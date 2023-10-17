Architectural design software

Autodesk software empowers you to bring your architectural designs to life. 

Rendering of the BIM City Westside Hospital data set illustrating a structural view.

What is architectural design?

Architectural design is a discipline that blends technical and creative design to create buildings or structures that are not only safe and durable, but attractive and useful. Architects typically create architectural designs by understanding the space, what it is to be used for, and creating a functional structure for the space. Architectural design encompasses many phases of the design process from schematic design and design development to construction of the structure. Autodesk provides the technology to help with all aspects of the design and collaboration process.

Types of architectural design software

Rendering of a 2D factory layout with an overlay of 3D factory content

2D architectural design software

Create, edit, and annotate 2D architectural drawings (floor plans, landscaping layouts, etc.) more quickly and with greater precision.

Rendering of a house with a city backdrop

3D architectural design software

Visualize your architectural design in 3D and create realistic models with materials, textures, and automated tools.  

Building with experimental, quasi random accumulation of volumes and balconies.

Rendering software

Generate immersive photorealistic renderings to experience how architectural designs will perform in context for project reviews.

3D visualization of a construction project

BIM software

Use an intelligent 3D model-based design process to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings.

Design software for architects

FAQs on architectural design software

Why should you use CAD software for architectural design?

Used worldwide by both commercial and residential architects, CAD has replaced manual drafting. It helps users create designs in either 2D or 3D so they can visualize the construction. CAD enables the development, modification, and optimization of the architectural design process.

Which Autodesk software is used by architects for residential and commercial buildings?

Many architects use AutoCAD as a 2D drawing tool for creating floor plans, elevations, and sections. The architectural design software speeds up the drawing process with pre-built objects like walls, doors, and windows that behave like real-world objects.

Is there a free version of AutoCAD?

Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more.

What software design tools do architects use?

Autodesk provides a variety of software and solutions for architects, including AutoCADCivil 3DRevit, and more.

What are the differences between Revit and SketchUp?

Autodesk Revit is a professional BIM (Building Information Management) software that provides powerful tools for professionals, allowing them to visualize and coordinate every aspect of an architectural project in a very accurate way. In SketchUp, a 3D shape is just a 3D shape, but in Revit, every form represents a real-world object.

Is architectural design software the same as interior design software?

Architects design buildings using software focused more on exteriors, while interior designers focus on the inside spaces of buildings, and include furniture, fixtures, and other accessories to create a desired look and function.

