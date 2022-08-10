To take advantage of the 10% renewal discount it is best to have your automatic subscription renewal enabled. To check this setting:

Sign in to your Account and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts. In the subscription list, select a product to open the subscription details.

If you see a Manage button, follow the Change Renewal by Order Number steps. Scroll down to the Renewal Details section and check the Auto-Renew setting is on.

To ensure that your renewal is successful, on the renewal date your recurring payment method must be valid and auto-renew turned on.