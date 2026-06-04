3D modeling software

3D modeling software trusted across the industry, designed for every stage of growth

Create high-quality 3D models for film, TV, and games using industry-standard tools that integrate seamlessly into production pipelines and scale from independent creators to full studio teams.

Image courtesy of Alexandre Mougenot

3D character modeling stages with mesh and wireframe.
Image courtesy of Felipe Fierro

What is 3D modeling?

3D modeling is the process of creating digital 3D assets for film, TV, and games. These models have depth and volume, allowing teams to evaluate shape, scale, and surface detail from any angle. Modeling forms the foundation for downstream work like rigging, animation, effects, lighting, and rendering. As production pipelines become more connected, reusable 3D assets help teams align earlier, reduce rework, and move more efficiently from concept to final output.

Autodesk software for 3D modeling

3D character modeling and animation in Maya.

Autodesk Maya

  • Build detailed 3D models for film, TV, and games with powerful polygon and NURBS modeling tools.
  • View and edit UV texture coordinates to prepare 3D assets for texture mapping.
  • Use Maya’s sculpting tools to build initial forms, make subtle shape changes, sharpen creases, and smooth surfaces without affecting the model’s overall shape.

 

 /month for 1 user

Try Maya for free

Image courtesy of Triggerfish and Magic Light Pictures.

Epic fantasy cave scene created in 3ds Max.

Autodesk 3ds Max

  • Experience the power of 3ds Max’s Modifier Stack, a non-destructive workflow that lets you build, refine, and iterate freely. 
  • Bring complex characters and hard-surface designs to life with precise polygon modeling tools.
  • Reconstruct mesh data with clean, quad-based topology that simplifies downstream workflows.

 

 

 /month for 1 user

Get 3ds Max for free
3D environment design with food truck and night lighting.

Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection

  • Gain access to an end-to-end 3D toolset for modeling, animation, effects, lighting, and rendering to create your dream character or environment. 
  • Scale professional-grade stylized or realistic rendering with five Arnold licenses included in the M&E Collection. 
  • Get access to Flow Studio’s new 3D generation and AI rigging tools to quickly turn text prompts or images into 3D characters.

 

 /month for 1 user

 

See included software

Image courtesy of Prasanth Chundakkattil.

Maya Creative, Maya Indie, and 3ds Max Indie: Software for smaller studios, indies, creators, and freelancers

Maya Creative is a flexible, lower-cost version of Maya with robust modeling, animation, and rendering tools for high-quality 3D content creation. Maya Creative is available exclusively through Autodesk Flex and does not include certain advanced Maya features, such as Bifrost. Compare Maya offerings to find the right fit for your workflow.

  • Create lifelike animations with intuitive animation tools. 
  • Build detailed 3D models with a powerful modeling toolset. 
  • Render high-quality 3D images in fewer clicks.

 $99 for 33 tokens

 

If you're just out of school, an indie artist, or you just love to make awesome stuff in 3D, you could be eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie. Use professional animation and visual effects tools at a price you can afford.

Eligibility requirements for Maya Indie

  • Your annual gross revenue from creative work must be less than $100,000 USD.
  • You may not use the license on any project valued over $100,000 USD.
  • Only one license subscription can be used per user or organization.
  • Offer is available in these countries.
  • View our Maya Indie FAQ.

 

 /year for 1 user

Recent graduates, freelancers, hobbyists and 3D artists just starting out have a more affordable way to access 3ds Max. Build stunning worlds with professional modeling tools at a price you can afford.

Eligibility requirements for 3ds Max Indie

  • Your annual gross revenue from creative work must be less than $100,000 USD.
  • You may not use the license on any project valued over $100,000 USD.
  • Only one license subscription can be used per user or organization.
  • Offer is available in these countries.
  • View our 3ds Max Indie FAQ.

 

 /year for 1 user

New features in Maya for 2027

See what’s new in Maya for 3D modeling workflows.

Create cleaner transitions with Smart Bevel

Create cleaner, more intricate bevels in Maya with Smart Bevel, achieving better results on complex, irregular meshes and reducing cleanup after Boolean operations.

 

Preserve imported surface shading

Preserve intended surface shading on imported FBX meshes with user-normal support, helping modeled assets come into Maya with fewer shading corrections after handoff.

 

Validate modeled surfaces with more flexibility

Evaluate surface finish and texture response on modeled assets more easily with new surface models and expanded texture nodes in MaterialX 1.39.4 for Maya.

New features in 3ds Max for 2027

Explore 3ds Max for detailed object and scene modeling.

Clean geometric output with Boolean modifier

Get cleaner geometric output with improved recursive welding, which reduces internal faces and removes redundant edges and vertices for less manual cleanup.

 

Create cleaner circular corners in spline workflows

Create cleaner spline forms with fixed-radius chamfers and Auto-weld Vertices, reducing duplicate vertices, minimizing cleanup, and improving corner consistency across spline workflows.

Extrude spline forms in the direction you need

Extrude spline forms more predictably with the updated Extrude modifier, using the Gizmo option to control direction, reduce setup work, and avoid reorienting shapes.

 

3D character modeling in Maya.
Variant Manager for USD assets in Maya

New workflow improvements and AI features for Flow Studio, Arnold, Maya and 3ds Max

New releases across Maya, 3ds Max, Flow Studio, and Arnold introduce AI capabilities and workflow improvements with a simple goal: make the path to great moments a little shorter.

  • Generate 3D models faster from text prompts or reference images with Wonder 3D in Flow Studio.
  • Create cleaner bevels with Smart Bevel in Maya and 3ds Max after Boolean modeling workflows.
  • Build OpenUSD assets more easily in Maya with Component Creator, Variant Manager, and clearer asset path management.
  • Refine final looks faster with Arnold updates for rendering speed, volumes, hair, bloom, stylized lines, and shading control.

Project Falcon: Kitbash and build 3D models without the learning curve

Create 3D models faster with Project Falcon, available for free in Tech Preview. If you’ve never modeled before, explore this easy way to start building in 3D through kitbashing—modeling by assembling parts. Built on Autodesk Flow, Project Falcon offers a cloud space for accessing and managing assets. Model from an extensive library of 3D parts, export models for further refinement, or 3D print prototypes. 

New AI-powered 3D tools for prototyping and previsualization in Flow Studio

Create any 3D character or object by simply describing what you want or uploading an image with our new AI model, Wonder 3D.

Try Flow Studio
Human to robot evolution with 3D animation sequence.

Step 1

Enter prompt

Quickly turn text prompts or images into fully textured 3D characters using Wonder 3D or Trellis and use Nano Banana models to create and refine images that you can take into 3D.

AI-driven 3D character creation with facial tracking and mesh animation

Step 2

AI rigging

Auto-rig your character for animation and drive performances using AI mocap in Flow Studio Live Action projects or export rigged assets to your 3D tool of choice.

AI-generated cartoon boy holding animated bananas.

Step 3

Keep working in the tools you already use

Bring your work into your preferred 3D tools or game engines like Maya, Blender, Unreal, or 3ds Max using USD, or into 3D printing software.

What can you create with 3D modeling software?

Discover how Autodesk 3D modeling software helps you to create everything from lifelike characters and hero props to immersive environments and complex worlds.

Build characters and creatures in Maya and 3ds Max with advanced skinning, realistic deformations, and high-fidelity modeling that hold up in closeups and animation.

Create hero assets and props in Flow Studio and finish them on Maya and 3ds Max with OpenPBR materials and Arnold interactive previews for faster look development.

Build scalable sets and environments in 3ds Max and Maya with large-scene modeling and Bifrost procedural worldbuilding for richer terrain, variation, and faster iteration.

 

Sculpt digital forms in Maya and 3ds Max with clay-like tools that help artists shape high-resolution models and refine topology for downstream production.

 

Which industries use Autodesk software for 3D modeling and visualization?

People working in a film studio.

Film & TV

Model 3D characters, creatures, hero props, environments, and set extensions for film and TV in Maya and 3ds Max.

 

3D game character in futuristic cityscape.

Games

Use Maya and 3ds Max to build gameplay spaces, vehicles, and modular game assets optimized for performance and engine integration.

 

Image courtesy of CD PROJEKT RED

3D architectural visualization of modern residential design.

Architectural visualization

Turn Revit models into 3ds Max visualizations by preserving geometry, materials, lights, cameras, and metadata for client-ready renderings before construction.

 

Product design and prototyping using 3D printing.

Product design and prototyping

Develop digital product prototypes in Fusion to test form, function, and manufacturability earlier across design, engineering, and manufacturing.

 

Rendering of a concept car. Designed using Alias and rendered in VRED.

Automotive design

Refine automotive surfaces in Alias with circular fillets across three surfaces, better gap analysis, and more control over corner transitions during surface modeling.

 

3D CAD visualization of industrial equipment system.

Engineering and industrial equipment

Design machinery, equipment, parts, and assemblies in Inventor, AutoCAD, and Fusion to connect product development with simulation and manufacturing planning.

 

Benefits of using Autodesk's 3D modeling software

Workflow automation

Automate modeling workflows in Maya and 3ds Max with scripting and APIs that standardize setup, cleanup, and publishing so artists stay focused on modeling.

Exact curves and controlled profiles

Create accurate curve-driven forms in Maya and 3ds Max with NURBS, splines, and shapes that keep profiles lightweight, controllable, and easier to refine.

Keep design options open longer

Maintain non-destructive modeling in Maya and 3ds Max with construction history and the modifier stack, making it easier to revise earlier decisions without rebuilding assets.

Live look validation

Review lighting, materials, and surface response in 3ds Max with Arnold, using interactive production-quality previews to catch visual issues while models stay easy to refine.

See what customers create with our software

Resources for getting started with 3D modeling

Learn the basics of 3D modeling in Maya with the Modeling Toolkit. This tutorial covers primitive modeling, vertices, edges, polygon faces, extrusion, and edge loops.

Learn core 3ds Max modeling workflows, including primitive modeling, polygon component editing, the Modeling Ribbon, extrusion, and Swift Loop.

Use this help guide to understand how 3ds Max supports surface modeling through editable poly, editable mesh, editable patch, and NURBS workflows.

 

Learn how to turn text prompts into textured 3D models using Wonder 3D in Flow Studio. See how prompt-based generation can help creators move from an early idea to a usable 3D asset for concepting, prototyping, and downstream refinement.

 

Learn 3D design, electronics, and coding with Tinkercad, the free web app with an enormous user community and hands-on projects available for any skill level.

 

Join Autodesk’s forums, our media & entertainment community to read user stories, share your work, and learn new skills with breakdowns and tutorials on 3D modeling software.

 

Frequently asked questions on 3D modeling

What is the best Autodesk 3D modeling software for film, TV, and games?

Maya and 3ds Max are industry-standard 3D modeling tools. Maya is widely used for character creation, animation, and VFX in film and games, while 3ds Max is popular for environment creation, modeling, and game development. The Media & Entertainment Collection includes both, giving studios a complete toolkit for modeling, animation, simulation, and rendering across the production pipeline.

What’s the difference between Maya and 3ds Max for 3D modeling?

Autodesk Maya is strongly suited for character modeling, animation, and VFX workflows, making it ideal for film and high-end game production. Autodesk 3ds Max excels at environment modeling, hard-surface modeling, and design visualization, commonly used in games and previs. Many studios use both tools together depending on the project, which is why they are both included in the Media & Entertainment Collection.

What AI features are available in Autodesk Maya?

Maya includes AI-powered tools that help automate complex animation and rigging tasks. Features like MotionMaker use machine learning to generate realistic character movement from minimal inputs, while ML Deformer accelerates character deformation by approximating complex rigs. These tools help 3D artists work more efficiently, reduce repetitive tasks, and maintain full creative control throughout the animation and VFX process.

What is the best Autodesk 3D modeling software for indie creators, small studios, or Flow Studio users?

Autodesk offers flexible options for indie creators and small studios, including Maya Indie and 3ds Max Indie, which provide full-featured tools at a lower cost for qualifying users. Maya Creative is also available through Autodesk Flex, a pay-as-you-go option that lets teams access modeling and animation tools as needed. These options give creators access to professional-grade 3D tools used across film, TV, and game production.

What 3D modeling software is best for small teams, freelancers, or recent graduates?

Autodesk offers flexible options for indie creators and small studios, including Maya Indie and 3ds Max Indie, which provide full-featured tools at a lower cost for qualifying users. Maya Creative is also available through Autodesk Flex, a pay-as-you-go option that lets teams access modeling and animation tools as needed. These options give creators access to professional-grade 3D tools used across film, TV, and game production.

Can I use Autodesk Flow Studio for 3D modeling?

Flow Studio is not a traditional 3D modeling tool, but it can generate 3D assets using AI. With Wonder 3D, you can create characters or props from text prompts or images (text-to-3D and image-to-3D). Flow Studio also includes AI rigging tools, allowing characters to be prepared for animation and exported into tools like Autodesk Maya for further modeling, refinement, and production work.

What other 3D modeling software does Autodesk offer beyond Maya and 3ds Max?

In addition to Maya and 3ds Max, Autodesk offers several widely used 3D design tools. These include Revit for BIM and building design, AutoCAD for 2D and 3D drafting, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Inventor for mechanical design and engineering. Each tool is built for specific workflows, but Maya and 3ds Max are the primary solutions for 3D modeling in film, TV, and game production.

What is included in the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection?

The Media & Entertainment Collection includes Maya, 3ds Max, Arnold, Golaem, Flow Studio, and other tools for modeling, animation, simulation, and rendering. It provides a complete creative package for film, TV, and game production, helping teams work more efficiently with connected workflows across their animation, VFX, games, film, or TV production pipelines.

Can beginners use Maya or 3ds Max for 3D modeling?

Yes, Maya and 3ds Max are used by beginners, students, and professionals alike. While they offer advanced capabilities, they also include intuitive tools to help new users get started with 3D modeling. As skills grow, users can explore more advanced features for animation, VFX, and production workflows. View our learning quick start guides for Maya and 3ds Max for guided 3D modeling tutorials.

Does Autodesk offer a free trial for 3D modeling software?

Yes, Autodesk offers free trials for Maya, 3ds Max, and the Media & Entertainment Collection. Trials typically last 15-30 days and give you access to full product features so you can evaluate which solution best fits your workflow.

How much does Autodesk 3D modeling software cost?

Maya and 3ds Max are available through subscription, with monthly, annual, or multi-year plans. Pricing varies by region and plan type. The Media & Entertainment Collection provides bundled value, offering multiple tools at a lower combined cost than purchasing them separately.

Is Autodesk 3D modeling software free for students?

Yes, eligible students and educators can access Maya, 3ds Max, and other Autodesk software for free through the Autodesk Education plan. Our free, renewable 1-year subscription offers students at qualified institutions access to the same 3D modeling and animation software that professionals use in the media, film, TV, and games industries.

What is 3D modeling?

3D modeling is the process of creating a digital, three-dimensional representation of an object or character using specialized software. These models are used in film, TV, games, and other industries to create visual content, simulations, and animations.

What are the different types of 3D modeling?

Common types include polygonal modeling, sculpting, surface modeling, and procedural modeling. Each approach varies in how geometry is created and refined, depending on whether the goal is detailed characters, environments, or complex simulations.

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