What is Autodesk Civil 3D?

Autodesk Civil 3D design software empowers civil engineers to meet complex infrastructure challenges in a 3D model-based environment.

  • Accelerate design and documentation

  • Advance design automation

  • Improve collaboration and coordination

Why use Civil 3D?

Improve design operations

Improve productivity and quality with a dynamic 3D model-based design environment and design-driven documentation environment.

Streamline collaboration

Access real-time updates and share with other Autodesk software for design, analysis and construction.

Enhance data exchange

Meet complex design challenges through interoperability with other software using the common IFC format(s).

Explore Civil 3D by project type

Civil 3D includes purpose-built tools for critical civil engineering disciplines. See how Civil 3D can help you design and build better roads and motorways, sites and rail projects.

What you can do with Autodesk Civil 3D

Improve design quality with Autodesk Construction Cloud

Streamline your design and documentation workflows

Deliver design and construction documentation for road and motorway, site design, rail and bridge projects. Reduce overall design time with faster modelling for surfaces, corridors, terrain and more.

Understand existing conditions and directly integrate to your GIS.

Gain efficiencies with seamless GIS Integration

Streamline the process of incorporating geographical data into your designs, ensure accurate geolocation of assets, analyse for planning and visualise contextually your designs.

Collaborate in real time

Improve project collaboration

Enable designers to author, share, and update design projects in a central data environment. Make real-time updates at any phase of the project lifecycle to share with different teams.

Do more with Civil 3D extensions

A separate installation or subscription to another Autodesk product may be required.

Overview of Grading Optimisation for Civil 3D extension

Grading Optimisation for Civil 3D

Use Grading Optimisation to automate time-consuming grading tasks, explore alternatives to find optimal solutions and return to Civil 3D to complete the detailed design.

A geotechnical analysis of a subsurface using the Geotechnical Modeller for Civil 3D extension

Geotechnical Modeller

Effectively visualise and analyse geotechnical data (US site), then easily utilise that data directly in your Civil 3D design model.

A geotechnical analysis of a subsurface using the Geotechnical Modeller for Civil 3D extension

PPK Survey for Civil 3D

Import base and rover survey data and convert it to coordinate geometry points in a Civil 3D drawing.

Civil 3D Resources

Landscape with bullet train, tunnels and wind turbines

WEBINAR

See what’s new in Civil 3D

Gain valuable insights and techniques to reduce design time and minimise errors and rework.

Rendering of a futuristic city with bridge, air traffic control tower, bullet train, motorways and construction site

BLOG

Civil 3D highlights and updates

See the latest updates for efficiently designing and digitally modelling infrastructure projects.

 

Bullet train in motion on elevated tracks

ROADMAP

What’s next for Civil 3D

Explore the product development pipeline for Civil 3D and provide your feedback.

Save when you buy Civil 3D as part of a collection

Connect tools for context modelling and concepting with detailed design, analysis and optimisation for better decision making. Better coordinate horizontal and vertical design projects. Support multi-discipline processes with a cloud-based common data environment.

*Compared with purchasing each product separately.

Benefits of Civil 3D as part of the AEC Collection

Road and highway design using the Autodesk AEC Collection

Road and motorway design

Deliver comprehensive road and motorway designs more efficiently with the AEC Collection. 

Video: Civil structures design using the Autodesk AEC Collection.

Bridge design

Connect Civil 3D road geometry to parametric bridge modelling in InfraWorks and custom Revit structures.

Infrastructure webinar

Webinars to help you expand your skill set

Bring new multi-discipline workflows and capabilities to your projects with industry-specific insights and precision-driven workflows. See the latest from the AEC Collection. 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Civil 3D used for?

Civil 3D is used to plan, design and deliver land development, water and transportation projects

Who uses Civil 3D?

Civil engineers, civil designers and other civil infrastructure professionals rely on Civil 3D for better, more innovative project outcomes.

Can I use Civil 3D for free?

Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more (US site).

What operating systems does Civil 3D run on?

Civil 3D runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Civil 3D system requirements (US site) for details.

Which versions of Civil 3D can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Civil 3D subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

How much does a Civil 3D subscription cost?

The price of an annual Civil 3D subscription is  and the price of a monthly Civil 3D subscription is . The price of a 3-year Civil 3D subscription is .

Can I install Civil 3D on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Civil 3D software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.

How do I download Civil 3D?

Autodesk provides download and installation instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language and download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Knowledge Network.

How do I convert my Civil 3D free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click ‘Subscribe now’ on the trial screen or buy Civil 3D here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

