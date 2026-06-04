In addition to Maya and 3ds Max, Autodesk offers several widely used 3D design tools. These include Revit for BIM and building design, AutoCAD for 2D and 3D drafting, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Inventor for mechanical design and engineering. Each tool is built for specific workflows, but Maya and 3ds Max are the primary solutions for 3D modeling in film, TV, and game production.