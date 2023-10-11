Empowering innovation through digital transformation

Building Information Modeling (BIM) catalyzes digital transformation. Across industries, digital processes build the foundation for better creativity, coordination, and outcomes.

Designing and making the LA28 Games

Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.

Data is key to digital transformation (video: 2:36 min.)

Transformation for a better built world

Digital, data-driven solutions are expanding the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) toolkit, helping design and make leaders deliver diversified services, collaborative creativity, and a better-performing built environment. 79% of leaders in the architecture, engineering, construction, and building operations industry say the future growth of their firm depends on digital tools (“State of Design and Make,” Autodesk, 2024). Where is your firm on the road to digital transformation?

Key trends in the AEC industry

75%

feel ready to navigate unforeseen changes

31%

say digital transformation has improved productivity

80%

agree AI will enhance their industry

*View data source
*Hide data source

Autodesk, 2024 State of Design & Make report and study data

Learn how AI and cloud technology are transforming the way we leverage data to achieve sustainability goals. (Video: 3:00 min.)

How cloud-connected platforms and AI accelerate sustainability

The 2024 State of Design & Make Spotlight on Sustainability reveals that 78% of leaders in AECO consider sustainability crucial for future success. Find out how sustainability is driving innovation and creating new opportunities in the latest report.

AECO businesses are betting on AI

Artificial intelligence is becoming a crucial partner in AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations) organizations, enhancing innovation and boosting productivity. While human creativity remains essential, many business leaders see AI as vital for future success.

How Autodesk supports the journey
AEC BIM construction rendering

Unlock digital transformation with BIM for the AEC industry

In the AEC industry, BIM is the key to accelerating digital transformation. It integrates structured, multi-disciplinary data to create a digital representation of an asset across its entire lifecycle. With Autodesk BIM solutions, realize better ways of working and better outcomes for business and the built world.

AEC professionals collaborating on a tablet

Maximize resources with digital project delivery

Connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a cloud-based, common data environment. Expand beyond the office; work together anytime, anywhere. With transparent workflows, you can reduce distractions and errors, and increase capacity. And with a centralized source of truth, you can eliminate siloes, improve access to data, generate insights, and enjoy complete oversight.

Construction workers on a construction site using a tablet

Meet increasing expectations with Autodesk Forma

Expectations for better outcomes and lower risk are growing. Projects are increasing in complexity and data, but many tools and processes can’t keep up. Autodesk Forma is the industry’s cloud that unifies workflows across teams that design, build, and operate the built environment. Allow data to flow fluidly and ensure that the right people get the right details.

AEC professional looking at a digital twin on a tablet

Deliver greater value with digital twins

Enjoy Autodesk Tandem, a digital twin solution that is designed to deliver smarter buildings and operational excellence. It connects data across a building’s lifecycle within one dynamic, digital replica. Gain easily accessible insights and align all stakeholders on project outcomes from the start.

Rendering of a city and infrastructure illustrating BIM

Accomplish more with the Autodesk AEC Collection

The Autodesk AEC Collection gives designers, engineers, and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools supported by a cloud-based common data environment. From early design to construction, it facilitates project delivery so you can create high-quality designs, optimize projects, and improve predictability.

Get ready for the future of AEC

To meet the challenges of a changing climate, supply chain disruptions, and more, the future of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry will be built on a platform, setting the stage for digital project delivery, automation, and frictionless workflows.

See what’s happening now and what’s on the horizon for a connected, cloud-native, platform-powered future.

Cityscape rendering showing digital transformation and connected data across architecture, engineering, and construction industry

Autodesk report: 2024 State of Design and Make

Gain insights from leaders in the AECO industry on how digital transformation is driving business resilience, sustainability, and talent management.

Explore the AEC industry

Building design

Autodesk solutions for architects, building engineers and owners help improve collaboration, achieve outcomes and drive innovation from concept to design to construction.

Civil engineering and design

Autodesk solutions for civil engineers help meet growing demands on infrastructure projects including rail, transportation, roads & highways, bridges, airports and more.

See AEC digital transformation in action

AEC professionals looking at a tablet

"Reuse and retrofit, those will be the architectural tasks of the future."

– Christian Natterodt, Associate, Orms

The latest AEC insights

Aerial view of San Francisco financial district

ARTICLE

Digital maturity helps you survive change

Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost provides insights from the 2023 “State of Design & Make” report, emphasizing the importance of digital maturity.

 

People working in an architecture office

VIDEO

How to build a future-ready workforce

In this video, leaders from the AEC industry discuss ways to prepare your workforce for innovation and evolving technologies.

 

AEC professional using a virtual reality headset

ARTICLE

Architecture technologies for buildings of tomorrow

Discover how 10 architecture technologies are pushing the industry forward and transforming the way buildings are designed and constructed.

 

Close-up view of water flowing over a sluice

ON-DEMAND EVENT

Digital transformation in the water industry

In this recording of the Autodesk Exec Connect for the Water Sector virtual event, get insights into innovation and digital transformation in the water industry.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is digital transformation (DX) in the AEC industry?

Digital transformation isn’t a single piece of technology or a change that happens overnight. The architecture, engineering, and construction industry has been undergoing a sea change for years. Key elements of digital transformation include:

 

  • Moving to digital processes to enhance skillsets and improve productivity 
  • Embracing cloud-enabled collaboration and data management for real-time access to data and better insights 
  • Automation and scaling of processes. Adopting a digital-first mindset to transform business practices 
  • Unlocking data and design circularity with a digital twin to reuse and refine digital and physical assets

What are the key technologies driving digital transformation in AEC?

AEC firms with a digital-first mindset use BIM-based software together with technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), extended reality (XR), predictive analytics, and simulation to realize benefits that include reduced risk, business resilience, and improved sustainability. 

 

The convergence of BIM and multidisciplinary technologies is at the heart of successful AEC projects worldwide. And already the industry is moving into the next phase of digital transformation, one powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. In this phase, AEC firms will use data and insights to connect processes, automate workflows, and provide a better understanding of the built environment.

How can Building Information Modeling (BIM) be integrated into digital transformation?

BIM is the foundation of digital transformation in the AEC industry. The BIM process connects teams, workflows, and data across the entire project lifecycle—from design and engineering to construction and operations—to realize better ways of working and better outcomes.

What are the benefits of adopting cloud-based collaboration tools in AEC projects?

Better project delivery in AEC firms starts with connected teams, data, and processes, and is united by shared standards in a common data environment. From planning to design collaboration, design management, construction management, and operations, every stakeholder can access projects and collaborate in real time. This dramatically increases productivity and reduces expensive rework, errors, and data loss. Learn more about digital project delivery.

What software does Autodesk offer that helps with digital transformation?

Autodesk’s Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection is a powerful set of BIM and CAD software that provides designers, engineers, and contractors with the tools they need, supported by a cloud-based common data environment that facilitates project delivery from early-stage design through to construction. 

With integrated analysis, generative design, visualization and simulation tools, plus workflows for document management, conceptual design, modeling, coordination, and documentation, the AEC Collection can help you accelerate your company’s digital transformation.

In addition, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, a cloud-based design collaboration and design management software, gives teams the power of centralized data, flexible workflows, automated analysis, and full project visibility.

How can small and medium-sized AEC firms approach digital transformation on a limited budget?

Small and medium-sized companies are not alone in struggling with how to best approach the digital transformation journey. In Autodesk’s 2023 State of Design & Make report, only 36% of AEC firms rated themselves “digitally mature.” Fully 46% saw themselves as in the early or middle stages of transformation. The takeaway for firms of any size is to build on the lessons of the pandemic and subsequent economic upheavals. Firms with limited resources can start by handing over basic processes to digital tools and committing to remote work in order to compete for digitally skilled talent in more regions.

How does digital transformation affect sustainability and green building practices in the AEC industry?

Digital processes, shared data environments, improved insights from data, and other elements of digital transformation can help organizations make better decisions and achieve more sustainable outcomes.

The complexity involved in green building practices is beyond manual processes—digital solutions are essential within a systems-thinking approach to how resources are consumed and retained in a closed-loop economy. But by exploring and adopting net-zero strategies and circular principles, for example, the AEC sector can convert inevitable change into a business opportunity, not a cost.

For an in-depth examination of drivers, gaps, and opportunities for AEC to achieve more sustainable outcomes—with the goal of a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable built environment in the future—read this report.

What are the latest trends and future prospects for digital transformation in AEC?

As digitization accelerates—particularly with AI tools like ChatGPT making lighter work of previously complex, time-consuming processes—companies that have lagged in their digital transformation will catch up. This will put more pressure on digitally mature organizations to increase innovation and the competition to attract and retain skilled talent. These coming shifts require firms to prepare for tomorrow by putting an innovation-first culture in place today. Read more about future-proofing your AEC firm here.

