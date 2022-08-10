-
To take advantage of the 10% renewal discount it is best to have your automatic subscription renewal enabled. To check this setting:
- Sign in to your Account and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
- In the subscription list, select a product to open the subscription details.
If you see a Manage button, follow the Change Renewal by Order Number steps.
- Scroll down to the Renewal Details section and check the Auto-Renew setting is on.
To ensure that your renewal is successful, on the renewal date your recurring payment method must be valid and auto-renew turned on.