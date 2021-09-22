"I think it's a good thing to recommend to people to get certified. It's a standard and it gives you legitimacy in the workplace. Our company does pay for professional development. They make sure that all of us are up to date on current software and industry trends.



An Autodesk certification Is a good validation in your career. It clearly says that you know what you're doing, and it's not just me telling you that I know what I'm doing, it's verified." — Bryan Kish, Architect