Autodesk InfoWater Pro is typically used by GIS practitioners looking to answer hydraulic questions. They can easily model water networks from within the familiar ArcGIS Pro and take advantage of spatial analysis and visualisation tools.

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by engineering teams that don’t require ArcGIS, especially if multiple modellers are on the engineering team. It also provides advanced modellers with the ability to explore scripting to automate model maintenance and the import of data from different sources.