AECO skills of the future

Trends in professional certifications reflect respondents’ opinions, as well. For Autodesk’s AECO certifications portfolio, there was a 71% increase in certifications from 2021 to the end of 2023.

In interviews, AECO business leaders and experts cite specific job roles that will become more important in the future, such as AI strategists who can help companies to maximize the potential of the technology and data librarians who can help organizations to organize and better leverage the vast quantities of information they store. “It’s not easy to find professionals who have knowledge about digital systems and can link them with engineering development and construction management,” says Kleber Moreira of metals and mining company Vale S.A. “That’s the new reality of the market, and that’s why we need to develop people.”