Autodesk operations & Maintenance solutions

Smarter O&M for your water assets

Managing water networks and plants requires insight into operational realities. Our software equips you with the data needed to make informed, effective decisions across asset lifecycles.  

Open the floodgates to efficiency gains

Technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and AI are fuelling a major shift in approaches to water operations and asset management.

Making the most of these advancements requires a digital transformation in how your asset data is handled, from initial capture and collation through to analysis and storage. Getting it right drives efficiencies across entire plant and network lifecycles.

Our e-book, The Five Steps to O&M Efficiency, breaks down each of these stages for you. Download now to learn more about how you can accelerate your digital transformation journey.

Operations and maintenance solutions for today and tomorrow
Uncover more of your network

Operators face challenges managing vast, inaccessible pipelines. We can help you build a digital twin of your network to centralize data for analysis, leak detection, and automation.

Harness clear data for water

Treatment plant operators face tight budgets, strict regulations, and efficiency demands. Through digitization and user-friendly dashboards, you can monitor plant performance and predict maintenance needs, gain insight into power and chemical efficiency, and integrate all your performance, reporting, and compliance workflows in one place.

See more at every level

Gain full water and wastewater asset perspective with our software: track data, integrate tools such as Esri's ArcGIS Online and VAPAR pipe inspection AI, and improve visibility, risk assessment, and CapEx planning seamlessly.

See where our solutions are making a difference

Saving 20% of electricity costs

How one New Zealand utility used Info360 Insight to draw out more pump performance with fewer field tests.

Using data to fight flooding

How one Louisiana firm uses Info360 Asset to assess risk and make data-based cases for federal funding.

Finding safety in numbers

How Info360 Plant helps utilities regulate water quality with comprehensive compliance reporting.

Useful guides for your digital transformation journey

e-book

Find a digital home for CCTV data

Pipe inspections represent a serious logistical challenge. We can help you manage data at every step.

Infographic

Pinpoint and prioritize pipe repair

How you can assess the condition of your pipe network in hours rather than days and create defensible rehab plans.

The path to smarter treatment plants

Use cloud-based analytics and easy-to-use dashboards to improve water plant performance, compliance, and improvement planning.

Our specialized operations and maintenance solutions

Info360 Asset

Deliver actionable asset condition and risk planning in the cloud

Info360 Insight

Real-time operational performance analytics, modeling, and alerting tools in the cloud

Info360 Plant

Operational intelligence for water and wastewater treatment plants

More resources for operational analytics and asset management

Webinar

Simplify and streamline CCTV inspections

From upload to analysis, understand how Info360 Asset can find efficiencies in each stage of CCTV inspections and unlock AI capabilities.

Video

Getting started with Info360 Asset

Want to get a flying start with Info360 Asset? Our onboarding video series helps you avoid confusion get to valuable insights faster.

Blog

How to create a data-driven culture

Data is only useful when it turns into actions. Low- and no-code analytics can help teams better understand, share, and act on data.

Water infrastructure operations and maintenance FAQ

How do you build a digital twin of water and wastewater networks and treatment plants?

To build a digital twin of your water and wastewater network, you must start by collecting data on physical assets using sensors and IoT devices. Then, this data must be integrated with your GIS geospatial files into a live modeling solution. Software can then model the network digitally, simulating real-world conditions.

 

With your model continuously updated by live data, the digital twin can monitor performance, predict maintenance needs, and improve operational effectiveness. Info360 Asset, Info360 Insight, and Info360 Plant can help by providing advanced analytics and visualization tools, making it easier to manage and optimize your water and wastewater network and treatment plants efficiently.

Why is cloud-based operation and maintenance software valuable?

Cloud-based operation and maintenance software helps asset operators within utilities better manage costly inspection data, monitor and assess the condition and performance of their assets, and optimize operations. The cloud makes it easier for insights to be shared across teams and used to build accurate risk models that inform risk and rehabilitation planning. 

What is asset management in water and why is it important for water and wastewater utilities?

Asset management in water and wastewater utilities involves maintaining and optimizing the infrastructure and equipment used to supply clean water and manage wastewater. It's important because it ensures reliable water services, reduces costs by preventing expensive emergency repairs, extends the lifespan of assets, and helps comply with regulations, ultimately safeguarding public health and the environment.

How do you digitize your water and wastewater operations?

Digitizing your water and wastewater operations involves using technology like sensors, IoT devices, and software to monitor and manage your infrastructure. This can include implementing SCADA systems for real-time data, GIS for mapping assets, establishing live data connections to hydraulic models, and digital twins for better visibility. These tools help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure reliable service.

