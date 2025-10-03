Animation, visual effects (VFX), and game studios have struggled for decades with poor interoperability between tools in their production pipelines. Faced with the challenge of moving data from one place to another, studios built elaborate pipelines to manage data interoperability, often including customized tools.

Even Pixar experienced problems with the interchange of data between different applications. After Pixar’s 2012 movie Brave, the studio decided that its scene descriptions had become so complex that it needed a real solution. That year, Pixar developed Universal Scene Description (USD) to deal with the overwhelming complexity of having too many different APIs and file formats within their 3D pipeline. In 2016, Pixar released USD as open-source code so it could become a standard for the VFX and animation industries. Pixar realized that all studios had the same problem with complexity management, and by making Universal Scene Description open-source, it would be an extensible format that other parties could improve, sharing the benefits with everyone.

OpenUSD solves several workflow and complexity challenges for creating 3D scenes. As an open-source standard, OpenUSD provides an extensible common language that’s interoperable between compatible software and platforms. Its system of layered data allows non-destructive editing for easy collaboration. Multiple artists can work on the same asset at the same time using OpenUSD’s versioning features to merge everyone’s work. OpenUSD can also provide fast access to enormous datasets, which enables real-time playback and the ability to edit complex scenes interactively.