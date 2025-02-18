& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk provides the next generation of Design and Make leaders free access to the same software our customers use, helping students learn the skills they need to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.
Sign up by choosing the product you need, selecting the student plan and providing a school-issued email address for verification.
Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.
Collection
Students and educators can find essential resources for introduction to engineering design classes.
Collection
Students and educators can find essential resources for architectural design using Revit, Forma, AutoCAD and 3ds Max.
Collection
Students and educators can find essential resources for Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Collection
Students and educators can find essential resources for introduction to CAD/CAM classes.
For secondary students and non-English speakers in all industries, this certification validates foundational Autodesk software skills.
Prove your skills in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows and generative design with these Associate, Professional and Expert certifications.
Advance your career in architecture, engineering and construction by highlighting your knowledge of CAD and BIM tools.
The education plan gives eligible students and educators free*, one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software for educational purposes. You can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you’re eligible.
If you're eligible, you can select a product on the Get Products page (US Site) to start the education verification process. Autodesk does verify student and faculty status for Autodesk educational access. Once you’re successfully verified, you can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you’re eligible.
Yes, Autodesk offers eligible university students one-year free* access to Autodesk software and services.
Software and services accessed through the Education plan may be used only for purposes directly related to learning, training and research. They may not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
The Autodesk Education plan offers one-year free* access to Autodesk software and services for qualifying students and educators. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible.
You should have received an email from Autodesk telling you which products your teacher has assigned and where you can download them. The steps to access software are different depending upon whether you have an Autodesk account.
If you have an account, see these instructions.
If you don’t have an account, see these instructions.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions (US Site) of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational licence or subscription may be used by eligible (US Site) users solely for Educational Purposes (US Site) and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.
Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.
Autodesk Construction Cloud
Autodesk Construction Cloud's unified solutions connect teams, workflows and data across every stage of construction.
Revit
Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.
Tinkercad
Simple 3D design and 3D printing app
3ds Max
3D modelling, animation and rendering software for games and design visualisation
Advance Steel
3D modelling software for steel detailing
Alias AutoStudio
Automotive conceptual design, technical surfacing and visualisation.
Arnold
Global illumination rendering software
AutoCAD
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialised toolsets and apps.
AutoCAD Architecture
AutoCAD software for Architects, including features for architectural drawing, documentation and schedules, and for automating drafting tasks.
AutoCAD Electrical
AutoCAD for electrical controls designers, purpose-built to create and modify electrical control systems.
AutoCAD LT
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing and documentation
AutoCAD LT for Mac
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing and documentation
AutoCAD MEP
AutoCAD with features to help you draft, design and document MEP building systems in an AutoCAD environment.
AutoCAD Map 3D
AutoCAD Map 3D software provides access to GIS and mapping data to support planning, design and data management.
AutoCAD Mechanical
AutoCAD design and drafting software for manufacturing.
AutoCAD Plant 3D
Enables plant designers to create and edit P&ID’s, 3D models, and extract piping orthographics and isometrics more efficiently and accurately.
AutoCAD Raster Design
AutoCAD Raster Design software helps you easily edit, enhance and maintain scanned drawings and plans in a familiar AutoCAD environment.
AutoCAD Web
Draught, annotate and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.
AutoCAD for Mac
Software for 2D and 3D CAD
Autodesk CFD Ultimate
Computational fluid dynamics simulation and solid body motion analysis software.
Autodesk Forma
Cloud software that offers powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier.
Civil 3D
Civil engineering design and construction documentation
Fabrication CADmep
Autodesk fabrication and MEP detailing software
Fabrication CAMduct
Fabrication CAMduct helps control ductwork manufacturing production through a combination of innovative tools to more efficiently produce and install building services systems.
Fabrication ESTmep
Fabrication ESTmep helps MEP specialists win more work by creating more accurate, competitive bids based on comprehensive user-defined project factors.
Factory Design Utilities
Conceptualise, plan and validate manufacturing facilities
FeatureCAM Standard
FeatureCAM Standard 2024
Flame
High-performing tools for 3D visual effects, compositing, advanced graphics, colour management and more.
Formit Pro
Intuitive 3D sketching app with native Revit interoperability
Fusion with CAMplete TruePath
NC-code post-processing and G-code simulation software
Fusion with FeatureCAM
Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM gives you access to FeatureCAM Ultimate, PartMaker, Autodesk Fusion, Fusion Team and HSMWorks.
Fusion with Netfabb Ultimate
Identify and minimise build failures using limited local simulation capabilities, draft customised toolpath strategies and automate common print preparation tasks.
Grading Optimization for Civil 3D
Civil 3D extension to automate terrain grading design workflows.
HSMWorks Ultimate
Simplify your machining workflow with embedded CAM software for SOLIDWORKS.
InfraWorks
Geospatial and engineering BIM platform for planning, design and analysis
Inventor CAM Ultimate
Inventor CAM Ultimate is an integrated 2.5- to 5-axis CAD/CAM programming solution for Inventor.
Inventor Nastran
CAD-embedded finite element analysis software
Inventor Nesting
True shape nesting software for Inventor to optimise yield from flat raw material
Inventor Professional
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualisation and documentation
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to understand the cost impact of dimensional variation.
Maya
3D animation, modelling, simulation and rendering software for film, games and TV
Moldflow Adviser Ultimate
Thermoplastic injection moulding simulation tool for part and mould designs. Optimise designs for moulded part manufacturability.
Moldflow Insight
Injection and compression moulding simulation tools for engineers and analysts. Customised automation tools minimise production delays (includes solver and pre/post processor).
Moldflow Insight Ultimate
Injection and compression moulding simulation tools for engineers and analysts. Customised automation tools minimise production delays (includes solver and pre/post processor).
Moldflow Synergy
Pre and Post processor for Injection and compression moulding simulation tools for engineers and analysts.
MotionBuilder
3D character animation software
Mudbox
Digital painting and sculpting software
Navisworks Manage
Integration, analysis and communication tools help teams coordinate disciplines, resolve conflicts and plan projects before construction or renovation begins.
Netfabb Local Simulation
Simulate metal powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition additive processes.
Netfabb Premium
Additive manufacturing and design software
Point Layout
Construction layout software. Requires AutoCAD Revit or Navisworks
PowerInspect Ultimate
Inspect complex, free-form surfaces across a range of hardware devices
PowerMill Standard
PowerMill Standard 2024
PowerShape Ultimate
Use Powershape Ultimate CAD modelling software to prepare moulds, dies and other complex parts for manufacture
Project Explorer for Civil 3D
Civil 3D extension for navigation, interrogation and reporting on design models.
ReCap Pro
Reality capture and 3D scanning software and services
Revit Generative Design
Quickly generate design alternatives based on your goals, constraints and inputs to give you higher-performing options for data-driven decision making.
Robot Structural Analysis Professional
Advanced BIM-integrated structural analysis and code compliance verification tool
Structural Bridge Design
Structural bridge analysis software
VRED Professional
3D virtual prototyping software for automotive design
Vault Professional
Advanced enterprise product data management software that connects distributed teams with multisite, multi-CAD collaboration and delivers valuable insights.
Vehicle Tracking
Vehicle swept path analysis software
* Includes tax
Discover Industry 4.0 curriculum designed with practical tools, real-world applications and actionable insights to prepare the workforce of tomorrow.
Find on-demand learning & resource content for your teaching needs for AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Learning content for Fusion and Inventor, designed and organised for easy implementation in your classroom curriculum.
Find on-demand learning & resource content for your teaching needs for 3ds Max, Maya and more.
The Fusion Fundamentals track is Autodesk’s free, in-depth course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Fusion CAD and CAM into their classroom.
Find help and resources for all your education, learning and training needs.
Advance your own and your students’ ongoing professional development and prepare for the future of work. Discover the certifications that are right for both educators and students.
If you’re an educator, you can follow the steps in the educator’s guide to obtain free access to Autodesk software through the Autodesk Education plan. You can get access for yourself and assist your students in getting access.
System requirements for using Autodesk software in an educational setting are the same system requirements as using the products elsewhere. Refer to the standard system requirements for the Autodesk product in question.
No, there is no cost to use Autodesk software in your courses. The Education plan gives eligible students and educators free* one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software and services for Educational purposes.
Explore our Educator Learning Resources page (US Site) for teaching and learning resources designed to seamlessly integrate Autodesk products into your classroom.
Our Educator Learning Resources page (US Site) provides free resources designed to help you learn and teach Autodesk products.
Yes, students can use Autodesk software from home through the Autodesk Education plan, and they can access it via Autodesk Account.
Software and services accessed through the Education plan may be used only for purposes directly related to learning, training and research. They may not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
If you aren’t using browser versions of Autodesk products, set up a process to keep your chosen Autodesk products current on each computer. This is important because some products, such as Autodesk Fusion, are updated every 4-8 weeks and can quickly fall behind. This will ensure the software version students are using on school devices is the same software version they are using on home devices.
Autodesk offers up-and-ready support for education customers to assist with installation and licensing questions. Find out the level of support for your plan.
Protecting the privacy of our customers is important to Autodesk. The Autodesk Privacy Statement applies to the data you provide when you register for an Autodesk Account or submit information for Education eligibility. Please consult the Autodesk Privacy Statement for more information on how your personal data is collected, used and disclosed.
The Autodesk Security framework was designed around industry standards to ensure consistent security practices, enabling us to build secure, run secure and stay secure. We use a combination of process, technology and security controls and collaborate with industry partners to deliver a robust security programme.
Find help and resources for all your education, learning and training needs.
A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students (US Site), including:
For more information, see Which institutions qualify?
If your organisation does not qualify for educational access, Autodesk provides alternative options for organisations engaging in activities such as training, certification exam preparation, research or charitable work.
For more information, see Options for organisations that do not qualify.
Autodesk offers qualified educational institutions access to the same design software used by the world’s leading professionals to help students build the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career.
Educators (US Site), lab administrators and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions may obtain on behalf of the educational institution free named-user subscription or multi-user access to any Autodesk software titles available through Autodesk Education Community (US Site) for access by named students or educators, or installation in classrooms or labs.
For more information, see About access for educational institutions or contact Education Community Support (US Site).
If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience.
For more information, see Get started for educational institutions.
You will not be able to access software until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure that you have access when class starts.
If your school is not already listed as a qualified educational institution, it typically takes up to seven days to validate it.
If you must upload documentation, it typically takes up to two days to confirm your eligibility.
After your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive one-year free access to Autodesk software and services for our Individual or Classroom plans. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible. As an IT administrator, your named-user institution subscription plan provides software with a 3-year term or network/multiseat standalone (MSSA) licensing options as a 1-year term.
For more information, see Confirm eligibility for educational institutions.
Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiry date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education Product Page (US Site) and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access.
The network/multiseat standalone (MSSA) licensing option is offered as a 1-year term. At renewal select a newer version of the product.
Institutions now have greater control to distribute Autodesk software to up to 3,000 students and educators. You can also enable the optional Autodesk SSO to make product access even easier.
Administrators who access the Autodesk Education plan should review resources that explain eligibility for the plan, including minimum age requirements and Education terms of use (US site).
Administrators who subscribe to the IT Administrator (Institution) plan for any Autodesk product will be able to manage up to 3,000 educators and students in their Autodesk Account. They will also have the option to enable Autodesk SSO to make product access even easier.
Administrators who subscribe to the IT Administrator (Institution) plan for any Autodesk product can access aggregate or user-level reporting within Autodesk Account.
Autodesk products can be managed and deployed by starting within Autodesk Account and using available product downloads and resources, which include the ability to configure custom deployment and install packages for your Autodesk software.
Autodesk is committed to building trust with customers. You can learn more about Autodesk's commitment to trust, including security information, here (US Site).
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions (US Site) of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational licence or subscription may be used by eligible (US Site) users solely for Educational Purposes (US Site) and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.