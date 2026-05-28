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For years, Autodesk has been delivering operational capabilities through solutions like Autodesk Tandem, Autodesk Tandem Connect, FlexSim, and Fusion Operations.
With the introduction of Autodesk Operations Solutions (AOS), we are bringing these capabilities together. This will help customers operate and optimize their assets and workflows with the same level of intelligence and insight they bring to design and make.
Autodesk announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MaintainX, a leading modern maintenance and operations solution.
Autodesk's strategy is to converge design, make, and operate workflows, ensuring data and insights flow seamlessly in a continuous lifecycle. The proposed acquisition of MaintainX is intended to strengthen Autodesk's ability to connect operations workflows with the broader lifecycle, helping teams make faster, more informed decisions over time.
Data alone doesn’t run operations. Connected intelligence does. Autodesk Operations Solutions transforms fragmented operational systems, workflows, and environments into a connected operational layer that helps organizations improve visibility, coordinate teams and assets more effectively, respond faster to change, and continuously improve performance across the lifecycle.
By connecting operations, organizations can turn real-world operational insight into smarter decisions and long-term business value.
Operations are where the lifecycle learns from the real world. When operational workflows are connected back into Design and Make, real-world performance becomes a continuous source of intelligence that flows across the lifecycle, helping organizations understand what is working, identify what is not, and improve what comes next.
Connected operational intelligence helps inform every phase of the lifecycle, enabling organizations to make better decisions, optimize performance, reduce inefficiencies, and adapt quickly across complex assets and environments.
Connected operations create compounding value across the lifecycle. While disconnected systems and siloed workflows limit operational value, Autodesk Operations Solutions connects operational data, systems, and workflows into a unified platform where intelligence can continuously flow across Design, Make, and Operate processes.
By connecting digital intent with real-world operational performance, Autodesk Operations Solutions helps organizations improve visibility, coordinate workflows, respond faster to change, and continuously improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term operational value over time.
AI is only as intelligent as the operational data, context, and industry expertise behind it. Autodesk Operations Solutions connects data across assets, systems, and workflows to help AI identify risks, predict failures, optimize performance, and support faster, more informed decisions across complex environments, while keeping people in control.
As insights flow across design, make, and operate workflows, organizations can improve efficiency, refine processes, extend asset life, and continuously improve operational outcomes.
– Brendan Dillon, Director of Digital Facilities and Infrastructure, Denver International Airport
– Nick Hill, Director, Technology Consulting, Autodesk Birmingham Technology Center
– Bex Hartke, Head of Sales and Marketing, Zenbooth
Autodesk Operations Solutions helps organizations across manufacturing, infrastructure, facilities, energy, utilities, transportation, and industrial operations connect operational data, systems, and workflows across the lifecycle.
AOS helps bring operations into focus by creating a connected layer of operational intelligence that links digital intent with operational reality. By connecting information across design, make, and operate workflows, organizations can gain better visibility into operations, improve maintenance and production processes, reduce downtime, respond faster to issues, and make more informed decisions over time.
This connected approach helps organizations improve efficiency, reliability, and long-term asset performance while using real-world operational insight to continuously improve how products, facilities, infrastructure, and environments are designed, built, and operated.
Modernize your operations with digital twins and leverage data to optimize your facility’s systems.
Easily connect all your facility’s systems to your digital twin with pre-made configurations.
FlexSim is 3D factory simulation software to help predict and improve operational performance.
Fusion Operations provides real-time MES for complete factory floor control and visibility.
* includes estimated VAT
Autodesk Operations Solutions is built for organizations managing complex operational environments, including manufacturers, industrial operators, infrastructure teams, and facilities organizations. It supports operations leaders, plant managers, maintenance teams, engineers, and frontline workers who need better visibility into assets, processes, and operational performance.
Autodesk Operations Solutions extends the value of Autodesk design and engineering data into downstream operational workflows. It helps teams connect information across systems and stakeholders, reducing silos between design, production, maintenance, and operations teams.
Organizations use Autodesk Operations Solutions to improve operational visibility, reduce downtime, streamline collaboration, and support more informed decision-making. By connecting operational data and workflows, teams can respond faster to issues, improve efficiency, and maintain better continuity across the asset lifecycle.
Autodesk Operations Solutions supports phased adoption. Teams can start with targeted operational workflows and expand over time as needs evolve. Autodesk and its partners provide onboarding resources and implementation support to help organizations integrate the solution into existing processes and systems.
Autodesk Operations Solutions helps organizations make more informed operational decisions by connecting data, workflows, and teams in a centralized environment. As operational data becomes more connected and accessible, organizations can identify trends, monitor performance, and uncover opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and respond to issues faster. AI-powered and predictive capabilities may vary depending on connected systems, workflows, and future roadmap developments.
Autodesk Operations Solutions connects operational information across systems, teams, and workflows. Depending on the implementation, organizations may connect data from Autodesk products, enterprise business systems, operational technologies, IoT devices, maintenance platforms, spreadsheets, and other third-party systems to create a more unified operational view.
Autodesk Operations Solutions supports industrial and operational environments where teams manage complex assets, facilities, infrastructure, or production processes. This includes industries such as manufacturing, industrial equipment, energy and utilities, infrastructure, facilities management, and other operations-intensive sectors that require connected data and cross-functional collaboration.
Autodesk Operations Solutions helps organizations extend asset life by connecting operational data, systems, and workflows to improve visibility into asset performance, maintenance needs, utilization, and operational risk. With better insight into how assets perform in real-world conditions, teams can identify issues earlier, optimize maintenance strategies, reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and make more informed decisions that support longer-lasting, higher-performing assets across the lifecycle.
Autodesk Operations Solutions brings together Autodesk technologies that help organizations connect operational data, systems, and workflows across assets and environments. Today, AOS includes Autodesk Tandem, Autodesk Tandem Connect, FlexSim, Fusion Operations, and related operational technologies that support connected operations, visibility, simulation, production, and digital twin workflows across the asset lifecycle.