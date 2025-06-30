The 3D animation pipeline comprises several stages. Generally, a project comes together through conceptualization, script writing, and storyboarding. Artists will begin the 3D modeling and texturing phase to create the characters and props of a scene. These assets get passed on to animation, where movement is added to complex character rigs and camera work. Various effects and simulations get added to elements like hair, fur, fire, and cloth. The final stage of the 3D animation pipeline involves lighting and rendering the scenes.

For each stage of the pipeline, 3D animation software greatly contributes to an efficient workflow, especially if paired with a creative project management tool to manage animation projects smoothly, no matter how many teams, artists, or assets are involved.