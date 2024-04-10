TALENT INSIGHT 5: D&M

D&M skills of the future

It is not much of a stretch to say that the D&M industry is in a constant state of digital disruption

In just the past several years, the industry has seen a dramatic increase in the use of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and digital twins.

Looking ahead, AI is expected to impact virtually all aspects of the industry, through applications such as generative design, predictive maintenance, and supply chain automation. It is little surprise, then, that leaders and experts in the industry say that companies will increasingly need employees with a range of digital skills. Miro Lin of Fair Friend Group, a machine and equipment manufacturing firm, notes: “We need versatile talent with different capabilities—for example, people who are good at not only designing equipment but also programming and using analytical tools,” Lin says.

Industry certification data also shows the growing importance of digital skills in D&M. From 2021 to the end of 2023, there was a 100% increase in Autodesk’s D&M portfolio certifications, reflective of the D&M industry’s rising interest in digital tools.

Top 3 skills of the future

A chart depicting what folks in the D&M industry report the top three skills are.

Top industry skills

A chart depicting what folks in the D&M industry report the top industry skills are.

