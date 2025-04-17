Autodesk education support

Who’s eligible for the Autodesk Education plan?

Eligible students and educators are those who are enrolled at, employed by or contractors of a qualified educational institution, which is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes accredited middle schools, high schools, higher education institutions and homeschools. Lab and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions can also gain access to benefits and free multi-user access.

For more information, see Who is eligible for the Education plan?

What’s included in the Autodesk Education plan?

Autodesk software and services accessed through the Education plan contain the same features and functionality available through paid subscription.

Most Autodesk titles are available through the Education plan, including older versions and web services like A360 Rendering and Fusion 360. Access includes the current version plus up to three prior versions (where available). For a list of software and services, visit the Get Products page.

For more information, see About the Autodesk Education plan.

How do students and educators get access to Autodesk products for individual use?

  1. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in using the “sign in” icon at the top right of the page.

  2. Select the product you need on Education Products Page.

  3. Next, select the Individual subscription plan.


For more information, see Get started for students and educators.

How do educators get access to Autodesk products for their class?

  1. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in using the “sign in” icon at the top right of the page.

  2. Select the product you need on Education Products Page.

  3. Next, select the Classroom subscription plan.

How do students access a product assigned by their educator?

If your educator has used their Autodesk Education plan to assign educational product access to you, then you do not have to confirm your eligibility for educational access.

To access a product that has been assigned to you, simply follow these step-by-step instructions.

What kinds of documents can I use to confirm eligibility?

You may be asked to submit additional documentation for proof of eligibility. This documentation must include:

  • Full name (must match name as shown in school registration)
  • Full name of the educational institution
  • A date within the current school term


Here are some examples of appropriate documentation, assuming they include the information above:

  • Official letter from the educational institution
    Note: Here are templates of such a letter for students and faculty.
  • Registration receipt
  • Tuition receipt
  • Student or employee ID (photo not required)
  • Transcript
  • Faculty listing on school website


For more information, see Confirm eligibility for students and educators.

How long will it take to confirm my eligibility?

You will not be able to access software under the Education plan until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure that you have access when class starts.

  • If your school is not already listed as a qualified educational institution, it typically takes up to seven days to validate it.
  • If you have to upload documentation, it typically takes up to two days to confirm your eligibility.


For more information, see Confirm eligibility for students and educators.

What do I do if my access expires?

  1. Make sure that you are still eligible for educational access by reviewing who is eligible.

  2. On the Education Products Page, sign in using the “sign in” icon at the top right of the page.

  3. If your Educational Access expiry date has not passed, you can click Renew in the personalised banner notification. Once you confirm your eligibility, your access will be automatically extended for another year. Any product subscriptions that you hold will also be automatically extended for another year.

If your Educational Access expiry date has passed, select a product to start the verification process. Note: Once you confirm your eligibility, you will only have a subscription to the product you selected, as your previous product subscriptions have expired. You will need to return to the Education Products Page to select more products. For more information, see Renew access for students and educators.

Are there steps to guide me through the entire process to get access?

We have several guides to walk you through the onboarding and renewal process:

