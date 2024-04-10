TALENT INSIGHT 5: AECO

AECO skills of the future

Read more about talent

With the rapid evolution of technology in the AECO space, organizations are prioritizing digital skills for future hires

Cybersecurity, digital design, and AI will all be in high demand as companies try to gain a competitive edge through emerging technology—and the talent that wields it.

Trends in professional certifications reflect respondents’ opinions, as well. For Autodesk’s AECO certifications portfolio, there was a 71% increase in certifications from 2021 to the end of 2023.

In interviews, AECO business leaders and experts cite specific job roles that will become more important in the future, such as AI strategists who can help companies to maximize the potential of the technology and data librarians who can help organizations to organize and better leverage the vast quantities of information they store. “It’s not easy to find professionals who have knowledge about digital systems and can link them with engineering development and construction management,” says Kleber Moreira of metals and mining company Vale S.A. “That’s the new reality of the market, and that’s why we need to develop people.”

Top 3 skills of the future

A chart depicting what folks in the AECO industry report the top three skills are.

Survey question: What technical or digital skills do you believe your company or organization will be prioritizing when hiring over the next 3 years? Select all that apply.

Top industry skills

A chart depicting what folks in the AECO industry report the top industry skills are.

Survey question: What technical or digital skills do you believe your company or organization will be prioritizing when hiring over the next 3 years? Select all that apply.

Continue exploring this insight

Upskilling

Read insight

Upskilling: D&M

Read insight

Upskilling: M&E

Read insight