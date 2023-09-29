Water asset management software

The two elements of risk assessment for water asset management are likelihood of failure (LoF) and consequence of failure (CoF). Depending on an asset’s condition, age, performance, and other factors, LoF determines how probable it is for it to fail. CoF is a gauge of how seriously an asset failure might have an impact on the economy, society, and environment. Risk can help to prioritize decisions regarding asset renewal or replacement by applying weighing factors for each Lof and CoF components as well as combining LoF and CoF.