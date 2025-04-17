All products

Tinkercad

Simple 3D design and 3D printing app

Fusion

Cloud-based product design software for manufacturing, 3D modelling, electronics, simulation and data management

Revit

Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.

Inventor

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization and documentation

AutoCAD

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

AutoCAD for Mac

Software for 2D and 3D CAD

AutoCAD Web

Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.

Autodesk Forma

Cloud software that offers powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier.

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Construction Cloud's unified solutions connect teams, workflows and data across every stage of construction.

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Advance Steel

3D modeling software for steel detailing

Architecture, Engineering & Construction products

Media & Entertainment products

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Arnold

Global illumination rendering software

Flame

High-performing tools for 3D visual effects, compositing, advanced graphics, color management and more.

MotionBuilder

3D character animation software

Mudbox

Digital painting and sculpting software

ReCap Pro

Reality capture and 3D scanning software and services

Golaem

Crowd simulation plug-in for Maya to populate worlds with characters from a few to thousands

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I renew my Autodesk student access?

As long as you're eligible, renewing your Autodesk education plan access will renew all of your Autodesk educational access product subscriptions.
You'll be sent an email reminder before the expiration of your one-year education plan access. You can also find your expiration date in the personalised banner notification when you sign in to your account on the education products page of the Autodesk Education Community website.

Is Autodesk educational access free for students?

The education plan gives eligible students and educators free, one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software for educational purposes. You can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you’re eligible.

Does Autodesk verify student status for Autodesk educational access?

Autodesk does verify student and faculty status for Autodesk educational access. Eligible students and educators are those who meet the minimum age requirement and are enrolled at, employed by, or contractors of a qualified educational institution. Learn more about eligibility.

How long does Autodesk student software last?

The education plan gives eligible students, educators and school IT administrators free one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software and services for educational purposes.

How do I change my Autodesk Account to a student account?

You do not need to change your Autodesk Account to a student account. If you’re eligible, you can select a product above to start the education verification process. Autodesk does verify student and faculty status for Autodesk educational access. Once you're successfully verified, you can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you're eligible.

How do I get student access from Autodesk?

If you're eligible, you can select a product above to start the education verification process. Autodesk does verify student and faculty status for Autodesk educational access. Once you’re successfully verified, you can access all software available through the Education Community and access is renewable annually as long as you're eligible.

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational licence or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.