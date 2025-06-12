Autodesk Fusion for manufacturing

Revolutionizing modern manufacturing 

Streamline workflows and bring products to life with precision and speed with Autodesk Fusion – a unified platform for prototyping, CNC machining, and manufacturing design.

Enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee
Lock in your price for 3 years
Buy with flexibility and security
See more reasons to buy with Autodesk

Manufacturing teams do extraordinary things with Fusion

An advanced manufacturing solution built for you

Autodesk Fusion is your all-in-one solution for rapid prototyping, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and design for manufacturing, offering tools to streamline workflows and accelerate innovation in product development.

Transform ideas into reality with precision and efficiency using Autodesk Fusion's advanced capabilities.

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing benefits

Gain a competitive edge with industry leading technology

Built on more than 40 years of innovation, Autodesk Fusion provides advanced CAM tools to help your business win and grow.

 

Modernize processes with automation and AI

Automated workflows and a modern user experience shorten learning curves, helping your team to become productive and profitable sooner.

 

Improve productivity with integrated tools

Streamline your entire product development process by integrating powerful tools like CAD, CAM, CAE, and PDM in a single cloud-based platform.

 

Flexible plans and pricing

CORE ESSENTIALS

Autodesk Fusion

Integrated cloud CAM, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM core capabilities ideal for designers, engineers, machinists, and teams working across the product development lifecycle.

 

Includes:

  • Fully integrated CAD/CAM
  • Real-time team collaboration
  • PCB design alongside mechanical part creation
  • Drawing automation and design configurations

Try Autodesk Fusion free for 30-days

 

/year

ADD TO CART

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers, and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.

 

 

Includes advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • Comprehensive 2D to 5-axis machining
  • Cutting, milling, turning, and turn-mill
  • Manufacturing automation
  • Part inspection and probing
  • Free and editable post-processors

 

/year

ADD TO CART

Boost your team's productivity with effortless data management and collaboration

Experience the power of unified design and manufacturing tools with integrated product data management with Autodesk Fusion.

Fusion manages data in the background while teams stay focused on product development. Eliminate time spent searching for files or losing work. With Fusion, data is always centralized, accessible, and secure.

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing capabilities

2-axis vs. 3-axis milling

 

With 2-axis milling, the cutting tool moves across two axes, X and Y, while 3-axis milling adds the Z axis, where the tool head moves up and down.

 

Upgrading your CNC software to offer 3-axis toolpaths can accomplish the same milling jobs with fewer setups—leading to less machine time and corresponding cost savings. With 4-axis milling, one rotational axis is added.

Download free trial

Multi-axis machining

 

With 3+2-axis machining, also called positional 5-axis machining, the cutting tool moves across three linear axes (X, Y, and Z) and can tilt to different angles along two rotational axes (A or B, plus C). By contrast, simultaneous 5-axis machining, also called true 5-axis machining, moves both the cutting tool and the workpiece along X, Y, Z, as well as A/B and C axes simultaneously.

 

3+2-axis machining has the advantages of reducing setups, avoiding collisions, and using shorter, more rigid tools without the level of complex CNC software and hardware programming that simultaneous 5-axis machining requires. However, simultaneous 5-axis machining can achieve more complex organic shapes and contours, as well as reduce machining time and waste.

Download free trial

Turning and turn-mill

 

CNC turning typically involves lathe machines that spin the stock along a stationary cutting tool. Turning operations include removing material from the front of the stock or from the outside of the part; adding threads to the part; and boring, or creating holes, in the part.

 

Turning does certain jobs more efficiently than milling, but “mill-turning” operations can combine both turning and milling when your CNC software and machinery can support it.

Download free trial

Sheet metal design

 

Sheet metal fabrication is a process that involves creating metal structures and components by cutting, bending, and assembling sheet metal. The process usually begins with cutting, which is acheived through various methods such as shearing, laser cutting, waterjet cutting, or plasma cutting, to shape the metal into the desired dimensions.

 

After cutting, the metal is bent into the necessary shapes using tools such as press brakes, rollers, or other bending equipment to form angles and curves as specified by the design. The final stage involves assembling the cut and bent pieces using techniques such as welding, riveting, or adhesive bonding to construct the final structure or component.

Download free trial

3D printing

 

3D printing is the process of adding material to a structure using an extruder or printhead that adds material by heating, melting, or applying pressure, building an object one layer at a time. It is a type of additive manufacturing.

 

Autodesk Fusion provides comprehensive tools for 3D printing, enabling users to design, simulate, and prepare models for additive manufacturing.  With Fusion, users can easily create complex geometries, optimize designs for printing, and seamlessly collaborate across teams to bring innovative products to life.

Download free trial

Everything to drive your manufacturing processes

Request a demo
Connected design and manufacturing

Connected design and manufacturing

Integrated CAD/CAM automatically cascades design revisions through to production, shortening delivery times, and avoiding costly mistakes.

 

Automated CAM programming

Automated CAM programming

Speed up 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CAM programming with automation and user-defined templates built around your best practices.

 

Multi-axis CNC machining

Multi-axis CNC machining

Make better use of your 4- and 5-axis CNC machines. Produce high-quality parts using fewer setups which lowers production costs.

 

Turning and Turn-mill

Turning and turn-mill

Dedicated 2D turning strategies. Combined milling and turning processes generate NC code for multi-tasking hardware.

 

Autodesk Fusion manufacturing

See how Autodesk Fusion compares to SOLIDWORKS

Don’t settle for a siloed approach. See how an integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform delivers unprecedented value to designers, engineers, and manufacturers.

Achieve your manufacturing goals

Increase manufacturing throughput

Quickly convert your best practices into templates that can be shared across your team helping you make better use of your people, tooling, and machines.

 

Improve quality and reliability

Automate common CAM processes and workflows to remove manual non-value add tasks that are expensive and poorly controlled.

 

Reduce defects and non-conformities

Create the high-quality, collision-free NC machining code you need to produce parts to tolerance and protect your investment in CNC machinery.

 

Shorten project delivery times

Seamlessly connect your CAM programming and shop-floor teams to the data they need to make business-critical decisions faster.

 

Increase market share

Embrace innovative technologies that can help expand your manufacturing business and offer a higher-value service to your customers.

 

Reduce environmental impact

Optimize machining processes to remove waste by reducing the consumption of time, materials, and other precious resources.

 

Expanded capabilities with extensive partner ecosystem

Integrations with leading OEMs help streamline common tasks. Learn more about Autodesk partnerships with industry leaders.

Discover the difference with Autodesk

Contact us today for a demo and see how our solution can transform your manufacturing processes.

Support that only Autodesk provides

24/7 customer support

24/7 customer support

Connect with a real Fusion expert via email, chat, and phone support.

 

 

Seamless integrations

Seamless integrations

Download 500+ out-of-the-box integrations from the Autodesk App Store to customize Fusion.

 

Community of professionals

Community of professionals

Connect, learn, inspire and grow your online community with groundbreakers like you.

 

On-demand trainings

On-demand trainings

Learn anywhere, anytime with free self-paced, online training courses and role-based certifications.

 

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing?

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is a comprehensive suite of CAD (Computer-Aided Design), CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing), and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) tools integrated into the Autodesk Fusion platform. It’s designed to streamline the process of designing, simulating, and manufacturing parts and assemblies. Here's a breakdown of its key features and applications:

 

Key Components:

CAD (Design):

  • Enables complex part and assembly design with robust parametric, freeform, and direct modeling capabilities.
  • Supports collaboration, version control, and cloud-based file management.

CAM (Manufacturing):

  • Offers powerful tools for creating toolpaths for CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining, including milling, turning, and cutting.
  • Features automated and customizable post-processors for various machines and controllers.

CAE (Simulation and Analysis):

  • Provides tools for performing simulations, such as stress analysis and motion studies to validate and optimize designs before manufacturing.

Additive Manufacturing:

  • Supports 3D printing workflows, including lattice design, support structure generation, and print preparation for various additive manufacturing technologies.

 

Applications:

  • Prototyping: Allows for rapid design iterations and prototyping, with easy transitions from design to manufacturing.
  • Production: Supports both subtractive (machining) and additive (3D printing) manufacturing workflows, making it ideal for production environments.
  • Tooling and Fixtures: Enables the creation of custom tools, jigs, and fixtures required for manufacturing processes.
  • Product Development: Streamlines the product development process by integrating design, simulation, and manufacturing into a single platform.

 

Benefits:

  • Unified Platform: Combines design, engineering, and manufacturing tools in a single application, reducing the need for multiple software programs and simplifying workflows.
  • Collaboration and Cloud Features: Cloud-based storage and collaboration tools make it easier for teams to work together, share designs, and maintain version control.
  • Efficiency and Automation: Automates many aspects of the design-to-manufacturing process, reducing manual effort and errors.

Overall, Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is designed to help manufacturers optimize their workflows, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-market for their products.

Who uses the Fusion for Manufacturing offering?

Product Designers and Engineers:

  • Mechanical Engineers: Use Fusion for designing mechanical components, validating designs through simulation, and preparing them for manufacturing.
  • Industrial Designers: Create aesthetically pleasing and functional product designs, leveraging generative design and advanced modeling tools.
  • Electrical Engineers: Integrate mechanical and electronic design by using ECAD/MCAD workflows.

Manufacturing Professionals:

  • CNC Machinists: Program complex toolpaths for CNC machining operations such as milling, turning, and cutting.
  • Toolmakers: Design and manufacture custom tools, dies, molds, and fixtures required for manufacturing processes.
  • Fabricators and Machinists: Use the platform for preparing parts for laser cutting, waterjet cutting, and other fabrication processes.

Additive Manufacturing Specialists:

  • Utilize Fusion for 3D printing, including designing, optimizing, and preparing parts for various additive manufacturing technologies.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs):

  • Fusion is particularly popular among smaller companies due to its cost-effectiveness and all-in-one functionality, making it accessible for businesses without large budgets for multiple specialized software packages.

Educational Institutions and Students:

  • Widely used in academic settings to teach students CAD/CAM/CAE principles and hands-on design and manufacturing skills, preparing them for careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Entrepreneurs and Startups:

  • Ideal for startups and entrepreneurs involved in product development due to its affordability, cloud-based collaboration, and rapid prototyping capabilities.

Industries:

  • Automotive: Used for designing components, tooling, and fixtures for automotive manufacturing.
  • Aerospace: Utilized for designing high-precision parts and performing simulations to meet stringent industry standards.
  • Consumer Goods: Helps in developing consumer products from concept to production, including prototyping and testing.
  • Medical Devices: Supports the design and manufacture of medical devices, prosthetics, and tools, ensuring compliance with industry regulations.
  • Industrial Equipment: Facilitates the design and production of complex machinery and equipment.

 

Overall, Fusion for Manufacturing caters to a broad spectrum of users who need a unified platform to bridge the gap between design and manufacturing.

Is there a trial version of the Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing offering?

Yes, you need to get in contact with Fusion’s sales and technical team by messaging them. Request a demo.

See more FAQ