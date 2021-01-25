The MEP toolset is included with AutoCAD 2025 

HVAC and building systems are made easy with an industry-specific toolset for MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) that increases productivity by up to 85%.* With the MEP toolset, you can:

  • Access our library of 10,500+ intelligent MEP objects

  • Optimize your workflow with individual palettes and domain-specific ribbons

  • Automatically update drawings, sheets and schedules when changes occur

MEP toolset features

Discover specialised tools for MEP

10,500+ intelligent MEP objects

Use an extensive library of objects that represent the real-world components in mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems to assist you in your design needs.

MEP workspaces

MEP-specific workspace environments include individual palettes and domain-specific ribbons to optimise your workflow tasks and save you time.

Automatic object updates

Drawings, sheets and schedules can be automatically updated when changes occur, making it easy to minimise errors. You can also match the properties of other objects. Activate or deactivate this feature to your preference and project needs.

Drawing version management

Check out and check in files to maintain versioning, prevent unauthorised modifications and ensure drawing integrity. Easily revert to an earlier version of your drawing at any time.

Designing with space and zone objects

Enhance your design options by using spaces to organise reports and zones to structure spaces into various groups, according to different schemes.

Support for layer standards

Incorporate common layer standards into your project standards, customise them or create your own.

Display System

With the Display System, you only have to draw an object once. The appearance of that object will change automatically to meet the display requirements of different types of drawings, view directions and levels of detail.

Detail Component Manager

Use the Detail Component Manager dialogue box to seamlessly navigate between different detail component databases. A hierarchical tree view and a filter feature make it easy to locate individual components within a database.

Benefits of the MEP toolset

In this study, the MEP toolset boosted productivity by up to 85%,* bringing significant time savings to common AutoCAD MEP design tasks.

*Disclaimer

Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialised toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on the machine, operating system, filters and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is”, without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.