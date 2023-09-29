A hydraulic model is a mathematical model of a fluid flow system, such as a water, sewer, or storm system, used to analyze the system's behavior. A hydraulic model uses data, such as GIS, CAD, and as-builts to create a digital representation of the real-world system.

A hydrologic model is designed to estimate the amount of runoff or streamflow generated by rainfall. It represents the quantity of water generated from a specific land area or watershed. A hydrologic model aids in understanding, predicting, and managing water resources by capturing real-world data such as water flow and quality.