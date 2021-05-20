Autodesk Inventor CAM: Accelerate your toolpath strategy

Available only as part of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

What is Autodesk Inventor CAM?

Autodesk Inventor CAM software simplifies the machining workflow with CAD-embedded 2.5- to 5-axis milling, turning and mill-turn capabilities.

  • Seamless workflow for rapidly turning designs into machined parts directly inside Inventor

  • Advanced roughing strategy for efficiently removing a high volume of material while minimising tool and machine wear

  • Powerful post processor system for quickly generating CNC code

Why use Inventor CAM?

Reduce mill time

Include Adaptive Clearing as a roughing strategy for efficiently clearing large quantities of material.

Increase tool life

Maintain maximum load throughout the machining cycle, so you can cut deep without risk of breakage.

Maintain associativity

Toolpaths update automatically as changes are made to the 3D model in Inventor.

What you can do with Autodesk Inventor CAM

4- and 5-axis milling demo (video: 1:56 min.)

4- and 5-axis milling

Simultaneous 4- and 5-axis features for machining complex models include tilt, multi-axis contour and swarf.

Turning and mill-turn demo (video: 2:14 min.)

Turning and mill-turn

Improve productivity with traditional turning, facing, grooving and boring functions. Includes support for live tooling mill-turning.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Inventor CAM used for?

Autodesk Inventor CAM is an integrated tool for creating 2.5- to 5-axis mill and mill-turn toolpath strategies. It also provides tools for waterjet, plasma and laser cutting.

Who uses Autodesk Inventor CAM?

Autodesk Inventor CAM is used by designers and engineers to create toolpath strategies without leaving the familiar Inventor interface.

Which versions of Inventor CAM can I use if I subscribe to the correct version?

Your Autodesk Inventor CAM subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Which operating system does Autodesk Inventor CAM run on?

Autodesk Inventor CAM runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor CAM system requirements (US Site) for details.

Can I install Inventor CAM on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor CAM software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Inventor CAM free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor CAM on this page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Inventor CAM subscription cost?

Inventor CAM is available through the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. The price of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is  monthly, annually or for three years. Please visit the collection overview page to learn more about the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

