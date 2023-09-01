The BIM model is the key output derived from the BIM process. This model contains rich and accurate design and documentation information on every feature of the built asset.

Incorporating BIM models into workplace management systems provide a single view of the built asset data and workplace operations information. This allows facility managers to take a more data driven approach to operations and maintenance. They can better manage costs by minimizing on demand maintenance and unplanned downtime, improved occupancy comfort and safety through workplace utilization and services, and a reduced carbon footprint with effective monitoring of power usage.