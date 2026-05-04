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Project Falcon

The easiest way to start modeling in 3D

Image credit: Adam Dewhirst

What is Project Falcon?

Autodesk's Project Falcon is a free, fast, and fun way to start creating in 3D through kitbashing—the process of modeling by assembling parts.

Available as a technology preview and built on Autodesk Flow, Project Falcon gives anyone—especially first-time creators—an easy way in. No experience needed, just an idea and a place to begin.

What you can do with Project Falcon

A 3D car model mid-assembly inside Project Falcon

Model from a library of 3D parts

Explore thousands of parts from an extensive library and assemble them into a spaceship, a vehicle, or a lifelike model.

A stylized red and orange 3D car model

Export to keep refining

Export your models as-is or bring them into Blender, Maya or 3ds Max to continue modeling or do look development.

A 3D-printed car model displayed in front of its digital counterpart in Project Falcon

Bring it into the real world

Turn your models into collectibles, prototypes, or anything you want to hold in your hands with 3D printing support.

Why use Project Falcon?

A bright orange 3D car speeds across a dirt track

Go from idea to model—fast

A built-in library of parts lets you snap ideas together instantly—so you can kitbash, iterate, and move at the speed of your imagination.

A 3D spaceship model mid-assembly inside Project Falcon

Build 3D models without the learning curve

No 3D experience, no technical jargon. Just pure creation. Project Falcon’s intuitive UI removes the barriers so anyone with an idea can start building right away in a fast, responsive viewport.

A view of recent batches in Project Falcon, with a “Built on Autodesk Flow” pop-up displayed

Save your 3D modeling projects in the cloud

Jump in anytime from your browser and pick up right where you left off. Because Project Falcon is built on Autodesk Flow, you have a dedicated cloud space to access and manage all your assets.

How to get started with Project Falcon

Join the community

Ask questions, share models, and help shape the future of Project Falcon.

 

Join community

Access Project Falcon

Start model bashing instantly—free, in the cloud, no install required.

 

Access for free

Watch your first tutorial

Get a quick walkthrough and start creating with confidence right away.

 

Watch tutorial

Got feature ideas?

We’re still building the ship — help us steer it right

Share ideas for future features directly with the Project Falcon team and vote on ideas you like.

Project Falcon Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Project Falcon?

Project Falcon is a free, cloud-based 3D modeling tool that lets you create models by assembling parts (kitbashing). It’s designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of experience, while still fitting into professional workflows through export to tools like Blender, Maya or 3ds Max.

Who uses Project Falcon?

Project Falcon is used by anyone who wants to create 3D models. It’s free, requires no prior modeling experience, and also supports advanced users who want to export models into tools like Blender, Maya or 3ds Max. 

How do I access Project Falcon?

You can access Project Falcon for free through your browser here. It’s cloud-based, requires no installation, and only requires an Autodesk account. If you don’t have an Autodesk account, you’ll be prompted to create one for free.

What’s the difference between modeling in Blender, Maya, or 3ds Max vs. Project Falcon vs. Flow Studio?

The difference is in how models are created: traditional tools like Blender, Maya or 3ds Max offer full manual control; Project Falcon focuses on assembling models from parts (kitbashing) and Autodesk Flow Studio’s Wonder 3D uses AI to generate models from text or images.

Can I do look development in Project Falcon?

No, you cannot do look development in Project Falcon. It is currently focused only on modeling, so you’ll need to export your model to another tool like Blender, Maya or 3ds Max.

What file formats are supported in Project Falcon?

Project Falcon supports exporting in STL (.stl) for 3D printing and USD (.usd) for use in tools like Blender, Maya or 3ds Max.

What does it mean that Project Falcon is built on Autodesk Flow? 

It means Project Falcon is built on our cloud platform for media and entertainment (known as Autodesk Flow), which connects people and data to enable faster, collaborative content creation.

Where can I provide feedback on Project Falcon?

You can provide feedback through the Ideas Forum, where the Project Falcon team actively collects input to help shape Project Falcon.

What web browser gives me the best Project Falcon experience?

For the best Project Falcon experience, use Google Chrome as your web browser.

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