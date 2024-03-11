Lives, livelihoods, even entire ecosystems face disruption when water infrastructure fails. Today, one quarter of the world’s population live in an area at significant risk of flooding–a number that is increasing every day. Many communities are dependent on effective stormwater and flood mitigation infrastructure.

Our flood modeling and management software lets you monitor assets in real-time and build accurate digital twins of catchment and drainage systems. This provides the accurate data you need to plan for and scale infrastructure to handle any risk and operate at maximum effectiveness.

