Building design solutions

Yes, absolutely. For example, analysis of potential energy use and daylighting is crucial for green building throughout the design process. Architects and engineers can perform energy analysis calculations using Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools like Autodesk Insight, and complete detailed site analysis in the early stages of a project with Autodesk Forma. Data from other design programs such as Autodesk Revit or from open file formats like IFC can be integrated within a BIM process, allowing architects and engineers to use an open and iterative process to find the optimal solutions.

Cloud software like Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, along with computational applications and techniques like generative design, support more collaborative and outcome-driven workflows, referred to as BIM 2.0. With generative design software, architects and engineers can input design goals and provide detailed parameters, such as material types, manufacturing methods, and cost constraints, to inform design directions and optimize for best fit to what the project requires. The software can generate a variety of building designs based on a seemingly limitless range of user-defined project goals and desired outcomes. For example, architects can use generative design to come up with the optimal orientation, glazing, and window treatments based on preset energy-performance parameters. Read more here.