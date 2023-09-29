How to buy
Water asset management is the process of understanding, monitoring, and strategically managing the assets that make up water, sewer, or stormwater infrastructure. This includes proactively planning and prioritizing repairs, maintenance, renewals, and replacements based on risk. A solid water asset management plan is essential for ensuring the continuation of service and preventing harmful incidents.
Water utilities improve operational, maintenance, and capital effectiveness by using digital tools to monitor and prioritize replacements and repairs of assets within a water system. Water asset management software increases sustainability and community resilience by reducing downtime and prolonging the lifespan of water assets.
Water asset management software provides tools to help improve the efficiency and accuracy of complex processes such as inspection management, condition assessment, risk and rehabilitation planning, and data tracking. To manage water assets more effectively in terms of cost and reliability, a good place to begin is by exploring all the digital tools at your disposal.
Water utility asset management software makes it easier for you to keep your finger on the pulse of your network.
Access CCTV inspection data in a cloud environment to review inspections and evaluate asset condition.
Assess business risk exposure of water assets using the most accurate data points such as condition data.
Prioritize capital decisions for effective and cost-effective rehabilitation management of water assets.
Properly designed drainage systems and water asset management are essential for collecting, storing, and transporting rainwater and for conveying sewage to treatment facilities. You can get a good overview of drainage design fundamentals on our Autodesk Water Infrastructure YouTube channel.
Automated AI inspections, from analyzing CCTV footage to prioritizing pipe repair, save staff hours while providing a better understanding of risk. By combining VAPAR’s AI CCTV analysis with Info360 Asset’s cloud-based management, you can solve media storage issues, reduce spending, and guide decisions with hard data, from a single platform. Learn more in this infographic.
Autodesk’s InfoWater Pro software, a hydraulic modeling application built in ArcGIS Pro, allows you to simulate various water asset management scenarios, and then carry out detailed analyses on them. Find out more about how it works and how it can help you in our video on water supply modeling with InfoWater.
Water utilities are responsible for monitoring and maintaining vast networks of pipes, pumps, and other assets. The size of the task can lead to significant inefficiencies and challenges, but water utility asset management software can help you stay on top of things.
Ross Valley Sanitary District
Learn how one of the Golden State’s oldest sanitary districts went from a cease and desist to a risk-based asset management program with Autodesk software.
Seattle Public Utilities
Discover how Seattle Public Utilities moved from reactive to proactive asset prioritization and developed a 40-year rehabilitation plan.
BONTON ASSOCIATES
Find out how this Baton Rouge firm uses technology and data to provide creative, scalable water and transportation solutions.
One of the most powerful tools for anyone involved in water asset management is the ability to simulate conditions within their network. Take a look at our blog to find out how Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWater Pro can help users take a proactive approach to water management.
Autodesk‘s InfoWorks ICM water asset management software lets you create your network digitally, import your data, add GIS layers, simulate flows, and more. Find out how the water asset management tool can help you in this video on sewer modeling basics in ICM.
Water distribution assets are individual components that are built to pump, divert, transport, store, treat, and deliver safe drinking water through utilities services. Some examples are:
A few best practices can help guide asset managers to effectively operate and maintain wastewater systems and address problematic assets:
Linear asset management is the process of lifecycle management for assets typically defined by their length, such as roads, rails, pipelines, power lines, etc. Linear asset management software helps you monitor asset conditions, identify damage or defects, manage asset maintenance, and optimize asset performance, availability, and safety.
Risk and rehabilitation planning for water asset management is the process of prioritizing the risks associated with water infrastructure assets and informing asset decisions. Risk management helps to prioritize which individual asset needs addressing first and to understand the overall business risk exposure for the system. Rehabilitation planning helps planners decide the best actions to repair, renew, replace, or keep monitoring water assets based on asset and inspection data, their condition, previous asset interventions, and action costs to determine the most effective approach.
The two elements of risk assessment for water asset management are likelihood of failure (LoF) and consequence of failure (CoF). Depending on an asset’s condition, age, performance, and other factors, LoF determines how probable it is for it to fail. CoF is a gauge of how seriously an asset failure might have an impact on the economy, society, and environment. Risk can help to prioritize decisions regarding asset renewal or replacement by applying weighing factors for each Lof and CoF components as well as combining LoF and CoF.
GIS data is used for water asset management to visualize and spatially analyze important information about water utility infrastructure by integrating with digital and specialized tools like capital planning software. GIS data can be used for: