Eligible students and educators are those who are enrolled at, employed by or contractors of a qualified educational institution, which is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes accredited middle schools, high schools, higher education institutions and homeschools. Lab and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions can also gain access to benefits and free multi-user access.
For more information, see Who is eligible for the Education plan?
Autodesk software and services accessed through the Education plan contain the same features and functionality available through paid subscription.
Most Autodesk titles are available through the Education plan, including older versions and web services like A360 Rendering and Fusion 360. Access includes the current version plus up to three prior versions (where available). For a list of software and services, visit the Get Products page.
For more information, see About the Autodesk Education plan.
For more information, see Get started for students and educators.
You may be asked to submit additional documentation for proof of eligibility. This documentation must include:
Here are some examples of appropriate documentation, assuming they include the information above:
For more information, see Confirm eligibility for students and educators.
You will not be able to access software under the Education plan until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure that you have access when class starts.
For more information, see Confirm eligibility for students and educators.
If your Educational Access expiry date has passed, select a product to start the verification process. Note: Once you confirm your eligibility, you will only have a subscription to the product you selected, as your previous product subscriptions have expired. You will need to return to the Education Products Page to select more products. For more information, see Renew access for students and educators.
We have several guides to walk you through the onboarding and renewal process:
