUR RIGHTS RELATED TO YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE.

PLEASE NOTE: SECTION 19 CONTAINS A BINDING ARBITRATION CLAUSE AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER. IT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS ABOUT HOW TO RESOLVE ANY DISPUTE WITH US. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at: hello@creativemarket.com

1. Use of Our Service

Creative Market is a creative community and marketplace where people can buy and sell creative content, like fonts, brushes, patterns, and other digital creative content (“Goods”) and socialize around the content (e.g. make comments). Whether it's finding a unique vector pattern for a textile, the perfect font with personality for a new logo, or any other kind of digital creative content that helps you produce something amazing, Creative Market provides a wealth of beautiful design content for your projects. Our Service allows for the purchase and sale of Goods by a buyer (“Buyer”) from a seller (“Seller”) of such Goods.

A. Eligibility

You may use the Service only if you can form a binding contract with CM, and only in compliance with these Terms and all applicable local, state, national, and international laws, rules and regulations. Any use or access to the Service by anyone under 13 is strictly prohibited and in violation of these Terms. The Service is not available to any Users previously removed from the Service by CM.

B. Creative Market Service

Subject to the terms and conditions of these Terms, you are hereby granted a non-exclusive, limited, non-transferable, freely revocable license to use the Service for your use only as permitted by the features of the Service and by these Terms. CM reserves all rights not expressly granted herein in the Service and the CM Content (as defined below). CM may terminate this license at any time for any reason or no reason.

C. Creative Market Accounts

Your Creative Market account gives you access to the services and functionality that we may establish and maintain from time to time and in our sole discretion. We may maintain different types of accounts for different types of Users. By connecting to Creative Market with a third-party service, you give us permission to access and use your information from that service as permitted by that service, and to store your log-in credentials for that service.

You may never use another User's account without permission. When creating your account, you must provide accurate and complete information. You are solely responsible for the activity that occurs on your account, and you must keep your account password secure. We encourage you to use "strong" passwords (passwords that use a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols) with your account. You must notify CM immediately of any breach of security or unauthorized use of your account. CM will not be liable for any liability, damage, cost, loss or expense caused by or in connection with any unauthorized use of your account.

You may control your User profile and how you interact with the Service by changing the settings in your account settings page. By providing CM your email address you consent to our using the email address to send you Service-related notices, including any notices required by law, in lieu of communication by postal mail. We may also use your email address to send you other messages, such as changes to features of the Service and special offers. If you do not want to receive such email messages, you may opt out or change your preferences in your account settings page. Opting out may prevent you from receiving email messages regarding updates, improvements, or offers.

D. Service Rules

You agree not to engage in any of the following prohibited activities: (i) copying, distributing, or disclosing any part of the Service in any medium, including without limitation by any automated or non-automated "scraping"; (ii) using any automated system, including without limitation "robots," "spiders," "offline readers," etc., to access the Service in a manner that sends more request messages to the CM servers than a human can reasonably produce in the same period of time by using a conventional online web browser (except that CM grants the operators of public search engines revocable permission to use spiders to copy materials from CreativeMarket.com for the sole purpose of and solely to the extent necessary for creating publicly available searchable indices of the materials, but not caches or archives of such materials); (iii) transmitting spam, chain letters, or other unsolicited email; (iv) attempting to interfere with, compromise the system integrity or security or decipher any transmissions to or from the servers running the Service; (v) taking any action that imposes, or may impose, as we determine at our sole discretion, an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure; (vi) uploading invalid data, viruses, worms, or other software agents through the Service; (vii) collecting or harvesting any personally identifiable information, including account names, from the Service; (viii) using the Service for any commercial solicitation purposes; (ix) impersonating another person or otherwise misrepresenting your affiliation with a person or entity, engaging in fraud, hiding or attempting to hide your identity; (x) interfering with the proper working of the Service; (xi) accessing any content on the Service through any technology or means other than those provided or authorized by the Service; (xii) using our Service to direct Users to other services or sites to purchase the Goods; (xiii) misrepresenting or inaccurately describing Goods submitted for sale; or (xiv) bypassing the measures we may use to prevent or restrict access to the Service, including without limitation features that prevent or restrict use or copying of any content or enforce limitations on use of the Service or the content therein.

We may, without prior notice, change the Service; stop providing the Service or features of the Service, to you or to users generally; or create usage limits for the Service. We may permanently or temporarily terminate or suspend your access to the Service without notice and liability for any reason, including if in our sole determination you violate any provision of these Terms, or for no reason. Upon termination for any reason or no reason, you continue to be bound by these Terms.

You are solely responsible for your interactions with other Users. We reserve the right, but have no obligation, to monitor disputes between you and other Users. CM shall have no liability for your interactions with other Users, or for any User's action or inaction.

2. Buyer Protection and Resolution Process for Transactions

Buyers and Sellers share the responsibility for making sure that purchases facilitated by our Service are satisfactory and hassle-free. Our Service hosts the resolution process for transactions, when Buyers claim to Sellers that their item was not received or the item they received was different from what was described in the listing. The Service resolution process is the primary avenue for settling disputed transactions and is designed to help Buyers and Sellers resolve disputes in fewer steps, provide Buyers with a more familiar e-commerce resolution experience, and offer an option to contact CM if Buyers and Sellers can’t reach resolution themselves. We may, at our discretion, take a more active role in ensuring transaction problems are resolved; however, you understand that we are under no obligation to do so. If you submit a dispute to us, you agree to permit us to make a final decision, in our sole discretion, on any such dispute. We reserve the right to fix any processing errors we discover. We will correct any processing errors by debiting or crediting the payment method used.

3. User Content

A. Some areas of the Service allow Users to post content such as listing your Goods for sale, profile information, comments, images, files, and other content or information (any such materials a User submits, posts, displays, or otherwise makes available on the Service ("User Content"). You retain full ownership of all your User Content and can remove it from the Service at any time. We reserve the right to refuse to accept or to remove from the Service any Content for any reason, such as we believe that it may subject us to legal liability or it violates the terms of these Terms. Licenses issued by us for any User Content that is later removed from the Service will still be in full force and effect.

B. You agree not to post User Content that: (i) may create a risk of harm, loss, physical or mental injury, emotional distress, death, disability, disfigurement, or physical or mental illness to you, to any other person, or to any animal; (ii) may create a risk of any other loss or damage to any person or property; (iii) seeks to harm or exploit children by exposing them to inappropriate content, asking for personally identifiable details or otherwise; (iv) may constitute or contribute to a crime or tort; (v) contains any information or content that we deem to be unlawful, harmful, abusive, racially or ethnically offensive, defamatory, infringing, invasive of personal privacy or publicity rights, harassing, humiliating to other people (publicly or otherwise), libelous, threatening, profane, or otherwise objectionable; (vi) contains any information or content that is illegal (including, without limitation, the disclosure of insider information under securities law or of another party's trade secrets); (vii) contains any information or content that you do not have a right to make available under any law or under contractual or fiduciary relationships; (viii) contains any information or content that you know is not correct and current; or (ix) promotes racism, bigotry, hatred or physical harm of any kind against any group or individual. You agree that any User Content that you post does not and will not violate third-party rights of any kind, including without limitation any Intellectual Property Rights (as defined below) or rights of privacy. To the extent that your User Content contains third-party content, you hereby represent that you are the owner of, or have a valid license to, all the copyright rights, including without limitation the performance, mechanical, and sound recordings rights, with respect to each and every musical composition (including lyrics) and sound recording contained in such User Content, and visual rights, and have the power to grant the license granted below. CM reserves the right, but is not obligated, to reject and/or remove any User Content that CM believes, in its sole discretion, violates these provisions. You understand that publishing your User Content on the Service is not a substitute for registering it with the U.S. Copyright Office, the Writer's Guild of America, or any other rights organization. For the purposes of these Terms, "Intellectual Property Rights" means all patent rights, copyright rights, mask work rights, moral rights, rights of publicity, trademark, trade dress and service mark rights, goodwill, trade secret rights and other intellectual property rights as may now exist or hereafter come into existence, and all applications therefor and registrations, renewals and extensions thereof, under the laws of any state, country, territory or other jurisdiction.

C. You affirm, represent and warrant the following:

(i) You have the full right, power and authority to enter into this agreement and to fully perform all of your obligations hereunder;

(ii) Your User Content and all parts thereof are owned and controlled by, or licensed to you, and your use thereof on the Service is permitted by applicable law and by all applicable rightsholders;

(iii) if your User Content consists in whole or in part of design elements, fonts, clipart, sprites, vectors, brush tools and the like that are included in design programs by uploading such User Content to CM, the end user license agreement, terms of service or the equivalent license held by you does allow you to incorporate such elements in your User Content created by you, and to license such User Content to CM for the purposes set forth herein;

(iv) if your User Content contains music and/or lyrics, you own or have acquired all rights to use such music and/or lyrics and any sound recording from the owner of the copyright in such music and/or lyrics or sound recording;

(v) Your User Content and CM’s use thereof as contemplated by these Terms and the Service will not violate any law or infringe any rights of any third party, including but not limited to any Intellectual Property Rights and privacy rights, and, in this connection, you have the written consent of each and every identifiable natural person in the User Content to use such person's name or likeness in the manner contemplated by the Service and these Terms, and each such person has released you from any liability that may arise in relation to such use;

(vi) CM may exercise the rights to your User Content granted under these Terms without liability for payment of any guild fees, residuals, payments, fees, or royalties payable under any collective bargaining agreement or otherwise; and

(vii) You will not provide inaccurate, misleading or false information to CM or to any other User. If information provided to CM or another User subsequently becomes inaccurate, misleading or false, you will promptly notify CM of such change.

CM takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for any User Content that you or any other User or third party posts or sends over the Service. You shall be solely responsible for your User Content and the consequences of posting or publishing it, and you agree that we are only acting as a passive conduit for your online distribution and publication of your User Content. You understand and agree that you may be exposed to User Content that is inaccurate, objectionable, inappropriate for children, or otherwise unsuited to your purpose, and you agree that CM shall not be liable for any damages you allege to incur as a result of User Content.

4. User Content License Grant

A. To Creative Market. By posting any User Content on the Service, you expressly grant, and you represent and warrant that you have all rights necessary to grant, to CM a royalty-free, sublicensable, transferable, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, list information regarding, edit, translate, distribute, syndicate, publicly perform, publicly display, and make derivative works of all such User Content and your name, voice, and/or likeness as contained in your User Content, in whole or in part, and in any form, media or technology, whether now known or hereafter developed, for use in connection with the Service and CM’s business, including without limitation for promoting and redistributing part or all of the Service (and derivative works thereof) in any media formats and through any media channels.

B. To Other Users. You also hereby grant each User of the Service a non-exclusive license to access your User Content through the Service, as permitted through the functionality of the Service and under these Terms.

5. Mobile Use

A. Mobile Software. We may make available software to access the Service via a mobile device ("Mobile Software"). To use the Mobile Software you must have a mobile device that is compatible with the Mobile Service. CM does not warrant that the Mobile Software will be compatible with your mobile device. CM hereby grants you a non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable license to use a compiled code copy of the Mobile Software for one CM account on one mobile device owned or leased solely by you, for your personal use. You may not: (i) modify, disassemble, decompile or reverse engineer the Mobile Software, except to the extent that such restriction is expressly prohibited by law; (ii) rent, lease, loan, resell, sublicense, distribute or otherwise transfer the Mobile Software to any third party or use the Mobile Software to provide time sharing or similar services for any third party; (iii) make any copies of the Mobile Software; (iv) remove, circumvent, disable, damage or otherwise interfere with security-related features of the Mobile Software, features that prevent or restrict use or copying of any content accessible through the Mobile Software, or features that enforce limitations on use of the Mobile Software; or (v) delete the copyright and other proprietary rights notices on the Mobile Software. You acknowledge that CM may from time to time issue upgraded versions of the Mobile Software, and may automatically electronically upgrade the version of the Mobile Software that you are using on your mobile device. You consent to such automatic upgrading on your mobile device, and agree that the terms and conditions of these Terms will apply to all such upgrades. Any third-party code that may be incorporated in the Mobile Software is covered by the applicable open source or third-party license or EULA, if any, authorizing use of such code. The foregoing license grant is not a sale of the Mobile Software or any copy thereof, and CM or its third party licensors or suppliers retain all right, title, and interest in the Mobile Software (and any copy thereof). Any attempt by you to transfer any of the rights, duties or obligations hereunder, except as expressly provided for in these Terms, is void. CM reserves all rights not expressly granted under these Terms. If the Mobile Software is being acquired on behalf of the United States Government, then the following provision applies. Use, duplication, or disclosure of the Mobile Software by the U.S. Government is subject to restrictions set forth in these Terms and as provided in DFARS 227.7202-1(a) and 227.7202-3(a) (1995), DFARS 252.227-7013©(1)(ii) (OCT 1988), FAR 12.212(a) (1995), FAR 52.227-19, or FAR 52.227-14 (ALT III), as applicable. The Mobile Software originates in the United States, and is subject to United States export laws and regulations. The Mobile Software may not be exported or re-exported to certain countries or those persons or entities prohibited from receiving exports from the United States. In addition, the Mobile Software may be subject to the import and export laws of other countries. You agree to comply with all United States and foreign laws related to use of the Mobile Software and the Service.

B. Mobile Software from iTunes. The following applies to any Mobile Software you acquire from the iTunes Store ("iTunes-Sourced Software"): You acknowledge and agree that this Agreement is solely between you and CM, not Apple, and that Apple has no responsibility for the iTunes-Sourced Software or content thereof. Your use of the iTunes-Sourced Software must comply with the App Store Terms of Service. You acknowledge that Apple has no obligation whatsoever to furnish any maintenance and support services with respect to the iTunes-Sourced Software. In the event of any failure of the iTunes-Sourced Software to conform to any applicable warranty, you may notify Apple, and Apple will refund the purchase price for the iTunes-Sourced Software to you; to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Apple will have no other warranty obligation whatsoever with respect to the iTunes-Sourced Software, and any other claims, losses, liabilities, damages, costs or expenses attributable to any failure to conform to any warranty will be solely governed by these Terms and any law applicable to CM as provider of the software. You acknowledge that Apple is not responsible for addressing any claims of you or any third party relating to the iTunes-Sourced Software or your possession and/or use of the iTunes-Sourced Software, including, but not limited to: (i) product liability claims; (ii) any claim that the iTunes-Sourced Software fails to conform to any applicable legal or regulatory requirement; and (iii) claims arising under consumer protection or similar legislation; and all such claims are governed solely by these Terms and any law applicable to CM as provider of the software. You acknowledge that, in the event of any third party claim that the iTunes-Sourced Software or your possession and use of that iTunes-Sourced Software infringes that third party's Intellectual Property Rights, CM, not Apple, will be solely responsible for the investigation, defense, settlement and discharge of any such intellectual property infringement claim to the extent required by these Terms. You and CM acknowledge and agree that Apple, and Apple's subsidiaries, are third party beneficiaries of these Terms as relates to your license of the iTunes-Sourced Software, and that, upon your acceptance of the terms and conditions of these Terms, Apple will have the right (and will be deemed to have accepted the right) to enforce these Terms as relates to your license of the iTunes-Sourced Software against you as a third party beneficiary thereof.

6. Our Proprietary Rights

Except for your User Content and any Goods, the Service and all materials therein or transferred thereby, including, without limitation, software, images, text, graphics, illustrations, logos, patents, trademarks, service marks, copyrights, photographs, audio, videos, music, and User Content belonging to other Users (the "CM Content"), and all Intellectual Property Rights related thereto, are the exclusive property of CM and its licensors (including other Users who post User Content to the Service). Except as explicitly provided herein, nothing in these Terms shall be deemed to create a license in or under any such Intellectual Property Rights, and you agree not to sell, license, rent, modify, distribute, copy, reproduce, transmit, publicly display, publicly perform, publish, adapt, edit or create derivative works from any CM Content. Use of the CM Content for any purpose not expressly permitted by these Terms is strictly prohibited.

You may choose to or we may invite you to submit comments or ideas about the Service, including without limitation about how to improve the Service or our products ("Ideas"). By submitting any Idea, you agree that your disclosure is gratuitous, unsolicited and without restriction and will not place CM under any fiduciary or other obligation, and that we are free to use the Idea without any additional compensation to you, and/or to disclose the Idea on a non-confidential basis or otherwise to anyone. You further acknowledge that, by acceptance of your submission, CM does not waive any rights to use similar or related ideas previously known to CM, or developed by its employees, or obtained from sources other than you.

7. Creative Market Property

Certain aspects of the Service may allow you to obtain certain reputational or status indicators (for instance, "Karma Points") and/or purchase Service currency used to easily buy Goods (“Credits”) (collectively "Creative Market Property"). While the Credits you purchase do not expire, you acknowledge and agree that if your account becomes Inactive, CM may, without further notice to you, redeem all Credits remaining in your account for any other Creative Market Property that CM selects, in its sole discretion. For purposes of this Section 7, the term "Inactive" means that, based on CM’s records: (i) for a period of one (1) year, or more, you have not logged into your account on the Service; or (ii) despite commercially reasonable efforts, CM has been unable to contact you to verify that you intend to continue use of your account.

You understand and agree that regardless of terminology used, Creative Market Property represents a limited license right governed solely by the terms of these Terms and available for distribution at Creative Market's sole discretion. Creative Market Property is not redeemable for any sum of money or monetary value from Creative Market at any time. You acknowledge that you do not own the account you use to access the Service, nor do you possess any rights of access or rights to data stored by or on behalf of CM on CM servers, including without limitation any data representing or embodying any or all of your Creative Market Property. You agree that CM has the absolute right to manage, regulate, control, modify and/or eliminate Creative Market Property as it sees fit in its sole discretion, in any general or specific case, and that CM will have no liability to you based on its exercise of such right. All data on CM's servers are subject to deletion, alteration or transfer. Notwithstanding any value attributed to such data by you or any third party, you understand and agree that any data, account history and account content residing on CM's servers, may be deleted, altered, moved or transferred at any time for any reason in CM’s sole discretion, with or without notice and with no liability of any kind. CM does not provide or guarantee, and expressly disclaims, any value, cash or otherwise, attributed to any data residing on CM’s servers.

8. Listing Goods

By using the Service to sell one or more Goods, you agree to pay CM’s fees for such transaction, assume full responsibility for the content of the Goods offered, and accept that CM can’t guarantee exact listing durations.

If you are a "US Person" as such term is defined by the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), a completed and signed IRS Form W-9 must be submitted to CM in order for CM to make payments to you. A W-9 is used to certify under penalty of perjury that your social security number is correct and that you are not subject to backup withholding taxes.

If you are a "Foreign Person" as such term is defined by the IRS, a signed and completed IRS Form W-8 must be submitted to CM in order for you to claim a reduced rate of, or exemption from, withholding as a resident of a foreign country with which the United States has an income tax treaty. Foreign persons might be subject to U.S. income tax on income they receive from U.S. sources.

9. Holds

To protect against the risk of liability, we may request that our payment service provider hold Seller funds based on certain factors, including, but not limited to, selling history, seller performance, riskiness of the listing category, or the filing of a dispute claim.

10. Fees and Paid Services

A. Billing Policies. Certain aspects of the Service may be provided for a fee or other charge. If you elect to use paid aspects of the Service, you agree to the posted pricing and payment terms as we may update them from time to time. For certain aspects of the Service for which a subscription fee is payable, your subscription may automatically renew according to your entitlement, and you will be charged periodically as agreed until you cancel or downgrade the Service. CM may add new services for additional fees and charges, or amend fees and charges for existing services, at any time in its sole discretion.

B. No Refunds. You may cancel your account at any time; however, there are no refunds for cancellation. In the event that CM suspends or terminates your account or these Terms for any reason, you understand and agree that you shall receive no refund or exchange for any Creative Market Property, any credits you have saved, any license or subscription fees for any portion of the Service, any content or data associated with your account, or for anything else.

In the event CM makes an exception and issues a refund (which it is under no obligation to provide), you understand and agree that you must immediately retrieve and delete all relevant product files from any and all places you have distributed the files to and all computers you have downloaded them to. You also understand and agree that once a refund is requested you are not permitted to exploit the product files in question and immediately upon receipt of a refund all licenses to such product files and underlying content are revoked and you are not authorized to use the product in any form or for any purpose whatsoever.

C. Payment Information; Taxes. All information that you provide in connection with a purchase or transaction or other monetary transaction interaction with the Service must be accurate, complete, and current. You agree to pay all charges incurred by users of your credit card, debit card, or other payment method used in connection with a purchase or transaction or other monetary transaction interaction with the Service at the prices in effect when such charges are incurred. You will pay any applicable taxes, if any, relating to any such purchases, transactions or other monetary transaction interactions.

D. Payouts. Unless otherwise agreed by the parties in writing, CM shall remit payments due to you hereunder, including for Goods sold, no later than thirty (30) days after the end of each calendar month in which the applicable fees are received. Payment shall be in the form you select when you register for the Service, or as subsequently updated as permitted by the Service. Payments shall only be made in those months in which the amount due to you totals at least $20 and, if less, when payment has been requested. Unpaid amounts due shall accrue until the next month in which the amount due is at least $20. CM reserves the right to withhold payment or charge back to your account any amounts otherwise due to us under these Terms, or amounts due to any breach of these Terms by you, pending CM's reasonable investigation of such breach. To ensure proper payment, you are solely responsible for providing and maintaining accurate contact and payment information associated with your account, which includes without limitation applicable tax information. If we believe that we are obligated to obtain tax information and you do not provide this information to us after we have requested it, we may withhold your payments until you provide this information or otherwise satisfy us that you are not a person or entity from whom we are required to obtain tax information. Any third-party fees related to returned or cancelled payments due to a contact or payment information error or omission may be deducted from the newly issued payment. You agree to pay all applicable taxes or charges imposed by any government entity in connection with your participation in the Service. If you dispute any payment made hereunder, you must notify CM in writing within thirty (30) days of such payment. Failure to so notify CM shall result in the waiver by you of any claim relating to such disputed payment. Payment shall be calculated solely based on records maintained by CM. No other measurements or statistics of any kind shall be accepted by CM or have any effect under these Terms. We may withhold any taxes or other amounts from payments due to you as required by law.

11. Privacy

We care about the privacy of our Users. Click here to view our Privacy Statement. You understand that by using the Services you consent to the collection, use and disclosure of your personal information as set forth in our Privacy Statement, and to have your personal information collected, used, transferred to and processed in the United States.

12. Consent and Collection and Use of Data

A. Consents. You consent to the collection, use, processing, and storage of your personal information as described in the Privacy Statement. You acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for obtaining all necessary consents, and for complying with all applicable laws (including privacy and data protection laws, related to personal information provided to us in connection with your use of the Service.

B. Third Party Services. Please be aware that (among other things) third parties (such as social media platforms or other company web sites that we link to online or from our web sites and applications) are responsible for their own privacy practices. Be sure to read the privacy policies, supplemental notices, and settings of all websites or platforms that you visit so you can understand their privacy practices and your options.

C. Sensitive Personal Information. You acknowledge that any data storage functionality of the Service is not intended for the storage of Social Security numbers, credit or debit card numbers, financial account numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical information, health insurance information, sensitive data about personal characteristics or other personal data that may pose a risk of harm to the individual if improperly disclosed (collectively, “Sensitive Personal Information”). You agree not to upload or otherwise submit any Sensitive Personal Information to us in connection with the Service. You agree that we have no responsibility or liability with respect to any such Sensitive Personal Information that is processed, transmitted, disclosed, or stored in connection with the Service.

13. Security

CM cares about the integrity and security of your personal information. However, we cannot guarantee that unauthorized third parties will never be able to defeat our security measures or use your personal information for improper purposes. You acknowledge that you provide your Content and personal information at your own risk.

You are fully responsible for all interaction with the Service that occurs in connection with your registration information (including, without limitation, all purchases). You agree to immediately notify us of any unauthorized use of your registration information or any other breach of security related to your account or the Service, and to ensure that you "log off"/exit from your account with the Service (if applicable) at the end of each session. We are not liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with any of the foregoing obligations. If you sign into the Service using a third-party social networking platform account, be sure to review the privacy and data usage policies of such platform to learn more about its personal information practices and your options, as they may differ from those governed by our Privacy Statement and these Terms.

Storage Practices and Limits. There is limited storage space for User Content on the Service. While we’ll make efforts we believe are reasonable to safeguard and back up User Content, and to make User Content available in case of loss or deletion, we have no responsibility or liability for the deletion or failure to store or the security of any User Content. So be sure to back up your User Content! We reserve the right to mark or treat as “inactive” and archive accounts and/or User Content that are inactive for an extended period of time, as determined by us. We reserve the right to change our practices and storage rules at any time in our sole discretion with or without notice to you.

14. Contests and Promotions

Sweepstakes, contests, promotions or similar opportunities may be made available through the Service (collectively, "Promotions"). By participating in any Promotion, you will become subject to specific rules governing the Promotion, which rules may vary from the terms and conditions set forth herein. To the extent that the rules of a particular Promotion conflict with these Terms, the terms and conditions of the Promotion’s rules will control.

15. Third-Party Links

The Service may contain links to third-party websites, advertisers, services, special offers, or other events or activities that are not owned or controlled by CM. CM does not endorse or assume any responsibility for any such third-party sites, information, materials, products, or services. If you access a third party website from the Service, you do so at your own risk, and you understand that these Terms and the Privacy Statement do not apply to your use of such sites. You expressly relieve CM from any and all liability arising from your use of any third-party website, service, or content. Additionally, your dealings with or participation in promotions of advertisers found on the Service, including payment and delivery of goods, and any other terms (such as warranties) are solely between you and such advertisers. You agree that CM shall not be responsible for any loss or damage of any sort relating to your dealings with such advertisers.

16. Indemnity

You agree, at your sole expense and to the fullest extent permitted by law, to defend (at our request), indemnify and hold harmless CM and its subsidiaries, agents, licensors, managers, and other affiliated companies, and their employees, contractors, agents, officers and directors (individually and collectively, “Our Parties”), from and against any and all claims, damages, obligations, losses, liabilities, costs or debt, and expenses (including but not limited to reasonable attorney's fees) suffered or incurred by Our Parties by reason of any claim, suit or proceeding ("Claim") arising out of or in connection with: (i) your use of and access to the Service, including any data or content transmitted or received by you; (ii) your violation of any term of these Terms or any Policies (defined below), including without limitation your breach of any of the representations and warranties above; (iii) your violation of any third-party right, including without limitation any right of privacy or Intellectual Property Rights; (iv) your violation of any applicable law, rule or regulation; (v) any claim or damages that arise as a result of any of your User Content or any that is submitted via your account; or (vi) any other party's access and use of the Service with your unique username, password or other appropriate security code. If we request that you defend a Claim, You will not agree to any settlement without our prior written consent, and we will have the right to participate, at our own expense, in the defense of any Claim with counsel of our own choosing. “Policies” mean collectively the Entitlements (defined below), License Terms, Privacy Statement and all other terms incorporated into these Terms by reference.

17. No Warranty

THE SERVICE IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS. USE OF THE SERVICE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE SERVICE IS PROVIDED WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, CM, ITS SUBSIDIARIES, AND ITS LICENSORS DO NOT WARRANT THAT THE CONTENT IS ACCURATE, RELIABLE OR CORRECT; THAT THE SERVICE WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS; THAT THE SERVICE WILL BE AVAILABLE AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME OR LOCATION, UNINTERRUPTED OR SECURE; THAT ANY DEFECTS OR ERRORS WILL BE CORRECTED; OR THAT THE SERVICE IS FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS. ANY CONTENT DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAINED THROUGH THE USE OF THE SERVICE IS DOWNLOADED AT YOUR OWN RISK AND YOU WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM OR MOBILE DEVICE OR LOSS OF DATA THAT RESULTS FROM SUCH DOWNLOAD OR YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE.

CM DOES NOT WARRANT, ENDORSE, GUARANTEE, OR ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE ADVERTISED OR OFFERED BY A THIRD PARTY THROUGH THE CREATIVE MARKET SERVICE OR ANY HYPERLINKED WEBSITE OR SERVICE, AND CM WILL NOT BE A PARTY TO OR IN ANY WAY MONITOR ANY TRANSACTION BETWEEN YOU AND THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS OF PRODUCTS OR SERVICES.

18. Limitation of Liability

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT ALLOWED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND NOTWITHSTANDING ANY FAILURE OF ESSENTIAL PURPOSE OF ANY LIMITED REMEDY OR LIMITATION OF LIABILITY, (1) IN NO EVENT WILL OUR PARTIES BE LIABLE HEREUNDER FOR SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES OF LIKE KIND WHATSOEVER (HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER DERIVED FROM CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION NEGLIGENCE) OR OTHERWISE), INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION LOSS OF PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, LOSS OF USE, LOSS OF DATA, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, COST OF PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES OR OTHER COVER, OR ANY OTHER SIMILAR COMMERCIAL OR ECONOMIC LOSS OF ANY KIND, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY THEREOF, NOR WILL ANY OF OUR PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM A FORCE MAJEURE OR AN ACT OF A THIRD PARTY.

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, CM ASSUMES NO LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY (I) ERRORS, MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES OF CONTENT; (II) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER, RESULTING FROM YOUR ACCESS TO OR USE OF OUR SERVICE; (III) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR USE OF OUR SECURE SERVERS AND/OR ANY AND ALL PERSONAL INFORMATION STORED THEREIN; (IV) ANY INTERRUPTION OR CESSATION OF TRANSMISSION TO OR FROM THE SERVICE; (V) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR THE LIKE THAT MAY BE TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH OUR SERVICE BY ANY THIRD PARTY; (VI) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT OR FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE INCURRED AS A RESULT OF THE USE OF ANY CONTENT POSTED, EMAILED, TRANSMITTED, OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SERVICE; AND/OR (VII) USER CONTENT OR THE DEFAMATORY, OFFENSIVE, OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY THIRD PARTY. THE TOTAL CUMULATIVE COLLECTIVE LIABILITY OF OUR PARTIES FOR ALL COSTS, LOSSES OR DAMAGES FROM ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS OR SUITS HOWEVER CAUSED OR ARISING FROM OR IN RELATION TO THE SERVICE WILL NOT EXCEED THE GREATER OF (A) ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100) OR (B) ALL AMOUNTS PAID OR DUE FROM YOU, IF ANY, FOR ACCESS TO OR USE OF THE SERVICE GIVING RISE TO THE CLAIM DURING THE SIX (6) MONTHS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE CLAIM (NO MATTER WHEN PAYMENTS WERE ACTUALLY MADE).THE FOREGOING LIMITATION OF LIABILITY SHALL APPLY TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW IN THE APPLICABLE JURISDICTION AND IS NOT INTENDED TO, NOR DOES IT, REQUIRE THE RELINQUISHMENT OF ANY NON-WAIVABLE RIGHT AFFORDED TO YOU BY BY LAW.

SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. THIS AGREEMENT GIVES YOU SPECIFIC LEGAL RIGHTS, AND YOU MAY ALSO HAVE OTHER RIGHTS WHICH VARY FROM STATE TO STATE. THE DISCLAIMERS, EXCLUSIONS, AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY UNDER THIS AGREEMENT WILL NOT APPLY TO THE EXTENT PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

The Service is controlled and operated from its facilities in the United States. CM makes no representations that the Service is appropriate or available for use in other locations. Those who access or use the Service from other jurisdictions do so at their own volition and are entirely responsible for compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to export and import regulations, and all laws related to protection and transfer of data and personal identifiable information. You may not use the Service if you are a resident of a country embargoed by the United States, or are a foreign person or entity blocked or denied by the United States government.

19. Arbitration

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION CAREFULLY; IT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS.

For any claim, dispute, or controversy between you and us that arises out of, is related to or in connection with these Terms (individually a “Claim” and collectively “Claims”), you agree to first contact us at hello@creativemarket.com and attempt to resolve the Claim informally. We hope we can resolve any Claim with you. In the unlikely event that you and CM have not been able to resolve the Claim within sixty (60) days after you contact us, then you and we each agree to resolve the Claim by binding arbitration by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) under the Commercial Arbitration Rules and Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes then in effect for the AAA, except (i) for any and all Claims related to injunctive or other equitable relief and/or any dispute relating to the enforcement or validity of your, your licensors’, our, or our licensors’ Intellectual Property Rights (discussed below); (ii) the extent that arbitration clauses are prohibited by applicable law in jurisdictions outside of the United States; or (iii) you may file a Claim in small claims court if the Claim meets the requirements to be heard in small claims court.

You agree that, by agreeing to these Terms of Use, the U.S. Federal Arbitration Act governs the interpretation and enforcement of this provision. The arbitrator has exclusive authority to resolve any dispute relating to the interpretation, applicability, or enforceability of this binding arbitration agreement. The arbitration will be conducted in San Francisco County, California, unless you and we expressly agree otherwise. If your Claim is for U.S. $10,000 or less, we agree that you may choose whether the arbitration will be conducted solely on the basis of documents submitted to the arbitrator, through a telephonic hearing, or by an in-person hearing as established by the AAA Rules. If your Claim is for more than U.S. $10,000, the right to a hearing, payment of filing fees and the AAA’s and arbitrator’s fees and expenses will be governed by the AAA rules. If we commence an arbitration, we will pay for all filing, AAA, and arbitrator’s fees and expenses. In any arbitration, the prevailing party will not seek to recover attorney’s fees or expenses unless the arbitrator finds the Claim to be frivolous or for an improper purpose. The award rendered by the arbitrator may be entered in any court of competent jurisdiction. Nothing in this Section shall prevent either party from seeking injunctive relief from the courts as necessary to prevent the actual or threatened infringement, misappropriation, or violation of that party’s data security, Intellectual Property Rights, or other proprietary rights.

ALL CLAIMS MUST BE BROUGHT IN THE FILING PARTY’S INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING, AND, UNLESS CM AGREES OTHERWISE, THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE MORE THAN ONE PERSON’S CLAIMS. YOU AGREE THAT, BY ENTERING INTO THIS AGREEMENT, YOU AND CM ARE EACH WAIVING THE RIGHT TO A TRIAL BY JURY OR TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION. If the class action waiver is found to be illegal or unenforceable as to all or some parts of a dispute, then those parts won’t be arbitrated but will proceed in court, with the rest proceeding in arbitration. If any other provision of Section 19 is found to be illegal or unenforceable, that provision will be severed but the rest of Section 19 still applies.

20. General

A. Governing Law and Jurisdiction. Subject to the other terms and conditions of these Terms, you agree that any action at law or in equity arising out of or relating to these Terms that is not subject to arbitration shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of (i) Switzerland if you are registered with the Service in a country in Europe, Africa or the Middle East, (ii) Singapore if you are registered with the Service in a country in Asia, Oceania or the Asia-Pacific region, or (iii) the State of California (and, to the extent controlling, the federal laws of the United States) if you are registered with the Service in a country in the Americas (including the Caribbean) or any other country not specified in subsections A.(i) or A(ii). The laws of such jurisdictions will govern without reference to the conflicts-of-laws rules thereof. The UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods and the Uniform Computer Information Transaction Act will not apply to (and are excluded from the laws governing) these Terms. In addition, you agree that any claim, action or dispute arising under or relating to these Terms will be brought exclusively in (and the parties will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of) the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Marin, or the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, except that if you are registered with the Service in (i) a country in Europe, Africa or the Middle East, any such claim or dispute will be brought exclusively in (and the parties will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of) the courts of Switzerland, or (ii) a country in Asia, Oceania or the Asia-Pacific region, any such claim or dispute will be brought exclusively in (and the parties will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of) the courts of Singapore. Nothing in the foregoing will prevent us from bringing an action for infringement of intellectual property rights in any country where such infringement is alleged to occur.

B. Export Control. You acknowledge and agree that your use of the Service is subject to compliance with United States and other applicable country export control and trade sanctions laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitations the regulations promulgated by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Export Control Laws"). You will be solely responsible for complying with the Export Control Laws and monitoring any modifications to them. You represent and warrant that (i) you are not a citizen of, or located within, a nation that is subject to U.S. trade sanctions or other significant trade restrictions (including, without limitation, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria and North Korea); (ii) you are not identified on any U.S. government restricted party lists (including, without limitation, the U.S. Treasury Department's List of Specially Designated Nationals and Other Blocked Persons, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Denied Party List, Entity List and Unverified List and the U.S. Department of State’s proliferation-related lists); (iii) you will not, unless otherwise authorized under the Export Control Laws, use the Service in any restricted end use, including, without limitation, design, analysis, simulation, estimation, testing, or other activities related to nuclear, chemical/biological weapons, rocket systems or unmanned air vehicles applications; and (iv) that no part of Your Content is subject to any restriction on disclosure, transfer, download, export or re-export under the Export Control Laws. You agree that you will not use the Service to disclose, transfer, download, export or re-export, directly or indirectly, Your Content or any other content or material to any country, entity or other party which is ineligible to receive such items under the Export Control Laws or under other laws or regulations to which you may be subject.

C. Copyright Infringement. Pursuant to Title 17, United States Code, Section 512(c)(2), notifications of claimed copyright infringement should be sent to CM's Copyright Agent by email at CopyrightAgent@autodesk.com. For directions and more information about how to submit a claimed copyright notification, click the following link: Copyright Information at www.autodesk.com/legal-notices-trademarks/. INQUIRIES FAILING TO FOLLOW THIS PROCEDURE WILL NOT RECEIVE A RESPONSE.

D. Filtering. Pursuant to 47 U.S.C. Section 230(d) as amended, we hereby notify you that parental control protections (such as computer hardware, software or filtering services) are commercially available that may assist you in limiting access to material that is harmful to minors. Information identifying current providers of such protections is available on the two web sites GetNetWise (https://kids.getnetwise.org/) and OnGuard Online (https://onguardonline.gov/). Please note that we do not endorse any of the products or services listed at such site.

E. Relationship. The parties' relationship to each other under these Terms is strictly that of independent contractors and nothing in these Terms will in any way constitute or be construed as evidence of intent to establish any association, partnership, joint venture or other relationship. Each party will be responsible for covering their respective costs and expenses in performing their duties under these Terms, unless expressly provided otherwise herein. If for any reason a court of competent jurisdiction finds any provision of these Terms, or any portion thereof, to be unenforceable, that provision will be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to effect the intent of these Terms and the remainder of these Terms will continue in full force and effect. The section headings used in these Terms are for convenience only and will not be given any substantive effect. The English language version of these Terms is legally binding in case of any inconsistencies between the English version and any translations. If you access the Service in Canada, You agree to the following: The parties hereto confirm that it is their wish that these Terms, as well as other documents relating hereto, including notices, have been and will be written in the English language only. Les parties ci-dessus confirment leur désir que cet accord ainsi que tous les documents, y compris tous avis qui s’y rattachent, soient rédigés en langue anglaise. Except as expressly provided herein, a party may only waive its rights under these Terms by a written document executed by both parties. Any failure to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a waiver thereof or of any other provision hereof. You may not assign or delegate these Terms or any of your rights or obligations hereunder. Any unauthorized assignment will be null and void. You acknowledge and agree that we may assign or sub-contract any of its rights or obligations under these Terms.

F. Communications. Notice for California Residents. Under California Civil Code Section 1789.3, California users are entitled to the following consumer rights notice: If you have a question or complaint regarding the Service, please contact us by writing to CopyrightAgent@autodesk.com. California residents may reach the Complaint Assistance Unit of the Division of Consumer Services of the California Department of Consumer Affairs by mail at 1625 North Market Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95834, or by telephone at (916) 445-1254 or (800) 952-5210.

G. Confidentiality. By using the Service you agree you may acquire certain proprietary and confidential information (collectively, "Confidential Information"). You agree to keep Confidential Information confidential and to not disclose Confidential Information to any third party other than representatives, agents, attorneys, accountants, auditors and advisors with a bona fide need to know, who shall first agree to keep such information confidential. This provision includes any materials exchanged in arbitration, except to the extent necessary to enforce an arbitral award.

H. Entire Agreement. These Terms (including, without limitation, the Policies) contain the entire agreement between you and us with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersede all prior or contemporaneous communications and proposals, whether electronic, oral or written, between you and us with respect to the Service. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between any of the terms and conditions of these Terms and any third party software license agreement or service level agreement that contain a link to the Service, the terms and conditions of these Terms will control, except (1) that the Entitlements will control over these Terms with respect to your specific Entitlement; and (2) the Privacy Statement will control to the extent that it expressly overrides these Terms. “Entitlements” means your entitlements to use the Service (such as your membership and subscription rights, maximum capacity, transactions, output, hours or other measurements of use, term or duration and any other entitlements specific to such Service) as determined by the type or level of membership or subscription you subscribed to or licensed. “Entitlements” also include any other information about entitlements to access and use the Service which are set forth on the Service (including, without limitation, the description of the Service, Documentation and minimum technical requirements for the Service).

21. License Terms. If you sell Goods or make a purchase through the Service the applicable License Terms indicated at the point of purchase will apply. Click here for more details on the various license terms available through the Service.

22. Notification Procedures. CM may provide notifications, whether such notifications are required by law or are for marketing or other business related purposes, to you via email notice, "push" mobile notifications, written or hard copy notice, or through posting of such notice on our website, as determined by CM in our sole discretion. CM reserves the right to determine the form and means of providing notifications to our Users, provided that you may opt out of certain means of notification as described in these Terms. CM is not responsible for any automatic filtering you or your network provider may apply to email notifications we send to the email address you provide us. We recommend that you add hello@creativemarket.com to your email address book to help ensure you receive email notifications from us.

23. Changes or Updates to these Terms. If you don’t agree with any material changes or updates we make to these Terms, you must notify us of that fact by sending an email to us at license@autodesk.com within thirty (30) days after the effective date of the change (“Effective Date”). Notifying us in this way will terminate the updated terms and conditions as to your use of the Service and the terms and conditions that apply to you will be the terms and conditions in effect immediately before the change (unless the change made was made to comply with applicable law) and those terms and conditions will be in effect until (i) the end of the then-current term identified in your Entitlements, or (ii) thirty (30) days after the Effective Date, whichever is earlier (the “End Date”). The End Date will be the end of the term of your Service including your Entitlements. Unless you notify us within 30 days as set forth above, your continued use of the Service after the Effective Date will be deemed an acceptance of these changes and a renewal and extension of the Terms in effect at the Effective Date. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any changes to these Terms will not apply to any dispute between you and us arising prior to the date on which we posted the revised version of these Terms incorporating such changes or otherwise notified you of such changes.

24. Contact. Please contact us support@creativemarket.com with any questions regarding these Terms or https://creativemarket1.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new with any questions regarding the Service or billing matters.

These Terms were last revised on February 1, 2016.