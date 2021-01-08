Fusion provides mechanical engineers with a unified platform to seamlessly bridge the gap from concept to manufacture. CAD, CAM, ECAD, and simulation all in one place eliminates the need for multiple tools and allows teams to collaborate and connect in real-time, regardless of location.

Advanced simulation capabilities allow for the validation of designs, while integrated CAD/CAM guarantees a smooth transition from design to production. ECAD brings electronics design into the fold, enabling true interdisciplinary projects. With its cloud-centric system, all design data remains synchronized and secure.