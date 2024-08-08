How do you plan to use Autodesk Fusion?

FOR PROFESSIONALS, TEAMS, AND ORGANIZATIONS

Fusion free trial

A 30-day free trial with full features and functionality access. Great for collaboration between teams and organizations.

  • Complete CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB functionality
  • Multi-user collaboration and data management capabilities
  • AI capabilities including automated drawings, modeling, configurations, generative design, and more
  • Expert phone, email, and in-product chat support
  • Unlimited documents, all import/export file types
  • Access advanced functionality with Fusion extensions

FOR HOBBYISTS (LIMITED VERSION)

Fusion for personal use

A free version with limited functionality for hobbyist users with access to basic functionality for non-commercial projects.

  • Limited CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB functionality
  • Single user data management
  • Forum support only
  • 10 active documents, limited import/export file types

FOR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS

Fusion for educational use

A free version with full features and functionality for qualifying students and educators.

Requires eligibility confirmation for actively enrolled students and educators in accredited middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions.

