Managing Total Carbon With First Multi-Story, Mass Timber Structure in California

1 De Haro isn’t your ordinary mixed-use design. Perkins&Will has not only created a stunning design, but one that is sustainable, too. The building is achieving a couple of “firsts.” It’s San Francisco’s first cross-laminated timber (CLT) building and California’s first multi-story, mass timber building.

But why choose mass timber for an ambitious, 134,000 square foot project? Sustainability is always a goal for Perkins&Will. 1 De Haro exemplifies that commitment and the opportunities now possible with whole-life carbon management.