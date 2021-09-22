CERTIFICATION

Prepare for the future of architecture with Autodesk Certification

The architecture workflows of the future are here. Unlock your best building designs with industry-validated courses and certifications.

See what our courses have to offer

Learn how to solve challenges, not just how to use a tool. Explore self-paced and data-informed learning options.

  • Computer rendering of multiple buildings

    Create and assign roof types

    Learn how to create new roof types, add layers and materials, and assign them to existing roof elements.

    Sign in to take the quiz

  • Two women discuss in front of a computer screen

    Produce quality documentation

    Discover the skills needed to deliver solid documentation and communicate your design with an extended project team.

    Sign in to watch the video

  • Man working with Revit on a computer

    Create a multi-layer wall

    Learn how to work with wall junctions and embedding and attaching walls in your projects.

    Sign in to begin learning

Courses curated to help you improve your skills on the job

Our courses help you build industry-validated, in-demand skills that will future-proof your resume.

  • Advanced 3D Modeling for Architectural Design course

    Advanced 3D Modeling for Architectural Design

    Explore the possibilities of creating 3D architectural models in Revit.

    View course details

  • Revit for Architectural Design Professional Certification Prep course

    Revit for Architectural Design Professional Certification Prep

    Review lessons, datasets, and practice exercises to help prepare for your certification exam.

    View course details

  • Documentation and Publishing for Architectural Design course

    Documentation and Publishing for Architectural Design

    Learn how to create building documentation and work with schedules in Revit.

    View course details

  • AutoCAD for Design and Drafting Professional Certification Prep course

    AutoCAD for Design and Drafting Professional Certification Prep

    Follow along with lessons, datasets, and exercises to practice and review the exam topics on your own.

    View course details

Woman using AutoCAD on a computer in an office environment

Start your learning journey today

Explore curated learning content for architecture professionals.

Get started

Optional link

Prove your skills by getting certified

We offer architecture certifications in AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D.

View all certifications

See how architects like you are leveling up their careers

"It gives you legitimacy in the workplace."

"I think it's a good thing to recommend to people to get certified. It's a standard and it gives you legitimacy in the workplace. Our company does pay for professional development. They make sure that all of us are up to date on current software and industry trends.

An Autodesk certification Is a good validation in your career. It clearly says that you know what you're doing, and it's not just me telling you that I know what I'm doing, it's verified."Bryan Kish, Architect

Don’t miss these key resources

  • A boy and a girl play on a basketball court

    Employing Social Justice in Design

    It takes a village to dismantle inequities in the built world—and architects are uniquely positioned to drive progress.

    Read the article

  • Collage of images including photos of people and computer renderings of designs

    Designing for Impact

    Solving the world’s social, environmental, and economic problems is an urgent need. Learn how Autodesk Tech residents are designing for impact.

    Read the eBook

  • Computer rendering of a modern building in a forested setting

    Sustainability in Architecture

    Although conventional construction depends on finite resources and emits high levels of carbon, alternative, renewable materials are on the rise.

    Read the article

  • Construction workers at a skyscraper job site

    Digital Twins in Architecture

    What do digital twins mean for the architecture industry? Watch the video to learn how intelligent data models can shape the built world.

    Watch the video

Take the next step in your career!

Sign up to get updates and information on our new courses, certifications, and learning pathways for architecture.

Thank you for your interest.